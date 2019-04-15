2019 EV Comparo: Model S, LEAF, I-Pace, Ioniq, Zoe (Mega-Test Video)

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How do today’s top EVs in Australia compare when it comes to range?

As Car Advice points out, real-world electric car range is ramping up. Never before have we seen a vast variety of models with well over 200 miles of battery-electric range. The best part here is that these cars all offer different features, versatility, and price points. We’ve finally started to come into a time when EV buyers have some choices to make. Now, it’s your job as an electric car shopper to make a list of your priorities, shop the competition, and decide what’s best for you. It’s important to note that your global location may come into play here as well.

Videos like this work to help us in the struggle that is choosing the best EV to suit our needs and budget. Ask yourself, do you want a fancy interior, roomy passenger accommodations, good cargo capacity, access to a proprietary charging network, incredible efficiency, or some (or all) of the latter? Of course, we’d all love to have it all, but that is not usually possible. Still, we can make the best choice to satisfy our needs.

In Australia, buyers can choose between the Tesla Model S, Nissan LEAF, Jaguar I-Pace, Hyundai Ioniq Electric, and Renault Zoe. On our shores, only the Zoe is unavailable. If you click on the links in the previous sentence, you can see more extensive coverage of these competing EVs.

In addition to the videos and articles we share, we always have our unique and sought-after Compare EVs page, which allows you to look at all options available in the U.S. on one simple chart.

Check out the video and let us know what EV you chose in the comment section below.

2019 ELECTRIC VEHICLE COMPARISON: I-Pace, Ioniq, Leaf, Model S, Zoe mega test

Real-life range in modern electric vehicles is better than it has ever been, but just what should buyers expect from the line-up of EVs available in Australia right now? Challenge accepted, we’ve put the Hyundai Ioniq, Jaguar i-Pace, Nissan Leaf, Renault Zoe and Tesla Model S to the test.

