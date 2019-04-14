Watch These 2019 Nissan LEAF Plus Acceleration Tests: Video

1 H BY ZAC ESTRADA

Does the 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus’ more robust powertrain make it a performance car?

With the Leaf Plus (or Leaf e+ in your market), from a company that helped pioneer the modern electric car for the (relative) masses, Nissan has mostly caught up with the wave of 200-ish mile EVs that are supposed to start curing the more skeptical public of range anxiety. But does its also venture into fun-to-drive territory?

YouTube Justin Pritchard user takes a run in a Canada-spec Leaf Plus, with acceleration and deceleration footage:

A quick and simple look at the 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus, and specifically, its quick and noiseless acceleration. Various acceleration exercises are performed, and the 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus e-Pedal function is also demonstrated.

And Pritchard actually shows the 214-horsepower Leaf Plus in an informal 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) run of about 7 seconds, which is close to something like a Honda Civic Si or a flock of other performance-oriented compact cars. What’s more, it did it in temperatures that were verging on freezing. Neither the acceleration run nor the outside temperature likely did wonders for the Leaf Plus’ range, but it shows straight-line performance wasn’t severely affected in sub-optimal conditions.

The question remains whether the Leaf Plus’ beefier 62-kW battery and 67-horsepower gain over the standard, 150-mile range Leaf is worth the price hike. And its 226-mile EPA-estimated range is still a little short over various Hyundai and Kia rivals, and its base price is roughly the same as the Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus model (as long as you only want it in black). But that bump in the Nissan’s range has given it a burst of performance that puts it in the big leagues among EVs.