2019 Kia Niro EV Review: Two Huge Players In EV Press Talk It Up

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

The upcoming 2019 Kia Niro EV continues to earn huge respect.

InsideEVs’ fun challenge of the day: Find us a reviewer out there who hates the 2019 Kia Niro EV. Is it possible? As far as we’re concerned, it appears everyone seems to love this all-electric subcompact crossover. But, as always, it depends on who the reviews are coming from.

Included in the above reference to people who love the Niro EV is our great friend, Alex Guberman of E for Electric. If you’re not familiar with Alex or haven’t followed him in the past, take notice. He sort of dabbled in EV coverage, with a primarily Tesla-based focus early on. However, in the more recent past, Alex has decided to devote all of his time to EV-related coverage (not just Tesla), as well as EV adoption and education.

So, if you visited his channel in the past and perhaps decided it wasn’t for you, we think you might want to take a second look. Alex now has a much more extensive collection of diverse coverage on a more consistent basis.

At any rate, what does this seasoned electric car owner think of the 2019 Niro EV? He shares his thoughts about the Kia, but even more interestingly, Alex convinces Electrek’s Fred Lambert to share some words about the upcoming car.

We’ve got two huge players in the EV-coverage industry that seem pretty enamored with the Niro EV. Gotta love it! More importantly, what do you think?

Video Description via E for Electric on YouTube:

2019 Kia Niro EV: Test Drive Review

Kia Niro EV is now on sale in the US and has been on sale in Europe for a while: now it’s my turn to test drive it and review it with my first impression video from Santa Cruz, California! Special guest appearance by Electrek’s Fred Lambert.