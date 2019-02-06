2019 Kia Niro EV First Review By Kelley Blue Book

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Positive vibes continue to stream in about the all-new 2019 Kia Niro EV.

It comes as no surprise that Kelley Blue Book (KBB) is impressed with the 2019 Kia Niro EV. The reviews have been solid for the 239-mile all-electric crossover. You’d be hard-pressed to find a publication out there that calls it a bad car or has much of anything negative to say about it, besides anticipated concerns about availability.

The Niro EV gets its power from a 201-horsepower electric motor and a 64-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Look for it to go on sale soon in 12 U.S. states, with a price tag around $37,500 prior to rebates.

What impressed KBB the most?

According to KBB, the Niro EV “shines” due to its outstanding build quality and first-rate materials. It provides a hushed ride and composed handling, not to mention plenty of immediate torque. However, the best part about the Niro EV is its range. While the EPA puts it at an estimated 239 miles, KBB says that’s a conservative estimate. Its test car showed 255-mile range when they first set off.

KBB believes the Niro EV is a better car overall than its corporate cousin, the Hyundai Kona EV. The Kona may win in range and exterior styling, but the Niro offers more practicality, due in part to its slightly larger size. It offers more cargo volume and rear-seat space than the Kona (enough for a 6-foot-tall adult to ride behind the driver).

Notable Impressions

Like most EVs, the Niro’s heavy, chassis-mounted battery gives the crossover a low and balanced center of gravity. The car feels substantial, yet handles corners well and exhibits minimal body roll.

The Niro EV offers four driving modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, Eco+), as well as four levels of regenerative braking (0-3). The driving modes tweak throttle response, regen, and HVAC settings to accommodate driving style and conditions. If you don’t like regen or aren’t used to it, you can choose “0,” but you’ll be losing out on its range benefits. KBB says the level 3 regen works for one-pedal driving and illuminates the Niro’s brake lights.

Kia’s new electric vehicle comes standard with a 7-inch touch-screen interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It’s also equipped with multiple advanced driver assistance features, including blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and adaptive cruise control.

The Niro EV can be charged to full capacity in less than 10 hours using a 220-volt Level 2 home charging system.DC fast-charging will get you about 100 miles in 30 minutes or an 80-percent charge in about 75 minutes.

