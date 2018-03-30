2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Priced From £34,255 (OTR) In UK

3 H BY MARK KANE

Mitsubishi just announced pricing and specifications for the 2019 Outlander PHEV for the British market, which gets first deliveries in Europe.

The leading plug-in hybrid in Europe will be available in three trim levels (Juro, 4h and 4hs). The base one starts at £34,255 (≈$44,800) after deduction of the £2,500 Plug-In Car Grant.

With a 13.8 kWh battery and 28 miles (45 km) of all-electric range (WLTP) the new Outlander has big chances of remaining on the top of the sales chart for PHEVa for 2018.

More details on changes for the 2019 model year here.

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV UK pricing – OTR (inc £2,500 PICG)*

Outlander PHEV Juro: £34,255 (≈$44,800)

Outlander PHEV 4h: £37,000 (≈$48,400)

Outlander PHEV 4hs: £39,100 (≈$51 150)

More about the offer: