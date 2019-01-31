2019 Kia Niro EV First Drive: The Better Chevy Bolt

54 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Apparently, Niro is Korean for “Better Bolt.”

While we know this isn’t true, we trust Alex on Autos more than most automotive reviewers. He’s intelligent, he knows his stuff, and he makes everything crystal clear. Needless to say, we were beyond excited when we learned that he released his 2019 Kia Niro EV first drive review.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV is a compact car by definition. The Kia Niro EV is a subcompact SUV. Surely people will argue about both of those classifications, but in the end, it doesn’t really matter. They’re both small crossovers and very similar in many ways.

The Bolt is available nationwide, while the Niro EV will only be available in 12 states. GM’s tax credit is beginning to sunset, whereas Kia will enjoy the benefit of the rebate for a long time to come. Alex says overall the Niro is nicer looking and has more usable cargo space. Its seat are also significantly more comfortable than the seats in the Bolt. He concludes that if you have some $45,000 to spend, go with a Tesla Model 3. If not, the Niro EV is a compelling option.

Check out the video for all the details. Then, post your thoughts in the comment section.

Video Description via Alex on Autos on YouTube:

2019 Kia Niro EV First Drive – The Better Bolt

Kia is starting an EV onslaught for 2019 with not one but two new EVs with over 230 miles of EV range. The first is the new Niro EV, Kia’s all-eco small “crossover” to be followed closely by the new 2020 Soul EV. The 201 horsepower electric motor should deliver significantly improved performance vs the “compliance car” segment and the 64kWh battery pack yields an EPA range of 239 miles and real world range of 250+ when driven gently. Topping it all off, Kia’s federal tax credit of $7,500 is still available but GM’s has started to sunset…