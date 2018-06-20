2019 Nissan LEAF With 60-kWh Battery Test Charges At 102 kW
Is this the first time we see what the new, thermally-managed 60-kWh LEAF battery is capable of?
EVTEC recently released some images of what it claims to be the 2019 Nissan LEAF charging at a rate of 102 kW.
This particular LEAF is reportedly the upcoming and hugely anticipated 60-kWh version.
As you’ll see in the attached images, which EVTEC has now removed from its Twitter page, the LEAF pulls off the 102-kW charging rate when the battery is somewhat low on charge. The state-of-charge shown is 32%. This is typically a point at which a battery can charge more rapidly than when it reaches a percent closer to 100.
First attempt successful: The #NISSAN LEAF charges with 102 kW. #EVTEC #CHAdeMO #Fastcharging #Electromobility pic.twitter.com/YhpfuxzY60
— EVTEC (@EVTECfastcharge) June 20, 2018
Further down in the comments of the now-deleted Tweet (which we wisely screen grabbed), EVTEC confirms this to be the 2019 LEAF with the 60-kWh pack:
Our sources tell us that the 2019 Nissan LEAF with the optional 60-kWh pack will likely launch this Fall, though this date is subject to change.
What we do believe to be certain is that the pack will be sourced from LG Chem and will have thermal heat management. However, the recently failed AESC battery sale effort could have some unknown-to-us impact on all of this. We’re still fairly confident in our previous predictions though, so we’ll highlight them below:
- 225 miles or more of electric range
- Base price of approximately $35,000
- Active thermal management of battery
- CHAdeMO fast-charge capability
- Launch as 2019 Model Year offering
Most of these details were confirmed and first laid out by us back in January of this year. Some of those details can be found in this Nissan slide:
76 Comments on "2019 Nissan LEAF With 60-kWh Battery Test Charges At 102 kW"
Someone is likely getting/was fired…
or at minimum a major Asz chewing……..LMAO.
This proves what I’ve been saying all along that current Leaf are ass end of EV. Don’t buy current Leaf or any older Leaf since they lack TMS, and convince others to stay away. Finally, Nissan will have real EV out next year instead of the crap they’re pushing now. As Trolly would write,
No TMS, NO SALE!
+1000
No Active TMS, NO SALE!
I don’t disagree that lack of TMS was a penny wise, pound foolish choice. That said, an INFORMED buyer can still make a Leaf a great purchase/lease if they know their situation. Example: my purchased-used 2013 Leaf still has 12 battery bars, and is just a hair under 67k miles. I know my commute is optimal for battery life, I know my environment is not overly degradation-prone, and I never fast charge, ever.
The issue though, as I’m sure you’re in violent agreement, is that even relatively savvy buyers are not necessarily informed to the level that they need to be to make a go/no go decision about the older Leafs. I look forward to the day we can put this behind us as ALL EVs will be appropriately temperature managed.
Because of reputation, your Leaf will have lower resale value no matter how well you took care of it. Sure, if you buy and drive/charge it carefully only in moderate climate until the wheels fall off, that could be of some value to you. But for most people, pre-2019 Leaf are bad idea.
As for “moderate climate”, I live 40 miles from the beach, and the temperature hit 118F last week. I wouldn’t be able to drive the car any distance nor charge the car during the day at work without TMS. With TMS, just plug it in or drive no matter how hot, no need to skip going to work because the car can’t handle it.
I should add that lease is a different story, but even that is problematic due to lower DCFC charging power at hot weather.
KenZ is presumably on the right side of the depreciation curve, having bought his used.
“Because of reputation, your Leaf will have lower resale value no matter how well you took care of it.”
If you purchase used, then you can take advantage of that lower resale value.
And the market will eventually adapt, if more competitive offerings are available at that price point then the dealers will have to put cash on the hoods to move the vehicles.
The Ioniq and the Golf EV are the only real competitors at that price point IMO, and the Ioniq is essentially not available outside a few states.
Yes, letting someone else take the initial depreciation hit is always a good idea.
The additional problem with the Leaf is that people have reported buying a used Leaf showing all the bars, only to lose a number of bars quite rapidly. Apparently it isn’t too hard to clear the computer so it shows all or most of the bars available, and then have the number of bars drop back to where it was before the computer was cleared after a few charge cycles.
It depends on what price point and how (ill) informed the buyers are. Living in “moderate” climate SoCal that still sees 118F days and knowing what the heat can do to the battery and charging during the day, I wouldn’t want a Leaf at any price and actively persuade others from getting non TMS Leaf.
I liken it to dissuading people from FCEV that will be worthless once free fuel period expires: stay away from non TMS Leaf is public service announcement.
I’m sorry, but any climate that sees 118F is not “moderate”, especially in the context of this discussion. Silicon Valley, which only occasionally sees 100F, is still on the hotter side for a Leaf (and for a person without air conditioning – see what I did there?).
I’m less than 40 miles from the pacific ocean. If this is not considered “moderate” area, Leaf shouldn’t be selling in SoCal.
Another thing to consider is urban thermal effect; while air temperature in shade might be 100F, parking lots will be whole lot hotter. Charging at work could be killing Leaf battery!
Anyone who buys a ’18 Leaf (especially with this news of 100+ kW DCFC) is a complete fool. I feel for the suckers that already plopped down the money on a purchase.
I’d also add buying even used Leaf are suckers, because non TMS Leaf resale value just took a huge dump.
Good city car
Buying one today. Not feeling foolish well informed on the charging throttling issues. Coming out of a 2015 LEAF which I’ve enjoyed immensely. Will be happy to have a longer range.
Not sure everybody complaining about the old Leaf actually owns one. I have a 2015,70k km, 98% health. Absolutely the ideal car for my needs. We also have a ICE car which we use when going out of range for the leaf (not crazy about charging every 100km). Commuting, all errands etc done in leaf. The payments for the leaf are lower than the fuel on fully paid car it replaced, and it also saves us tons of fuel on the ICE car because we use it a lot less than before.
Would I recommend the leaf as your only vehicle? Absolutely not! But as the commute car, it’s perfect!
“Not sure everybody complaining about the old Leaf actually owns one”
I’m almost positive you’re correct!
I don’t own one. I visit our “Fleet services” and drive them. Our fleet manager showed me the 2018 Leaf’s that have one bar already gone and only a few charge at L2 and most charge at L1 because they were too cheap to get more than one L2 12A EVSE’s!
There are a couple other Leaf’s that were DCFC’d a hand full of times going intercity travel and have a SOH of 85% and 2 bars missing. These are MY2018 cars.
Would love to see a picture of these 2018 Leafs with one bar gone. Skeptical.
Sceptic #2 right behind you J-Ray, in the growing line, I would love to see the #2 bar missing 2018 Leaf (with under 50k miles of course).
A MY2018 Leaf with “2 bars missing”, from driving over the last 6 months (approximately), is going to be an obvious candidate for a battery replacement/repair (after losing the #9 capacity bar) under the Nissan 33% degradation warranty (8yr(96mo.) /100kmi.).
That sounds even worse than the early Gen 1 Leafs!
So the new leafs are losing bars? Or you mean 17 models cause the 18s came out this calendar year
I don’t have a Leaf, but I often encounter them at DCFC charging at 20 kW at 75%, plugged in when they already have 70%. Once free charging period runs out, that 22 kW (far less on average) will translate to costing more than 15 MPG gas car. It may not matter if you charge at home at night (cool temp) exclusive for commute use, but most people use their cars for bit more, even the “commute cars”. That’s why I cannot recommend Leaf.
But if you’re looking for commuter, there are better options, SparkEV being the best (obviously) as well as IoniqEV. If commute is short enough for Volt’s AER, even Volt would work well.
The Clarity PHEV is keeping up the Volt in sales numbers and popularity, in the last month or so.
You are right! I keep forgetting Clarity because of their FCEV and crappy BEV versions. But PH version is quite capable. My brother has one!
The Helpful Honda Folks, got at least one out of three Clarity “Green Machines”, to be worthy of recommendation!
Ionic is vaporware and Spark EV is discontinued.
So is the Clarity. I’m waiting for mid size Phev that will get 62 All electric range 50mpE on highway and 250 gas range. Or flip it to 135 AER and 100 gas range PHEV. I will be first in line
Anybody complaining
2018 Leaf still perfect for the next ASU study, to prove EV depreciation is extreme, and we should all just stick with Corollas.
I guess I must be the chosen one then!
2018 Nissan Leaf is ok to Lease, if you want an EV today (as in right now), and the Chevy Bolt narrow seats are somehow a deal breaker.
Lease the Leaf 2018,
Buy the Bolt!
Leasing Leaf is fine if not for DCFC issue, especially in hot weather. If one doesn’t plan to use much DCFC, Leaf lease is fine. Unfortunately, free charging is baked into Leaf price, so not wasting time at DCFC means throwing away free charging cost that you pay for.
No sale period….get a great lease deal on either leaf as inevitably there will be some recall and/or significant trouble spots on both of these first year production leafs. A few years from now such problems will be greatly lessened as with all vehicle models.
About time!
100 kW CHAdeMO charging is pretty useless with a complete lack of 100 kW chargers. I doubt if anyone will invest in these chargers with only one big manufacturer still using CHAdeMO. 175 kW CCS chargers are becoming more common here in Europe, it’s a shame Nissan doesn’t take advantage of this.
Electrify America is building 100+ kW CHAdeMO stations. Unfortunately, 3x as many 150+ kW CCS stations are being built by EA.
Many or most of those using public EV chargers in the U.S. report that most chargers have both CCS and CHAdeMo plugs. If that continues to be the case, then it seems safe to assume that when the CCS charger is upgraded, the CHAdeMo will be too.
I do hope Nissan will eventually switch to CCS, which seems to be becoming the One True Standard for EV charging (Tesla being the obvious other exception), but it may be a bit premature to pronounce the Leaf obsolete just because it’s stuck with CHAdeMO.
At least for the European market. The US is a bit ambiguous in that regard. In Japan Chademo will stay. Porsche will install and use Chademo in Japan. A Mercedes EQC has been spied in Germany charging of a Chademo which certainly is testing for Japan since it will ship with CCS in Europe.
The standard should fit the proliferation of the market since CCS, GB/t and Chademo are of very similar capability.
There are 175 kW CHAdeMO chargers out there.
They popping up here in the states
I like CHAdeMO due to the fact that if you drive your EV from the US to Japan or though Russia or Europe the CHAdeMO chargers would remain the same while with CSS you have two different types.
I wounder would any one get upset if they came out with a CSS to CHAdeMO convert or better yet have CHAdeMO and CSS on the same car door.
Great news!
When is Nissan going to accept that chademo is dead in the US and starting using CCS on Leafs delivered here?
Aren’t there more Chad’s than CCS?
I haven’t come across a DCFC that only had CCS. They have always had both CHAD & CCS.
A few years ago there were plenty of Chad without CCS.
Chad also came out with a faster standard: https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1104346_chademo-dc-fast-charging-to-run-at-up-to-150-kilowatts-starting-in-2017
All they have to do now is upgrade/retrofit existing stations.
If the US deployed-charger count hasn’t turned toward CCS yet, it will very soon. All of the new electrify america deployments only have a single Chademo. One near me was 7CCS + 1Chademo.
Nissan will have to convert at some point because the number of working Chademo chargers will begin to falloff (aside from Nissan dealers). So, why deploy more cars that will become obsolete as Chademo fades away? Every additional one they ship is another owner who will be annoyed in the future when they can’t find anywhere to quick charge.
Or an adapter for Chad to CCS is sold…….
I wonder if Tesla is working on a Tesla to CCS adapter?
The 80’s called and want a Bluray adapter to their Betamax. I’d prefer to have bluray straight away and not through and adapter, what about you?
No they not they are going to have both
Reminds me of the BetaMAX vs. VHS “war”. BetaMAX got a good start, but was overtaken and eventually made obsolete by VHS. CHAdeMO may similarly be made obsolete by CCS.
All you need is Stormy Daniels to do some promotion for the CCS standard, and CHAdeMO will fade away, just like the BetaMAX standard did, when the Adult Entertainment Industry went all in, with its almost exclusive use of the VHS standard, back in the day.
I know of only one 50 kW CCS only charger, and that’s in Fashion Valley Mall in San Diego. But there are many 25kW CCS only charger, probably single phase sourced, while most (all?) dedicated Chademo are 50 kW.
Here in the Netherlands it’s the other way around. CHAdeMO is 50 kW maximum, even for the very few newly installed chargers. More and more 175 kW CCS chargers are popping up however. As far as I know CCS chargers under 50 kW are very rare here.
It’s not dead there in Nissan dealers l, ChargePoint, EVGo
Pretty awesome, bye bye Bolt sales…
I’m sure GM isn’t gonna sit on their hands. I bet GM will do a similar refresh for the 2020 Bolt that the ’19 Volt just got (increased charging speed, more creature comforts, etc…)
This. Nissan has been lagging behind and now they have thrown down a gauntlet, at least on charge rate. Kind of. I really hope GM responds by upping their game ASAP. Unfortunately, that may be July of next year. But if the 2020 Bolt comes out in July with 150 kW charge rate and a bit better taper point, that would be cool. Realistically these faster charge rates are more future proofing than they are for use today, but it is all good. I can’t wait to see 175 kW chargers proliferating in the wild…
But I have to admit that 100 kW charging is a step less than outstanding. 1.6 C Rate is nice.
They should put power bigger seats. Sunroof
We’ll see. But the Bolt is due for a mid-cycle refresh in 2020. I, for one, am hoping they respond with a solid 100+kW charging and maybe 250-300HP.
I’m still holding out hope for a Bolt SS…or at least an AWD Bolt. Probably in vain though…
What I wouldn’t give for a Bolt SS!
Maybe, take the Camaro, put in a Bolt EV battery(maybe add more modules, 80kWh should be enough), performance wheels/tires, better brakes, better suspension, dual-motor(2 BoltEV motors, each one with a different reduction gear ratio), lastly let’s raise top speed to 160mph. That could be an electric muscle-car.
And whereas the high-end gas Camaro is the ZL1, they can call it the Camaro EV1!
I can imagine GM wouldn’t want to use the term “EV1” for political reasons. Right or wrong, people can get very emotional over that name.
But the rest of the car sounds fantastic. I’ve always liked the look of the Camaro. With the guts of 1.5 Bolts under the hood, it would be great!
The big question for the 60kWh Leaf is price and at what volume?
I bet the price will start very similar to the Bolt’s starting price.
It is also going to be good competition to the Model 3 with the reduced tax credit. It probably will go further than the short range version while being cheaper even before tax credits.
Good to know that InsideEVs “inside” sources confirm that the new, larger battery capacity Leaf will indeed have an active TMS!
Will Nissan finally have a BEV that EV enthusiasts like me can whole-heartedly recommend? Let’s hope so, but we’ll have to wait for reviews before we can be sure.
Go Nissan???
The 2019 Leaf is everything I hoped the 2018 would be. It’s too late for me, but I hope this sells very well!
Let hope that the leaf 40kwh has the same thing (minus the 60kwh battery)
I hope the 40Kw wil get discounted heavily. Someone might get one for $22k with high speed charging without $7500 tax credit. Business owners should get them for thier fleets
I hope the 2019 Leaf release creates incredibly discounted 2018 Leafs. Then I want to lease one for myself and another for my daughter. The more significant improvements on the new model the better the deal on the old models remaining in stock. Im hoping for under $100/ month lease after CA rebate.
I had a 2011 Leaf that was a great car. It had the most comfortable seats and was impressively powerful in city driving despite being the ugliest car ever made.
100+kW charging is long overdue outside Tesla. Seeing an M3 go from 50 to 250 miles in 20 minutes on 114kW is the gold standard of EVs, and it it takes thermal management. Even with TM, it appears most of the charge taper is due to rapid heating of the battery, meaning that the Leaf cannot play this game without it.
Will this bring Leaf back into reliance? I have driven both an M3 and a Leaf and I would have to say it would take way more than this. Those Chademo stations need time to convert to 100+kW charging, and even with that a lot of stations are out of service, and they are woefully behind on total number of stations. Finally, being able to see what stations are occupied in real time on the map is a hard feature for Tesla competitors to beat.
So advantage to the twitter maniac for now.
If this comes with ATM at $35,000, Chevy better find some cost cuts on the Bolt to stay in the game.
Why, oh why would they go with Chademo? I understand that they will use Chademo for Japan but it would not be wise to keep it for Europe (or even the US).
Someone should tell Nissan that flogging a dead horse is not the best idea…
I really would love to see Tesla or GM add insult by upgrading their Bolt or Model 3 to a 80 kilowatt battery for the same price.
It would only take a 20% improvement in battery power or a 20% cost decline for this to happen.