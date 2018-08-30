2019 Nissan LEAF Wins Australia’s Green Innovation Award

6 H BY MARK KANE

Nissan LEAF is considered more than just an electric car

The second-generation Nissan LEAF has won its first major Australian automotive award – Drive.com.au Car of the Year Green Innovation.

According to Drive.com.au, it recognized the LEAF for its abilities beyond being just an electric car.

The Japanese flagship EV is scheduled for Australia in mid-2019, which means that first customers need to wait several more months to get one to try.

One of the advantages, mentioned by the Drive Network, is the bi-directional charging capability (LEAF-to-Home), which makes us wonder whether it will be available for consumers in Australia.

Andrew Maclean, editor in chief of the Drive Network said:

“There are significant advantages in driving an electric car, but the Nissan LEAF takes those benefits beyond the driving experience with the ability to save money when it’s in the driveway. The Nissan LEAF-to-Home function makes the electric car more appealing than ever.”

Nissan Australia managing director, Stephen Lester said: