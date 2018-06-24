2019 Chevy Volt Finally Gets 7.2 kW Charger, -13 Degrees F Engine Activation

3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

It’s been asked for since the Chevy Volt first debuted way back in 2010 and for 2019…it’s here.

Say hello to the 7.2 kW onboard charger in the 2019 Chevrolet Volt. Unfortunately, it’s not standard across the range:

With the new 7.2 kW system, a complete recharge can be achieved in as little as 2.3 hours with a 240-volt outlet and supporting hardware. The new system is standard on the 2019 Volt Premier model and available on the LT trim. A 3.6 kW charger is standard on the Volt LT.

Though this is certainly the most significant change / upgrade for 2019, other notable alterations have been made too, including this:

In addition to the new charging system, the 2019 Volt offers a number of enhancements designed to improve convenience and help owners get more out of their all-electric driving experience. For those in colder climates who want to use as little gas as possible, the 2019 Volt allows activation of the automatic engine-assisted heating system to be deferred until much lower temperatures — minus 13 degrees F / minus 25 degrees C — for more all-electric operation. The 2019 Volt also features new Low and Regen on Demand profiles that enable increased regenerative braking capability when drivers let off the accelerator pedal. The feature helps the vehicle achieve its class-leading EV range, and the updates come with an improved driving feel with smoother operation when slowing.

As well as a rather lengthy bullet list of slighter changes:

GM’s continuing evolution of the pedestrian alert system, first deployed in 2011, now using front and rear speakers to provide audible alerts when operating at slow speeds.

A new digital rearview camera replaces the previous analog system.

New driver-switchable Adaptive Cruise Control allows the choice of conventional cruise control or adaptive cruise control.

New tire fill alert sounds a horn when full tire pressure is achieved.

New, decorative seating patterns are offered on cloth seats.

New Power Convenience Package available on LT adds a power driver seat in addition to all content offered on the Comfort Package.

Wireless charging pad for compatible phones is relocated ahead of the shifter for easier use (available with navigation radio).

New Pacific Blue Metallic exterior color is available.

New Jet Black/Porcelain Blue interior is offered on Premier.

Available dealer-installed blackout package includes sport pedals, black front/rear bowtie emblems and 17-inch machined-aluminum wheels with black-painted pockets.

More info in the press blast below: