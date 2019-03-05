Kia Niro EV: Is It Really Worth Tesla Model 3 Money? Video
Do electric cars like the Kia Niro EV still have a chance now that the Standard Tesla Model 3 has arrived?
This question is popping up all over the internet. It makes perfect sense since Tesla finally launched the $35,000 base Model 3. Now, Tesla has an offering that comes in at a price point that’s on par with just about every other small to midsize, mainstream, long-range EV on the U.S. market or coming soon. We’re talking about the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Nissan LEAF Plus, Hyundai Kona Electric, and, of course, the Kia Niro EV. How is this going to play out?
This particular video focuses specifically on the Niro EV, but you can easily take the information and make your own decision about how the latter cars may fare. Thus far, nearly every review of the new Kia electric car have been widely positive. There have even been some outlets that have suggested choosing the crossover instead of the Tesla Model 3, mostly due to its significantly lower price (despite the fact that it’s only available in limited markets and production is minimal). Now, those publications will have to write another article.
Sadly, we still don’t have official U.S. pricing for the Niro EV. However, the similar Hyundai Kona Electric starts at $36,450. In its gas-powered configuration, the Niro costs $3,500 more than the Kona. So, it’s safe to assume that the Niro EV should come in somewhere around the $40,000 mark. It qualifies for the full $7,500 EV tax credit, so, if you can take advantage of that, you’re looking at a price around $33,000. The Tesla Model 3 starts at $35,000 plus destination. Through the end of March 2019, its potential credit is $3,750. All said, a base Model 3 will cost you $32,450. After March, you’ll pay $36,200.
Let’s not forget that some of the cars above — like the Bolt and LEAF — often come with huge discounts off MSRP. While some people have argued that this may be the case with the Niro EV, it’s not looking so promising. We’re already learning about significant markups to the Kona Electric due to demand. If demand plummets, however, the situation could change.
With all of this being said, check out Forrest’s review of the Niro EV and his assessment of the situation. In addition, read some of our other Niro EV reviews. Then, let us know your thoughts overall.
Video Description via Forrest’s Auto Reviews on YouTube:
Is Kia’ first LONG RANGE EV worth Tesla Model 3 Money?! | 2019 Kia Niro EV Review
Now that the base version of the Tesla Model 3 is available, does the Kona EV still stand a chance? Here is my review of Kia’s first long range EV!
5 Comments on "Kia Niro EV: Is It Really Worth Tesla Model 3 Money? Video"
In ICE land entry level Niro is ~$17K less than an entry level BMW 3 Series so that might be and indicator for the sort of price difference that’s needed if Kia were interested in selling Niro EV in serious numbers. Of course there are no indications that that’s actually the case, for compliance purposes Kia only needs to find a relatively small number of people willing to pay Model 3 money for a Niro which might be possible as Niro does offer more interior space. If not Kia will have to do what Tesla did and discount….
I think they need to change their plans and sell as many of these as they can before the Model Y comes to market.
Absolutely not worth Tesla Model 3 money ! * 🙁 *
The real issue with the e-Niro and the Kona Electric is that of supply. If they were available in a similar timeframe to the Model 3, then they would make sense to a lot more buyers. As it is, I think in markets where the Model 3 is available within a few weeks or months, a lot of people will be swayed by the Model 3.
For me personally, I have an order down on a Kona that we expect to be delivered early in 2020, which is likely to be sooner than the base spec Model 3 being be available in this country (UK). If the Model 3 were available right now, of course I would go for it.
If the Kona and Niro were AWD I would get one over the M3 for sure. But they are not AWD.