2019 Kia Niro EV Review: Two Huge Players In EV Press Talk It Up
4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 8
The upcoming 2019 Kia Niro EV continues to earn huge respect.
InsideEVs’ fun challenge of the day: Find us a reviewer out there who hates the 2019 Kia Niro EV. Is it possible? As far as we’re concerned, it appears everyone seems to love this all-electric subcompact crossover. But, as always, it depends on who the reviews are coming from.
Included in the above reference to people who love the Niro EV is our great friend, Alex Guberman of E for Electric. If you’re not familiar with Alex or haven’t followed him in the past, take notice. He sort of dabbled in EV coverage, with a primarily Tesla-based focus early on. However, in the more recent past, Alex has decided to devote all of his time to EV-related coverage (not just Tesla), as well as EV adoption and education.
So, if you visited his channel in the past and perhaps decided it wasn’t for you, we think you might want to take a second look. Alex now has a much more extensive collection of diverse coverage on a more consistent basis.
At any rate, what does this seasoned electric car owner think of the 2019 Niro EV? He shares his thoughts about the Kia, but even more interestingly, Alex convinces Electrek’s Fred Lambert to share some words about the upcoming car.
We’ve got two huge players in the EV-coverage industry that seem pretty enamored with the Niro EV. Gotta love it! More importantly, what do you think?
Video Description via E for Electric on YouTube:
2019 Kia Niro EV: Test Drive Review
Kia Niro EV is now on sale in the US and has been on sale in Europe for a while: now it’s my turn to test drive it and review it with my first impression video from Santa Cruz, California! Special guest appearance by Electrek’s Fred Lambert.
Categories: Kia
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "2019 Kia Niro EV Review: Two Huge Players In EV Press Talk It Up"
Even Car and Driver likes it
https://www.caranddriver.com/reviews/a26144426/2019-kia-niro-ev-driven/
I like Alex but he is sometimes wrong, though I think in this case he is probably correct.
Having a forum and following, means just that. So he gave Fisker a lot of credence, when no one else would. His hypercritical view is selective. Unlike mine, which hits almost everyone with the same dirty stick.
Just discovered that the Kona BEV with 60kwh battery cost 48k euro in Germany. Tesla Model 3 midrange will come to Europe in a few months at close to 50k euro. That will make the current Kona with 60kwh battery almost unsellable. They can still sell the 40kwh Kona that cost 36000 euro.
Unsellable is a little harsh. I have a Model 3 reservation waiting for the $35K model, but my eye is now watching the Kia Niro EV closely. The hatchback form factor is much more ideal for my use. I may back out of my Model 3 reservation…
List price for the 64kWh Kona is €41900 in Spain, but after dealer discount it is €37300. No EV subsidies are available right now. The 39kWh version is €34500 after dealer discounts.
I guess I’m not too worried about that. Reason being that Teslas are known to have poor build quality and cut a lot of corners. People who know about cars will more likely choose the Kona or the Niro due to their much higher build quality and reliability. Their utility might also be more appealing than a sedan like the Model 3.
“Kia Niro EV is now on sale in the US” ?? I don’t think its on sale..I have been watching but news from Kia America on sale date.
It’s not, unless I’ve missed something in the 12 hour since I last looked. Guy doesn’t know what he is saying!