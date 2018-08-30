2019 DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4×4 Gets Presented
DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 will enter the market in 2019.
French brand DS (part of PSA Group) will present at the 2018 Paris Motor Show not only the all-electric DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, but also the plug-in hybrid DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 from premium C-segment .
The new DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 will join the conventional version that went on sale in the beginning of 2018. The battery and powertrain seems to be shared with the new Peugeot 3008 GT HYBRID4, so as you can see, PSA is ready for an offensive in PHEV segment.
The plug-in hybrid DS 7 received a 13.2 kWh battery that should last for 50 km (31 miles) under the WLTP test cycle. System output stands at 220 kW and over 450 Nm. The all-wheel drive powertrain with two 80 kW electric motors (one per axle) enables it to accelerate 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.5 seconds.
We can’t say that the specs are revolutionary, but by having a DS 7 PHEV and a DS 3 BEV, finally there are choices for the consumers to go all-electric or partially-electric depending on needs.
DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 spec:
- 13.2 kWh battery for 50 km (31 miles) of WLTPall-electric range (60 km/37 miles NEDC)
- all-wheel drive with 220 kW/300 hp and over 450 Nm of system output: 147 kW/200 hp 1.6L PureTech combined with the new e-EAT8 8-speed automatic transmission (Electric Efficient Automatic Transmission) and 80 kW/110 hp electric motor in the front plus another 80 kW/110 hp electric motor for rear axle
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.5 seconds
- 50-120 km/h (50-70 mph) in 4.4 seconds
- 1000m from a standing start: 27 seconds
- all-electric mode up to 135 km/h (83 mph)
- top speed: 220 km/h (136 mph)
- charging in around 2h using 6.6 kW optional charger
Press blast:
DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4: HIGH-PERFORMANCE HYBRID BY DS
By offering a high-performance hybrid in the Premium C SUV segment with the DS7CROSSBACK, DSAutomobiles confirms to be at the cutting edge of technology.
The high standard of French expertise has produced a highly-versatile and capable vehicle DS7CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 with 300hp and a torque of 450Nm, four-wheel drive, a 50 kilometre all-electric range (WLTP standard), and energy recovery during braking or deceleration.
Starting with the DS 7 CROSSBACK, all of new DS Automobiles’ models will be electrified versions.
From boldness comes excellence. DS Automobiles has become the first carmaker to offer a high-performance petrol-electric hybrid technology in the Premium C SUV segment.
The expanding DS 7 CROSSBACK range, which has been on sale since beginning 2018, is venturing into new territory with the innovative DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 model. For the first time, a Premium C SUV has been able to offer customers a versatile product with many drive modes driven by three motors (one ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and two electric motors), to best combine the energy provided by petrol and electricity, rechargeable from a mains power supply or through deceleration regeneration.
POWERFUL AND SMART
The powertrain combines a 200hp (147kW) petrol engine and is accompanied by two 109hp (80kW) electric engines and the new eight-speed automatic gearbox. These offer a combined maximum deployment power of 300hp with torque of 450Nm, and drive to all four wheels.
DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 can cover a distance of 50 kilometres/31 miles in ZEV (all-electric mode) driving mode (WLTP cycle, corresponding to 60 kilometres/37 miles in NEDC) due to its 13.2kWh battery capacity. This range is suitable for daily journey distance from home to work, on the city or on highway, up to a speed of 135kph/83mph. When the battery level is low or for optimum traction, the petrol engine supplements the power required.
Several modes are available:
- Zero emission is the default mode. The vehicle is always started using the electric motors, for driving comfort, silent running and zero emissions.
- Sport mode, which optimises power and driving pleasure.
- Hybrid mode, which manage automatically performance and fuel consumption. Emissions are minimised and declared to be under 50 grams per kilometre.
- 4WD, four-wheel drive, for optimum traction in all road conditions.
Using the expertise acquired through Formula E, DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 is regenerated whenever the driver decelerates or uses the brakes (‘BRAKE’ function) to extend the range. Another function, ‘E-SAVE’, also allows the driver to save enough energy to drive in all-electric mode for the last 10 or 20 kilometres / 6 or 12 miles of a journey.
The map on the high-definition touchscreen shows to the driver in real time the distance, which can be driven in Zero emission mode or where the charging stations available nearby.
DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4’s battery can be charged in 2h using a wall-mounted terminal (32A) and with a 6.6 kW charger or in 8 hours with a traditional socket.
SPACIOUSNESS AND REFINEMENT
DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 offer the same spaciousness and a maximum boot space as the conventional ICE model, due to the batteries fitted underneath the floor.
The charismatic design is enhance by the 19″ wheels and with the new body colour: Crystal Grey.
Attention to detail can be seen throughout with the ‘E’ embossed on the gearbox control is a nod to the DS E-TENSE electric Concept Car.
And DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 inaugurates the Inspiration DS RIVOLI, Pearl Grey.
KEY POINTS
- DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 is the first Premium C SUV to use rechargeable hybrid technology.
- Its PureTech petrol engine and two electric motors are able to deliver a potential combined 300hp and 450Nm of torque to all four wheels for versatile performance.
- The 13.2kWh battery permits a potential 50 kilometre /31 miles all-electric range according (to WLTP testing standards).
Appendix: PLUG-IN HYBRID DS7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 SPECIFICATIONS
Type of hybrid vehicle Plug-in petrol Average autonomy 50km / 31 miles in Electric mode (WLTP) Fuel mixed consumption < 2.2 l/100km / 128mpg (WLTP) CO2 mixed emissions < 50g/km (WLTP) Top speed In Electric mode: 135km/h / 83mph
In internal combustion mode: 220km/h / 136mph
PERFORMANCE 4-wheel drive version Total power 300hp Torque > 450Nm Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h / 0 to 62mph 6.5 seconds 80 to 120 km/h / 50 to 70mph 4.4 seconds 1000m from a standing start 27 seconds CHARACTERISTICS 4-wheel drive version ELECTRIC POWERTRAIN Power 2 electric motors, 4×4
(Positioned front and back)
Front: 80kW/110hp (337Nm)
Rear: 80Kw/110hp (166Nm)
INTERNAL COMPUSTION POWERTRAIN Type 1.6l PureTech petrol engine Euro 6.3 compliant (front) Configuration 4 cylinders Displacement 1598 cm3 Maximum power 147kW/200hp at 5500rpm Maximum torque 300Nm at 3000rpm TRANSMISSION Type EAT8 eight-speed electrified automatic transmission BATTERY Type Lithium-Ion Total energy 13.2kWh Power 90kW Voltage 240 – 400V Dimensions (Y x X x Z) 1,150x400x300 Weight 120kg Charge time Depending on the type of plug:
- 2h on a 32A ‘wallbox’ plug (with a 6.6kW charger)
- 4h on a 14A ‘Green Up’ plug
- 8h on a domestic 8A plug
Other than mains charging, the battery of a plug-in hybrid can be recharged via
- the electric motor in the deceleration phase
- the combustion engine during the driving phase
Categories: Peugeot / Citroën
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "2019 DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4×4 Gets Presented"
It looks Asiatic and plain; where is the European form factor, even better, the French touch?!
It follows the design of the Peugeot 5008 or what ever. I’m sure this is based on the same/similar platform.
They kind of have a history with a Mitsubishi cooperation.
The 4007 was based on the Mitsubishi Outlander, and produced in Japan.
The 4008 was based on the Mistubishi ASX (just like Citröen C4 Aircross).
The 5008 better have some resemblence to the previous car models I guess.
I think both the 5008 and the new DS looks quite OK.
So far, Peugeot has announced the plug-in hybridization of the 508 and 3008, not the 5008. They all have nothing to do with Mitsubishi. The 5008 is the 7-seat version of the 3008. They all use the same platform, the EMP2.
“French touch” evaporated a long, long time ago.
No interior shots.