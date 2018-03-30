2019 Jaguar I-Pace First Drive: A Force To Be Reckoned With
Jaguar aimed to produce the first worthy Tesla competitor, then raised the bar in so many ways.
The brand-new all-electric 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is not an exceptional car. It one-ups that by being a truly extraordinary one. While it wears the Jaguar moniker, it’s fair to say that it’s representative of nearly everything an all-electric Land Rover could offer. Marrying this with the I-Pace’s sports-car-meets-SUV facade, athletic handling, exhilarating acceleration, and spacious, luxurious cabin makes for a true game-changer. Like any car, it’s not without its faults, though they’re few and far between.
As many of you know, Jaguar has been flying multiple groups of journalists to Portugal over the course of several weeks for the I-Pace experience of a lifetime. We’ll admit up front that the automaker put each of us up in first-class airline cabins with all the priorities and extras one can imagine.
We spent two nights in Portugal; one at an exquisite luxury resort in Faro and the other in a hipster-friendly bistro hotel in Lagos, complete with its own private vegetable garden and orchard. At both locations, the food was impeccable, the service was unparalleled, and even the most lavish of incidentals were paid for by the automaker. To say that Jaguar treated us like royalty and organized the event with the utmost care and efficiency would be a ridiculous understatement.
The automaker managed several teams of journalists with over one hundred cars in three different fleets (one red, one white, and one blue) spread throughout various areas of southern Portugal. It was a true mirror of just how dedicated and thorough the automaker must have been in preparing the I-Pace for launch. Just keeping all the cars charged proved monumental, since there’s nowhere in the area suited for such a task.
During the two days of driving, there was little we didn’t have the opportunity to experience. After departing the hotel for our first day on the road, we worked through stop-and-go traffic on cramped streets through several small towns and more roundabouts than we cared to count. The drive continued with a short trek on the highway, followed by hours of navigating narrow, winding roads up and down gorgeous hillsides. Our final destination was the difficult, 4.7km loop at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve circuit in Portimão.
Day two was an incredibly scenic drive beside valleys and rivers on a well-paved road with plenty of room to allow the I-Pace to open up and glide seamlessly. As the trip wore on, the terrain changed to a long stretch of tight, unpaved gravel roadway.
Early on in our trip, we learned that Jaguar is all about surprises, so as expected, both days had a “secret” course mixed in with the charted portion of the drive. Day one found us fording a river and then climbing a very steep, sandy hill (on 22-inch summer performance tires). One the second day, we traversed a small mountain on rough, narrow dirt roads with incredibly tight curves, no guard rails, and the occasional deep rut.
The I-Pace took every bit of each task in stride. There was never a point that we felt it couldn’t or wouldn’t easily handle the mission. In fact, the I-Pace exceeded our expectations without hesitation, making us feel safe, secure, and confident at all times. This speaks volumes when we’re talking about a car we’d only been in for a matter of hours, especially when considering the ridiculous level of prowess needed to tackle such rigorous excursions.
The Numbers
We won’t spend much time here. While this was the first drive for many, Jaguar has been pretty transparent with I-Pace numbers for some time, which we’ve shared on multiple occasions. The all-wheel-drive I-Pace features a 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack and will achieve at least 240 miles of EPA-estimated range. It can tackle a zero-to-60-mph sprint in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 124 mph. Its dual motors combine to churn out 394 hp and 512 pound-feet of torque, and its drag coefficient sits at 0.29, which is the lowest number Jaguar has ever achieved.
In terms of charging, the I-Pace accepts 100kW or 50kW DC Fast with the CCS plug format, though its hardware is capable of more, and over-the-air software updates may drive the number up as high as 120kW in the future. At 100kW, you’re looking at 40 minutes for a 0-80 percent charge, whereas at 50kW it will take about 85 minutes. As far as home charging is concerned, the I-Pace comes with an onboard 7kW charger that will get you filled up in about 13 hours via a 230-volt outlet.
The I-Pace starts at $69,500. Keep in mind, we started our trip in the fully-loaded First Edition model with 22-inch wheels, which has an MSRP of $85,900. On the second day, we moved to the $80,500 HSE trim with 20-inch wheels.
The Details
Needless to say, the I-Pace commanded a level of agility not often found in a car of its stance and weight (4,784 pounds), though I will point out that the 20-inch wheels are definitely the way to go and we can only imagine that the standard 18s may be an even better choice for most drivers. Its instant torque and potent acceleration were enough that the car would easily get away from you if you weren’t in complete control of the situation.
Regardless of the terrain, the I-Pace remained composed and coddling. Even after nearly an hour of off-roading (we accidentally diverted from the intended course and found ourselves braving a much steeper, more treacherous, and ridiculously bumpy two-track), our bodies weren’t beat up as one might have expected them to be.
We rarely touched the brake pedal to engage the friction brakes due to the I-Pace’s strong regenerative braking. However, the roundabouts proved trying at times as locals didn’t like to slow down or stop as expected. The few times I had to brake hard to avoid an incident, I was impressed with the how quickly the heavy car came to an abrupt halt. The same was true of the brakes at higher speeds when we had to deal with sharp, blind curves at the track.
The steering feel was tight and predictable, not unlike any respectable European sports sedan. Despite the I-Pace’s raised stance, large tires, and massive weight, there was no obvious body roll and it was much more adept at carving corners than I had imagined.
The seats were some of the most comfortable and supportive I’ve sat in, as well as highly adjustable. We spent many hours in the car with few breaks over the course of two days, but I never felt an urge to stop and exit the car to stretch out. The shape and cab-forward design of the I-Pace afforded plenty of head and legroom in the front and rear seats. I’m not tall, but my driving partner, along with many of the other journos, was much taller. None of them seemed to experience any issues. However, entering and exiting the I-Pace required a bit of ducking strategy to keep from knocking your head, but once you’re in the cockpit, there’s an open feeling.
The I-Pace’s trunk provides generous room for cargo and the seats fold down to offer a more expansive area. With the seats up, the I-Pace offers 25.3 cubic feet of room. Fold them down and that number grows to an impressive 51 cubic feet. In addition, the I-Pace has a small frunk.
Notable Features
The I-Pace offers six USB ports, an adaptive suspension, adaptive cruise control, lane tracking, lane keep assist, a head-up display, over-the-air software updates, and a unique Dynamic Active Sound Design feature. The dynamic audio is a computer-generated motor sound that can be dialed up depending on your preference. While it’s difficult to explain, I’ll say that it sounded like a growing “whoosh” that mutated to more of a roar when you stepped on the pedal in its highest setting. For those who appreciate the silence of electrified powertrains, there’s also a noise-canceling “Calm” setting that makes the cabin increasingly serene.
The I-Pace’s navigation system informs you of what your battery level should be at your destination, as well as waypoints in between. It also offers convenient charging stations along your route and shows what your battery level will be at each location. The car’s AI learns your driving habits and factors in terrain, traffic, and weather conditions to make the most accurate determination of battery level. Although our I-Pace didn’t have the two weeks it takes to learn our driving habits, and we taxed the heck out of it on our relentless journey, we found the estimations to be quite precise.
Jaguar also offers an Adaptive Surface Response mode in the I-Pace. It’s essentially an off-road cruise control that handles difficult terrain. You simply steer the car and toggle the speed up and down on the steering wheel while it figures out how to manage the conditions. This came in very handy as we were lined up on a sandy hillside with our noses pointed skyward. Seeing out the front of the vehicle was virtually impossible, and the last thing I wanted to do was take my foot off the brake pedal and hope I could achieve forward traction. If I was unsuccessful, I would have rolled back into the trailing car. With the setting on, I just lifted my foot off the brake and the I-Pace proceeded up the hill almost as if it was on flat pavement.
The I-Pace includes a high and low regen setting. In high, you can drive in most conditions and situations with one pedal. The low setting is best-suited for freeway driving. The I-Pace also features a creep mode, which makes driving feel more like a traditional gas-powered car. When you take your foot off the brake, the car will slowly proceed forward without having to apply the accelerator pedal.
Finally, Jaguar took great care to address heat management in the I-Pace, which is critical when it comes to EVs. It employs three independent cooling systems to manage temperature in the cabin, the battery pack, and other related electronics.
Faults
It was honestly difficult to find much not to like about the I-Pace. However, every car has its faults, and our job is to be critical. My biggest issue may not actually impact many buyers. As I stated earlier, I’m a short man (about 5’5″ to be precise). No matter which position I chose with the driver’s seat and steering wheel, I still felt like the top part of the wheel and the curved section of the dash were obstructing my view. Added to this, visibility out the small rear window is subpar and the rearview mirror seemed forever dim. Thankfully, the backup camera was my savior. I experienced a similar issue with the size, position, and adjustment of the sideview mirrors, which made it awkward for me to see as much as I would have liked.
While the Touch Pro Duo interface in the I-Pace is not bad, especially for Jaguar, and there are much more arduous systems out there, I found it lacking for several reasons. The car has two touch screens – the top 10-inch screen controls most features in the car, aside from climate, which is reserved for the bottom 5.5-inch screen.
I found it taxing to search through menus for common features and had to take my eyes off the road often. On a few occasions during our trip, we had to pull over to search for a setting. At times, we returned to the road never having found what we were looking for. Even the setting for high and low regen is buried behind multiple menus. This was problematic since the high regen was not preferred once we entered the highway. Jaguar did tell us that while there’s no way to add a button for the feature at this point, certain controls may be moved to a more obvious location on the interface.
The bottom screen is nestled between physical dials for climate control. One would think that the tactile experience of still having some physical dials would be helpful. However, the pull-out, push-in, dialing nature of the controls was something that we never got a handle on. Additionally, every time I reached down to adjust the temperature, other settings kept changing inadvertently. Over time, I realized that as I was grabbing the dial with my thumb and index finger, my other fingers were resting on the 5.5-inch touch screen and activating various settings at random. Fortunately, the I-Pace’s Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant can be used to control many features, and according to Jaguar, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be available in the vehicle in the near future.
As with any new technology, a few days is not enough time to get properly acclimated. Over time, we feel confident that most I-Pace owners should become comfortable with the interface.
Bottom Line
The Jaguar I-Pace is a true gem when it comes to EVs, but, more importantly, it’s a fantastic car by any standard. Hopefully, people in the market for a vehicle of this caliber will realize what a game-changer Jaguar has created, and the automaker will be able to produce enough to keep up with demand and make an impact.
Our fear is that, like most electric vehicles, the car won’t be readily available or manufactured in very large numbers, at least initially. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that Jaguar has what it takes to beat these odds, even if it takes time. The automaker deserves to sell a wealth of copies of the I-Pace as much as the auto-buying public deserves to experience all it has to offer. Suffice it to say, Jaguar has successfully delivered us the future.
JAGUAR I-PACE
129 Comments on "2019 Jaguar I-Pace First Drive: A Force To Be Reckoned With"
“Hopefully, the masses will realize what a game-changer Jaguar has created,”
It doesn’t matter if the masses recognize this, as the masses can not afford an $80k car.
It wasn’t literal. I see your point, however. Reworded. Thanks.
I have to agree with you. The model 3 will already be the most expensive car I have EVER purchased and almost past my comfort level with the premium package and long range battery. Even the base Model 3 is a slight stretch for the masses, but it wins hands down in comparison to the other contenders as far performance/range/style.. for now. They will own the segment for a while as the others play catch up. It’s good to see others coming and hopefully they do well.
Slight stretch my eye. Get out of your bubble. A $50,000 car is way outside of bounds for the masses. Most of the masses can’t even afford a brand new car at ANY price, although many will go in over their head, default and have to turn a car back. I guess it still counts as a “sale”.
We can’t really say that the base Model 3 “wins hands down in comparison to other contenders” or “owns the segment” because it doesn’t exist.
Go to jaguarusa.com and build one. Only the initial production batch will start near this price. There are “base” models available.
“Hopefully, the masses will realize what a game-changer Jaguar has created,”
Actually I would say that is very correct even if they cannot currently afford one…
The masses once realized what game changes computers and big screen LCD’s etc etc… were and the rich bought them driving down the cost for the masses who by that time lusted after their 50″ big screen that is dirt cheap now days…
Good comparison.
A Model S P75 AWD costs 75.000 $. A Model X P75 D costs 80.000 $. And they haven’t the quality fabrication, finishing and design than the Jaguar in my opinion. So, if thousands of people could buy Model S and X for years, maybe other people can buy the i-Pace.
I now drive an unaffordable Cadillac ELR. It was a lease return. I love it. Maybe in five years I will be able to add a Jaguar I-Pace to the fleet.
Wonderful write-up. Mine arrives in California in September. I’m so looking forward to driving it.
Thank you!
Congrats on your upcoming car!
Just want to also let you know we have a section of the InsideEVs Forum dedicated to the I-Pace, with threads and discussion already underway. We hope we can be a solid resource for all I-Pace owners (and fans!)
https://www.insideevsforum.com/community/index.php?forums/i-pace.37/
Hi Dru, just a matter of interest, what model of car will your Jaguar I-Pace replace?
I’ll be letting my kids drive my Bolt when I get the i-pace.
Hmmm… It is kind of hard to take this review seriously when Jaguar went so far out of their way to curry favor. I’ll wait for the Consumer Reports review, since I will know that they bought the car without special favor being accorded them.
Please understand that I am not impugning your integrity, and I greatly appreciate your candor about the perks of the trip. But it is hard to think that such treatment does not color a reviewer’s opinion.
It has nothing to do with it. To be honest, flying to Europe for 3 days, dealing with the airport and customs and ground transportation, barely sleeping, getting put on an extremely tight schedule, missing my kids’ last week of school, my son’s all-star game, my daughter’s birthday, and losing days of work, plus experiencing jet lag, made me more irritable than happy to say the least. I’m glad they took good care of us when we were there since it was quite a whirlwind to get it all to work. I didn’t think my first trip to Europe would be three days long (two of which were on an airplane or some form of transportation). But, all of that said, it was a pretty incredible car. I have read a wealth of reviews and the consensus seems to be the same across the board. You don’t have to trust my opinion, but I’m sincere. I did include a long section of faults because I believe that is more important than the pros.
Well IMO your section of faults overlooks the big one, which is the lack of charging infrastructure. Jag has made no effort here.
No doubt fast charging availability varies widely. The supercharger network is not as robust as I’d like for where I travel. Level 3 CCS availability is even worse. But, at least potential Tesla buyers can see planned supercharger locations and review Tesla’s history of adding them. With Jag, nothing, not even fast charging at dealers. That’s worth knowing if you are a potential buyer imo.
Will the car just rely on CCS in the US market? In Europe there are strong laws requiring all rapid DC charging to be CCS, or offer CCS at the charger along with other things (CHAdeMO). But I understand CCS is rare in the US? So maybe they will offer another option for the US market?
CCS isn’t at all rare in the U.S. In fact, given that Nissan is the only major EV maker still supporting CHAdeMO in the U.S. market, it’s looking more and more likely that CCS will become the true EV charging standard in the U.S., if not elsewhere.
The question is if and when Tesla will change its U.S. charging protocol to be compatible with CCS. Since Tesla has joined the European CCS consortium, it seems reasonable to think this may happen eventually.
CharIN isn’t European but international.
EVs simply need fast charging infrastructure if they are going to be road trip viable. If that’s not available, that’s a real con to buying that car. I think this should be critiqued any time that is not the case. Just because the Supercharger network isn’t perfect, doesn’t mean we should give other manufacturers a pass for having no fast charging solutions at all.
I think we should be pushing all manufacturers to expand their networks, and critiquing cars that have slow DC charging (Chevy Bolt) or where the manufacturer hasn’t figured out charging options. Jag could easily partner in the supercharging network if it was important to them, or they could invest in other networks, but as far as I’m aware, they’ve done almost nothing and that is going to negatively effect early buyers.
You mean like gas stations? “Ford gas station”, “Toyota gas station” and so on?
That’s a ridiculous idea. Charging infra should be standard and open to all, pay as you go. Tesla is the one being left out of the open network.
No I didn’t say that at all. Open standardized networks are fine.
If someone was selling a gas car in a country where gas stations didn’t exist, it would be fair to note in a review of that car that you couldn’t get gas for it. Similarly, the last of fast charging for the I-Pace is a real problem that buyers should be aware of.
Jag is free to take the route of letting someone else handle all the infrastructure development, but it means their cars will be constrained by the lack of infrastructure until that happens.
Or they can build their own network, collaborate in other networks (Ionity) or encourage third parties to develop the infrastructure. All of these options would shorten how long the I-Pace has to go without well developed infrastructure. Until that happens, the lack of fast charging infrastructure is a con.
Buyers should be aware that there is a charging infrastructure problem for most EVs. I can imagine that most EV buyers take that into account. Many people simply charge at home. Some have better access to charging infrastructure than others. The charging network has nothing to do with reporting on the “first drive” of the car. That is about its quality or lack thereof, its drivability, space, specs, etc.
The only issue I see is for the money it sure would be nice to be able at least drive it across the state of Texas. Currently you can only do that in a Tesla. So, I would have to rent a car for a road trip. I can see that if it were priced like a Focus EV but it is not.
And a change is not possible, i e CCS infrastructure in Texas?
People were buying the Model S before the superchargers were available. Why did they do it?
This issue will just fade over the next 2 years. There are so many high power CCS chargers build everywhere. I think the US got a completely wrong picture of CCS because of the freak idea of installing them with only 25kW of power. That is what you would have in your home not on the road.
Or they can rely on the existing network, where I live there are about 10 times more CCS than Tesla. Maybe the other way is true where you live, so I assume the car will sell better here
Spot on.
It’s actually not any automaker’s job to build out charging infrastructure. Automakers didn’t build gas stations. Tesla is an outlier and I wish more automakers would follow its lead. But, unfortunately, it isn’t a requirement, and it surely doesn’t dictate the car’s “first drive” review.
You are reviewing the car to establish its use as transportation. Lack of good charging infrastructure is one very important feature, and should have been covered in your review. I am sure these will be nice cars. I am doubtful we will see enough to really make a difference .. that’s a shame. BTW Tesla’s can charge at SC or other chargers.
The charging infrastructure is a matter of where you live and where you travel.
Charging infrastructure is definitely a separate issue from a “first drive” review. There’s no need to keep repeating essays on that subject in every “first drive” review.
Get back to reporter mode Steven…you’re not in Portugal anymore:
“The I-Pace will be available nationwide and doesn’t rely on a network that is exclusive or not plentiful in some areas.”
NO You’ve been TOLD, meaning Jaguar says, that the iPace will be available nationwide. That is just a foolish statement when you find out that over five states don’t even have a Jaguar dealership and at least another ten only have one Jaguar dealership in the entire state.
So tell us just how this vehicle can be made available nationwide let alone serviced in those states with no or very little Jaguar presecence.
We’ve seen this before with new model bevs …there’s no way this Jaguar will be sold in non carb stares this decade. Eventually the more populated non carb states, with Jaguar dealerships n service centers, will be able to sell the iPace in a few years.
The second half of that statement is even more ridiculous. The argument is basically “Great news! You don’t have to worry about fast chargers being scarce in some areas because we don’t them at all!”
Jaguar didn’t TELL us anything. But, Tesla cannot sell its cars in my state nor can I get one serviced here. There are also few Superchargers. It goes both ways. One dealership in most states is still better than none and if and when the car is produced in larger numbers, you will be able to order one in any state.
What state do you live in? It is illegal to buy a Tesla in Texas but you can still buy one online and pick it up at the Tesla store, get it serviced there or have a Ranger come to you for no extra charge. JAG Won’t do that.
Michigan
You can order online. It will be delivered to your door.
@sustainable2020 so much like Tesla?
“…the lack of charging infrastructure. Jag has made no effort here.”
While that is a very important consideration for many BEV buyers, there are many other BEV buyers for whom it’s no consideration at all. A couple of years ago there was a survey which reported that 55% of plug-in EV owners have never used a public charging station.
Diff’rent strokes for diff’rent folks. I’m sure that many upscale BEV buyers will be very happy with an I-Pace.
Nissans Goshn guy said that fast charging is no concern for 99% of their customers. So this really might be overstated for a lot of people.
I don’t see someone buying the i-Pace primarily for commuting, unlike (IMO) most 40kWh Leaf buyers. This is a BEV that people will definitely expect to make long road trips in, given the form factor (mid-size SUV), class (luxury vehicle) battery range and price.
A Jag is usally used to show off parked outside a posh cafe during weekends. No long range needed at all.
Is that selection bias by the purchasers of Gosn’s EVs?
No, it’s spin by a spokesman for a company which makes a BEV with rather limited, inferior ability to charge en route.
99% of Leaf customers never charge en route to a destination, which means only 1% do? No, that’s an order of magnitude off! An October 2012 survey showed 89%, or 11% using public EV chargers.
https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1079936_forget-range-anxiety-chevy-volt-owners-have-gas-anxiety
Public charging stations are almost always either scarce, slow or expensive. Sometimes all three. People aren’t using them because they aren’t very good.
In Russia the rich are building their own superchargers and Tesla independent service centers because Tesla has not done it yet…
The rich can be better heard by politicians and are generally richer because they have out worked the masses and will undoubtedly help push charging networks forward…
Again, to re-iterate, I don’t question your integrity, nor claim you have done anything willfully deceptive. You have been open and honest about how you got there, how you were treated, and who paid. I question any review where the time with the car is so limited. I would raise the same issue no matter whose car was reviewed.
Agreed and understood.
Yes, yes, but you are being paid during those times and all your accommodations were paid for as well. There is no “blind” test of the vehicle when not only the jags given to you to drive were selected by jag but jag was also literally dictating and watching your entire move while driving and not.
You have to acknlowedge that anyone’s objectivity would be at least somewhat compromised in such conditions.
Why belabor the obvious? Steven deserves kudos for laying out in great detail all the “perks” he got from Jaguar for reviewing the car. This is typical of the lavish accommodations and perks that auto dealers give professional auto reviewers (see article linked below), but very few of them tell us readers just how they were wined, dined, pampered, and feted.
It’s the job in many professions, including careers as disparate as scientist and automotive journalist, to ignore any conscious or unconscious attempt to influence them with bias, and deliver an objective report. Of course that doesn’t mean that every journalist (or scientist) is immune to such influence, but it seems rather presumptuous of anyone to assume Steven Loveday isn’t capable of objectivity in his reporting.
I submit we should just thank Steven for his very extensive review, and the photos, and let it go at that.
https://jalopnik.com/this-is-everything-wrong-with-auto-journalism-in-one-fa-1670467787
Thanks, Pushi. I appreciate that. My dad worked in the auto industry for his entire life and he just commented that no automaker is going to put journos up in a seedy Motel 6 and treat them like crap. This is just what they do. I make every effort to assure that I’m just sharing my experience as I see it. There’s no benefit to me for saying the good over the bad. Another reporter that writes for a very Tesla-heavy site said primarily good things about the I-Pace as well but was also sure to mention how the I-Pace didn’t live up to Tesla in every single comment. That site and reporter also own a bunch of Tesla stock and push their referral codes. It’s not about that. It’s not about comparing or fabricating stories or being a pawn for the automotive industry. It’s not about trying to get people to use your referral code so you can win free stuff. It’s simply about trying your darndest to be an honest reporter and feed people the truth.
My objectivity was not compromised in any way. Believe what you want, but the negative comments need to come to a stop. You’ve been warned.
“My objectivity was not compromised in any way. ”
FWIW web sites are replacing trade journals. 20-40 years ago trade journals were pretty upfront that if you wanted your product positively reviewed you needed to sign up for a years worth of advertising. Usually that meant a minimum of a six figure contract. A dollar bought a lot more way back then.
If your objectivity was compromised then you really should be charging more.
It has been shown that perks do compromise people, that is why they are given. However, by telling us what you received we can judge what bias might occur and adjust. So, kudos for your honest review.
Ummmmm….. Every major auto magazine and web site in the world gets put up in hotels and flown in by auto companies to review their cars except Consumer Reports…
So if that is all you feel you can trust feel free to wait for them but be warned there will probably not be enough iPaces sold for Consumer Reports to publish statistically relevant reliability data for quite a while…
Probably best I-Pace review ever. Thanks!
I appreciate that very much!
concur and I have read/seen most of them. I liked the negative points. I am planning on getting 1 in a few years too.
Good idea and thanks for the compliment.
As a short man myself, I found that tip very relevant. And my wife is just about 5′ even. When we go furniture shopping we reject many couches and chairs for requiring knee-hip lengths that we just don’t have.
Is there no seat adjustment to raise it higher? That is pretty basic stuff in a car. Or is that not sufficient? 5’5″ is not too short. 80-90% women, especially Asian women, are probably shorter than that. So is it a ‘guys only’ car ?
So long E-Pace, we knew thee well.
+1
Nice review. Good to see another positive review of the iPace.
Thanks, ffbj.
The short shrift given to charging and its effect on everyday livability of this vehicle, leads me to wait for a less ‘starry-eyed’ review. For instance, how will one handle trips of any real distance.
Great Jaguar I-Pace review
It’s encouraging to see Jaguar put that much effort introducing I-Pace to journalists in such a wide range of test driving conditions.
This car should be a home run for Jaguar if they decide to build in quantity.
Hopefully I-Pace will soon have access to a convenient & reliable fast charge network for those occasional long distance trips.
You should be thanking Magna International, not Jaguar.
While technically true jelloslug, I think they would not be doing it on their own.
Yes, a joint operation deserves joint thanks to both Magna and Jaguar. I’ve had a couple of Magna-built vehicles, and they do great work.
I think Jaguar was smart to sub this build and production engineering to Magna, it allows JLR to start work on their next model BEV much sooner.
“This car should be a home run for Jaguar if they decide to build in quantity.”
Jag is not a volume manufacturer. Their entire car output last year over all models was 94K units globally.
Certainly not at a $70K+ base price (ASP probably more like $90-100K).
I doubt they’ll be making >10-15K i-Paces per year in the initial few years.
Yes, I know about the large Waymo deal — nowhere does it say how many years it will be spread over.
Thank you for the article, very much enjoyed reading it. It is obvious by now that Jaguar i-pace is an amazingly good car, my only concern is that they may not produce more than say 20k-30k per year so that only a few will be able to enjoy it. Anyway excellent publicity for EVs in general. I am now very curious about the coming Audi e-tron and Mercedes EQ just to know if traditional car makers make outstanding luxury EVs by accident or because they happen to make cars for a living those last 100 years.
More like 10K per year, 15K tops. Jaguar is not a volume brand. Their entire global yearly output over all models was 94K units last year. They also make only expensive luxury cars, no low-end or midrange cars, so this isn’t a car that will significantly affect EV volumes.
Given the reviews so far I am genuinely a bit excited as to what would be possible with a bev land rover. I know its the same offroad assistance systems but many of the ”normal” journalists have driven both and seem to genuinely feel electric is better
Man, I wish they would buy into the Supercharger/Destination charger network. Talk about a ‘range extender’!
“The Jaguar I-Pace is a true gem when it comes to EVs, but, more importantly, it’s a fantastic car by any standard.”
That is what it takes now to be competitive in the top end of the EV market. ICE car makers now how to come out with truly fantastic cars, even better than their ICE cars they build in the same market segment. This is great news for EV’s. The more companies who do this, the better. And every car maker in this market segment will eventually have to offer equally fantastic EV’s or they will continue to lose market share in this segment.
This same thing will happen down through more and more ICE car market segments, with the same impact. In order to be competitive with other EV’s in the segments, each car maker’s EV’s will have to be fantastic by any standard, better than their ICE cars.
Could not agree more, Nix! Particularly from the top end, why would anyone accept an EV that is less than a Tesla or Jaguar I-Pace?
The rest will need to step up their game, and that competition is good for all EVs.
A little faster, a bit more cushy, a big more paint shine, a bit more range, etc. etc. etc.
The real challenge is to make great vehicles like these at affordable prices.
Yes, the comparisons should be with comparable ICE cars. The more well-designed and well-executed BEVs, the better.
Great write up, Steven! I have been really impressed by the off road capabilities and love the sound when accelerating. I don’t even care that it’s artificial, it is a useful sensory feedback.
I know the trip was hectic and stressful… but it sounds like the car itself made up for that.
I have the same concern as you that Jaguar simply won’t be able to make enough – at least initially. (But that is a better problem to have than the alternative.)
I could in no way ever afford one, but I’m still looking forward to the release! The more desireable EVs out there the better!
Thanks, Wade. The trip was worth it for sure.
Let me help you out on the faults:
Instead of signing up with tesla supercharger network which has 10,000 charging spots worldwide capable of the 100kW charging that the i-pace comes with, they put on a four times as large CCS port that looks like my 2015 VW eGolf, including the plastic cover dangling from a plastic strip, reminiscent of blow up mattresses: https://twitter.com/mr_calico/status/1007737603305627648
So if you buy an i-pace today, its relegated to local use or neighbor town but not to go on a longer trip, in particular not at autobahn speeds, because existing CCS charging network is 24 to 50kW charging with a few higher power chargers coming up at the same pace or slower as the tesla network is being expanded.
Another design ‘feature’ is the frunk. Check out the ipace frunk https://twitter.com/mr_calico/status/1007737801150828544 and compare to model 3 which is already smaller than model X and model S: https://twitter.com/mr_calico/status/1007737961301983232
I love the writeup by the way, and the detail it has about navigation and waypoints. Note that I am very happy the i-pace exists, but I don’t understand todays ‘better than a tesla’ campaign which it clearly neither is, nor has to be. Its on arsetechnica, its here, its everywhere. What is the point? I am looking forward to test driving the i-pace, I want to experience its pickup, excellent suspension etc. And as it never is one shoe-fits-all, there are reasons why somebody would want this car over others including teslas. But more than that I expect people to want this over legacy gas cars.
“Check out the ipace frunk”
That aint no frunk!
Can’t even fit an 8inch subwoofer in there!!!!!!!!!
I can’t see spending that much on it but I still like the car though.
😛
That’s because it was designed from the ground up not to have an engine in the front.
Why would you make the car longer just to put a bigger frunk in?
Soon all EV’s will be designed this way.
Agreed. Tesla’s look like they have a V6 or V8 under the hood. Cars like the Bolt and I-Pace show that space can be used for the passengers instead.
That is the i-Pace radius with CCS chargers 50kW and larger. You can basically go anywhere even now. Even at 50kW you are not really charging any slower than at a shared supercharger stall. The number of 150kW and larger CCS outlets rises every day.
http://up.picr.de/32982515ak.jpg
That is utter nonsense. I have driven a VW eGolf from 2015 to 2018 and I know the difference. I have taken it past its 80 mile range waiting in front of a two-port CCS charger for a leaf to leave before being able to continue on my trip, and I got about 46kW charge rate. This is nowhere near the usability of the 118kW my Model 3 gets that I replaced that 2015 eGolf with in january this year. The tesla superchargers have 8 to 40 ports each, and I have done the SF-LA and SF-SanDiego trip a few times a year without having to wait to access a supercharger. I just plug in, go for lunch, come back, and its full. No waiting required, just plug in, and walk away.
How is a CHAdeMo Leaf blocking a CCS station. I can’t drive 50km into any direction without passing a CCS station. It is really impossible. This might be different where you are but I’d actually welcome that. Leaves more of these cars for where I live.
But as Steven has said this depends on where you live. Wherei live superchargers do exist but it limits the routes you can take. CCS stations are everywhere as seen on that screenshot. None of them is slower than 50kW and the faster ones are getting more each day.
Yup, agreed.
At > $80K, it’ll be my family’s primary vehicle. It can’t be just a commuter car.
I do agree with the writer. It’s a great car, although 2 days should be enough to write a bit about the charging experience. Easy to find? Easy to start charging? Charged at full 50/100kW? Any taper? Also would like to hear about efficiency at freeways, surface streets, offroad.
Sadly, due to how packed the schedule was and Jaguar having to rotate through three fleets of cars for multiple teams of journalists, there was no time or place for us to do any charging. In terms of the numbers, we are waiting to get data back from the automaker about how the group did with range and efficiency in various conditions, etc. Again, we were so overwhelmed by everything, this wasn’t something we were able to focus on.
This should be helpful on the efficiency, there are also links to other vehicles for comparison… This Data comes from the WLTP testing
https://ev-database.uk/car/1097/Jaguar-I-Pace
Gorgeous car! The first time i saw it in person about 2 years ago i was hopping the street version would look like the concept. To my surprise they did not change much. Really the only negative is the price.
True, its expensive… but most BEV with 90 KWh batteries, air suspension, and AWD are expensive.
Fantastic. I’m very excited to see another well-executed electric car joining the small, but growing, number of EV’s available. We bought an X, but would’ve taken a serious look at the Jag had it already been available. The missing link, at least in the US, is a reliable and easily accessible fast charging network that doesn’t have Tesla on the chargers.
It’s great to see an extensive driving review done “in house” here, by a member of IEVs staff! Here’s hoping this isn’t the last one we’ll see.
I haven’t seen a “love letter” review of a production EV this enthusiastic since the early days of the Tesla Model S.
With the superior off-roading capability described in this review, perhaps the I-Pace does deserve to be called a true “crossover”, rather than just a 4-door hatchback or a “liftback sedan” which has elevated ground clearance only for show. Move over, Tesla!
As an advocate for the EV revolution, I say it’s time to welcome the I-Pace into the winners’ circle, as a true contender for the very best in premium/luxury passenger car EVs!
Go Jaguar!
+1
Overall this article seems to be telling us that at least one automaker has learned from Tesla and is upping the bev game, in some respects, as a result. I applaud Jaguar for this excellent entry into the bev world.
However, many will be disappointed due to the low volumes Jaguar will build for the next few years and the limited areas it will sell them. No matter, it sounds like jag needs a year or two to fix the software n interface issues anyways.
I look forward to seeing n test driving one later this year as I reside in a carb state.
I think is most about the different rithm of USA and Europe. Here in Europe, there not had a really necesity of any electric car. The pollution regulations were accomplished by the makers easilly, and we lived with our petrol and diesel cars for years.
But in USA the advanced regulations about emissions specially in California, made a niche in the market for the EVs and Musk was very smart to view the opportunity…. and the future.
In Europe the regulations today are very restrictives, diesel cars are not so interesting, and the UE Comission, has important fees for the makers that don’t respect the emission limits. Due of this and the global evolution to the EVs, are accelerating the interest for the local makers to make electric cars. I think in 2-3 years all the makers even generalistics, will have at least 3-4 electric vehicles on sale.
Steve, how’s the ride quality? Do you feel every bump on the road surface? Is it like old Jaguar XJS insulated or like German breeds such as BMW or Porsche?
Coddling. We didn’t even have any issues on the roughest of roads. The 22s were louder and not as smooth, of course. The 20s were great. I imagine the base 18s would be even more like driving a sedan.
After reading this i am so glad I ordered 20’s
My takeaway here is that jaguar has spent more on marketing the i pace than gm has for any of it’s electric vehicles for a the last 6 years combined. I think it is pretty clear they are selling these at a profit and therefore have an incentive to sell as many as they can. I don’t see this being a CARB compliance car. I’m personally excited about the car and look forward to testing one out in person.
it is pretty clear they are selling these at a profit? Think again… or ask the analysts covering this segment
This is not a compliance car, JLR already has 2 more BEV’s in development… I-Pace is just round 1…
Yet GM has sold almost 200k vehicles.
Did Jag tell you how much $ they will lose per ipace? There’s a reason why 20k max
It’s not meaningful to talk about how much an auto maker is making or losing on a model this early in production. Auto makers aim to make an overall profit on a model over multiple years, not a profit during the earliest months of production.
Any so-called “analyst” who says “Jaguar is losing $XX on every car” is an idiot who is using kindergarten-level financial analysis, one who apparently thinks his readers can’t understand such basic concepts as the difference between sunk costs and unit costs.
Do your homework… this iPace only charging option is 120V connection. That will take 4+ days to fully charge.
https://www.jaguarusa.com/all-models/i-pace/electric-vehicles/index.html
“HOME CHARGING
For optimum charging at home, you can purchase and install a Jaguar approved home charger. The I‑PACE is equipped with a 7 kW single-phase AC on-board charger, which can fully recharge the vehicle overnight when using a Jaguar approved home charger. Alternatively the Jaguar I-PACE can be plugged in directly to a domestic socket. While charging directly via a domestic socket is slower than with a home charger, it should be sufficient to cover the average daily commute of 30 miles if the vehicle is charged overnight.”
Not sure where you heard 120v only from but it is not correct.
7 kW L2
100kW CCS
But you can charge from a standard 120v outlet if you really want to.
you might want to call Jag sales person directly.
Because a sales person knows about evs? Lol…ok!
Great, objective review, Steven, I am jealous that you got to drive it before me, though. What did you think about the grip on the track?
But it doesn’t have the feature that drives full speed into concrete barriers or parked trucks, how could it possibly compete with Tesla?
Great review
Great EV model
The more new EV models enter the market the better it will be for all of us.
Jaguar could easily sell at least 50,000 copies of the Jaguar I-Pace per year (just if they would order Magna to produce them).
But I personally would rather prefer to spend that kind of money on a Tesla.
Though I can understand that other people would prefer to buy a Jaguar I-Pace.
The more EV’s on the road the better it will be for all of us.
We need EV models that will be produced in high quantities (100,000+/year).
This is the second i-Pace review i’ve read from the Portugal official presentation, the first was on a website started with the letter “e”, and boy, they take their Tesla glasses everywhere. There wasn’t one line of text without references/comparisons to Tesla, saying as conclusion that the i-Pace was no “Tesla Killer”. Really? That was everything they could take from the Jaguar presentation? What about testing the car for what it is and comparing with the remaining competition, mostly ICE models? There aren’t only Tesla cars in the Universe, you know…Jesus.
It’s like when that same website posted an article on the Renault Zoe and on the comments section, someone said that the Tesla Model 3 was a better car and would drain sales from the Zoe…WTF?!?!
Pardon my rant, but i had to take this out of my chest. Oh, and great work, Steven, i really enjoyed your article.
They should rename themselves to Teslalectrik.
Thank you.
Well…they delivered.