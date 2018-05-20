2019 Kia e-Niro: Everything You Need To Know

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This short video hits all the right talking points for the upcoming Kia Niro EV (e-Niro).

As the U.S. launch of the 2019 Kia e-Niro draws near, we are seeing an influx of new reviews and videos. While some people love our video coverage, others don’t have time to watch or simply can’t view videos due to their internet connection, location, situation, etc. Every once in a while, we come across a nice, concise video that covers all the right bases in a quick and efficient manner. NewMotoring has achieved just that, and its Kia Niro EV overview video share is worth a look.

NewMotoring speaks to the impressive range of the Kia e-Niro. Additionally, while it’s not going to win many races, its instant torque and respectable acceleration should be enough to satisfy or even surprise many drivers, especially for a sizable SUV. The publication notes that it will be driving the all-electric crossover soon. Once that video is released, we’ll surely provide it for our readers.

Have you seen the Kia e-Niro? More importantly, have you driven it? We’d love to read your opinions in the comment section below.

Video Description via NewMotoring on YouTube:

This is the all-new 2019 Kia e-Niro, the all-electric version of the Niro and the step brother to the Hyundai Kona. The Niro was designed from the ground up to be a hybrid and an EV, rather than a normal SUV with electric power squeezed in, and the e-Niro will go on sale in April 2019.