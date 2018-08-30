3 H BY MARK KANE

DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 will enter the market in 2019.

French brand DS (part of PSA Group) will present at the 2018 Paris Motor Show not only the all-electric DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, but also the plug-in hybrid DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 from premium C-segment .

The new DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 will join the conventional version that went on sale in the beginning of 2018. The battery and powertrain seems to be shared with the new Peugeot 3008 GT HYBRID4, so as you can see, PSA is ready for an offensive in PHEV segment.

The plug-in hybrid DS 7 received a 13.2 kWh battery that should last for 50 km (31 miles) under the WLTP test cycle. System output stands at 220 kW and over 450 Nm. The all-wheel drive powertrain with two 80 kW electric motors (one per axle) enables it to accelerate 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.5 seconds.

We can’t say that the specs are revolutionary, but by having a DS 7 PHEV and a DS 3 BEV, finally there are choices for the consumers to go all-electric or partially-electric depending on needs.

DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 spec:

13.2 kWh battery for 50 km (31 miles) of WLTP all-electric range (60 km/37 miles NEDC)

battery for of all-electric range (60 km/37 miles NEDC) all-wheel drive with 220 kW/300 hp and over 450 Nm of system output: 147 kW/200 hp 1.6L PureTech combined with the new e-EAT8 8-speed automatic transmission (Electric Efficient Automatic Transmission) and 80 kW/110 hp electric motor in the front plus another 80 kW/110 hp electric motor for rear axle

with and over 450 Nm of system output: 147 kW/200 hp 1.6L PureTech combined with the new e-EAT8 8-speed automatic transmission (Electric Efficient Automatic Transmission) and 80 kW/110 hp electric motor in the front plus another 80 kW/110 hp electric motor for rear axle 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.5 seconds

50-120 km/h (50-70 mph) in 4.4 seconds

1000m from a standing start: 27 seconds

all-electric mode up to 135 km/h (83 mph)

top speed: 220 km/h (136 mph)

charging in around 2h using 6.6 kW optional charger

15 photos

Press blast: