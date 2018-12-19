Edmunds Drives 2019 Chevy Volt 70 Miles On Single Charge
2 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 13
Not bad. For beginners.
Sometimes it seems like the Chevy Volt doesn’t get the love it should. Now three years into its 2nd generation, it’s crowded out of headlines by other plug-in cars like the Tesla Model 3. Even its own stablemate, the all-electric Chevy Bolt gets more attention nowadays. That doesn’t mean the plug-in hybrid can’t still impress, though. Case in point? Edmunds is silly delighted that they recently managed to travel 70 miles on a single charge.
That’s a more than 32 percent improvement over the 53 miles of all-electric range (AER) the EPA rates it at, which is pretty good in our books. So impressed by it was Edmunds that they shared the achievement with us on Twitter, and even included a photograph of the center console display as proof (embedded below).
@InsideEVs have you seen any similar reports? https://t.co/KTVOU6kKvz
— Edmunds (@edmunds) November 8, 2018
Well, to answer the question posed by our publishing pals, yes, we have seen similar mileage returns from the Chevy Volt. In fact, while 70 miles is a pretty impressive result for almost any driver, one who specializes in hypermiling can do better. A lot better. Exhibit A: Well-known hyper-miler Wayne Gerdes pulled down 111.9 miles in a 2016 example.
Of course, it’s not practical for most of us to try to eke out that sort of result, but to Edmunds point that one could “…keep in electric mode almost indefinitely,” we concur. Volt owners are notorious (in a good way, of course) for not using the range-extending abilities of their cars. We noted an extreme example of this behavior a couple years back when one owner managed to put 100,000 miles on his first-gen Volt, which “only” offered 38 miles of AER, while managing to keep it in EV mode 99.9 percent of that distance.
InsideEVs has a number of Chevy Volt owners among its readership, and so we put this question to you too, what’s the best AER figure you’ve managed in your car. Let us know in Comments.
Chevy Volt
Source: Twitter
Categories: Chevrolet
Leave a Reply
13 Comments on "Edmunds Drives 2019 Chevy Volt 70 Miles On Single Charge"
Does anyone know if there is a software update for 2016-2018 volt owners to get the new infotainment UI?
Yawn….. I did 62 miles in my 2012 Gen 1 (10.2kWh) back in the day so Edmunds would need to do about 85 miles to equal that. IIRC, the record for the Gen 1 was in the low 80’s but that wasn’t real world (parking lot @ 20mph).
I had a wonderful 2014 Volt, and in non-winter months, constantly did 58 to 65 miles on a charge. I loved my Volt, but missed a manual transmission… I know it’s crazy, but in the winter, I would place a blanket over my legs so I did not have to turn on the heat. Heated seats worked great too!
Hopefully Edmunds did that while creeping on SoCal’s clogged roads, instead of driving like a slow idiot and causing traffic to weave around their driver.
Too many of these sort of EV stories:
1) I drove well beyond the EPA range of the vehicle (by creeping, flat road, no AC/heat, etc).
2) I was able to make a long EV road trip (but had all sorts of charging misadventures on non-Tesla BEVs).
I promote BEVs locally and frequently get asked about these sort of stories. Please – these stores actually do a disservice in promoting EVs.
I have to caution folks that EPA range (or better) is valid when:
1) Vehicle is new
2) Weather is good
3) Terrain is relatively flat
4) Speed is under 65mph.
The titles all wrong … should say Edmunds achieved a driving efficiency of 4.93 miles/kWh (70 miles / 14.2 kWh).
In reality achieving near 5 mile/kWh is good, but not a remarkable achievement. Most EVs can accomplish this on local roads (below highway speeds) on a moderate day weather wise.
4.93 miles/kWh is also ~166 MPGe (based on EPA’s 33.7 kWh/Ge … aka Gallon equivalent energy).
Note: the Bolt at same 4.93 miles/kWh could be driven almost 300 miles (~296 specifically … 4.93 * 60 kWh). I don’t think most humans could accomplish this in one sitting without taking a pee-break!
The joys of driving EV.
Well there are those of us who do not have prostate troubles as of yet.
So the Volt at 166 MPGe is more efficient than the Model 3 at 116 MPGe? Now that is real news.
2013 Volt, 53 miles, I think. It was light traffic on a Sunday morning (actually heading to an NDEW event), 45-55mph highway, with some hypermiling. Had I cut my losses and let one car pass I’d have been able to hypermile more.
Can regularly hit 50 miles off the Interstate in good weather.
We’re over 105mpg for the past 10 months in our Volt, which suggests that we’re about 2/3 EV. Didn’t have any road trip this year, which helped.
Might do better this winter than last because my wife’s workplace now has a couple of chargers which she might make use of if it’s not _too_ cold for the longer walks.
Living somewhere cold, a Gen 2, a 2019+ (ERDTT dropped to -13F, hooray) would raise EV percentage a chunk more, and cut cold engine starts. But not planning to replace the Volt until 2022/2023. Maybe can pick up a Volt before they replace it with another boxy CUV.
That is pretty darn good. However, none of the conditions of the drive were mentioned? What was the average speed? Was the test drive downhill most of the distance? Were the electric tmiles driven only at the beginning of the test and were contiguous or were they part of a larger drive with the ICE engine on for part of the time (thus maximum regen could take place on the downgrade while the gas engine could be on for the uphill parts)? What were the ambient conditions? Ambient conditions and how the car is driven are critical factors in electric range. BTW, I’ve gotten 72 electric miles on my Volt. However these were obtained mostly on a long downward incline on a freeway as part of a longer drive where I used the gas engine part of the time. Also, the drive (on freeway) was slow and stop and go at some points
I agree with fotomoto – must be a slow news week, early buyers of the GEN2 VOLT (2016) told me they regularly got 70 miles per charge. Must also be a slow week for Edmunds since its been 3 years and this is news?
How ’bout talking about some new options, such as the optional ‘7.2’ kw charger available. Is it like the BOLT ev in that the actual rating is around 7.7 kw? Now that would be actually informative.
You have to drive very lightly to achieve those numbers, and in good weather and favourable terrain. However once winter sets in and you start to use heat, your range will drop very quickly…I can go from 110km range estimated range in summer to less than 60km of range in winter.
Almost guarantee the ’19 Volt’s onboard charger can charge at up to 7.7 kW. The Bolt’s onboard charger is officially rated at 7.2 as well.
I got 58.6 miles one time in my 2012 Volt. Then I switched to run flat tires, and haven’t sniffed 50 since. Still can get 44-45 miles on a good day though.