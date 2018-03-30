First Batch Of 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs Arrive In UK

41 M BY MARK KANE

Mitsubishi is ready to begin sales of the new 2019 Outlander PHEV in the UK, its largest European market for the PHEV, as the first batch of around 400 copies hit the Bristol’s Royal Portbury Docks.

Deliveries are scheduled for August 1 and in the coming weeks, 2,000 more Outlander PHEV will be shipped from Japan as the upgraded 2019 model year sparked some additional interest.

The 2019 Outlander PHEV received a 13.8 kWh battery instead of 12 kWh used since its introduction several years ago. It enables it to go up to 28 miles (45 km) in all-electric mode, according to WLTP cycle.

Together with many other minor improvements, it should be enough to remain the top selling plug-in model in UK for some time, at least until the next-generation comes out at some point in the future.

Mitsubishi encourages that the 2019 Outlander PHEV will be more pleasurable to drive and quieter, with better performance, new features and a more appealing design.

Here is a list of some changes:

A 2.4 Atkinson cycle petrol engine replaces the previous regular Otto cycle 2.0 liter (135hp – up from 121hp). It allows for higher torque (211Nm vs 190Nm), smoother operation, and overall higher efficiency

The generator output is increased by 10%

The rear motor output is increased by 10% (95hp)



The drive battery capacity is increased by 15% ( 13.8 kWh instead 12 kWh)

( instead 12 kWh) The drive battery output is increased by 10%

28 miles (45 km) of all-electric range (WLTP)

of all-electric range (WLTP) WLTP combined fuel economy of 139mpg

New Sport mode (sharper throttle responsiveness and more grip via the Super All-Wheel Control system)

New Snow mode (improve low-grip launching and cornering abilities on slippery surfaces)

The front and rear shock absorbers have been revised to improve its low-speed ride

The steering ratio has also been revised and the power steering ECU re-mapped to offer more responsiveness and feel, while larger front brake discs boosts stopping power

Inside: quieter and more refined, with more comfort and supportive front seats, new switchgear, a revised instrument cluster, the addition of rear ventilation vents, and more convenient USB ports

Outside: In terms of exterior style, there’s a new front end with a redesigned grille with honeycomb mesh, new bumper extension and new headlamp design with LED hi-beams. The rear is enhanced with a new rear bumper extension lower extension and a large roof spoiler while new, two-tone contrasted 18-inch multi-spoke alloys complete the exterior revisions.

“The new 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has been engineered to meet the latest emissions regulations and comfortably qualifies for the government plug-in car grant thanks to its WLTP emissions of 46g/km and EV range of 28 miles, while also attracting the lowest possible BIK rate of 13 percent.” “The first examples of the new 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV will be delivered to UK dealers in the coming weeks prior to its on-sale date of August 1. UK pricing and specification will be announced on that date.”

Rob Lindley, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK said: