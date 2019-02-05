Is The 2019 Kia Niro EV A True Game Changer? Video

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Oh, how we wish Kia and Hyundai would plan for wide-scale availability.

Every time we see another review about the 2019 Kia Niro EV, we’re more excited about the electric crossover and the future of Kia and Hyundai. Redline Reviews joins the growing list of publications to expose the Niro’s excellence and significance. The channel host says the Niro EV offers all the range of a much more expensive Tesla. However, it doesn’t have the polarizing facade of the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Kia is launching two new all-electric products in the near future. The second release is the completely redesigned 2020 Kia Soul EV, which is much like the Niro EV in many ways. With two new EVs coming from Kia — not to mention the Hyundai Kona EV — you should have no problem getting your hands on one, right?

Wrong. Sadly, while these Korean battery-electric crossovers impress one publication after another, the automakers don’t plan to produce them in large quantities. In addition, the gang of mini-SUVs will only be available in a handful of U.S. states. We can be hopeful that as time goes on, the situation will change. Batteries are expensive and in limited supply, which makes EV production cost-prohibitive. It seems Kia and Hyundai are playing their cards right with smaller production in these early stages.

Check out the video to learn what Redline Reviews has to share about the upcoming Niro EV. Then, leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

2019 Kia Niro EV – The Game Changing EV?

#Kia is no stranger to electric cars and Soul EV was a pretty impressive offering a few years ago. Unfortunately, its limited 111 mile range was extremely limiting. For 2019, Kia has significantly beefed up the battery capacity and the electric motor, this is the all-new #NiroEV. With nearly 240 miles of range on a full charge and nearly 300 ft-lbs of instant #EV torque, it promises to offer all the range of a more pricey Tesla, without the strange looks of the Chevrolet Bolt. Put one on your test drive list if you’re looking to kick gas and make the EV switch. The car goes on sale in late February and will be sold in 12 states: California, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. #KiaNiroEV