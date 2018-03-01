Video Overview: 2019 Chevy Bolt Gives Drivers More Control
4 H BY WADE MALONE 10
Plus how the Bolt looks wearing Green Mist Metallic paint.
While the Chevy Volt is getting a number of major improvements for its mid-cycle update, changes on the Bolt are more modest. This isn’t surprising since the car has been on the market less than 2 years.
Chevrolet says their engineers are always working to fine-tune their vehicles. We just recently learned that the 2018 Bolt EV quietly received seat comfort improvements that have been carried over. For the 2019 Bolt EV, changes to the climate controls and battery charge level offer the most obvious improvements over earlier model years.
Previously, the Chevy Bolt provided an option for Hilltop Reserve. This setting would charge the vehicle to just under 90%. Officially this was intended to be used to gain energy while descending from a home or charging location from a high elevation.
Of course, for everyone else, there were still benefits. A 100% charge initially limits regenerative braking. Hilltop Reserve provides access to 1 pedal driving at the start of each day. It is also generally considered a good practice to keep a lithium-ion battery charged between 20% and 80%.
Now the Bolt EV will let you choose your own maximum target charge. When demonstrated in the video, the user can choose anywhere between a 40% and 100% state of charge.
The other user convenience feature is separating the heat and A/C controls. Previously, the climate would automatically switch between heat and A/C depending on the exterior and interior temperatures. This generally works well, although it can sometimes be troublesome. If the temperature drastically changes during the day, the heater could come on unintentionally for instance.
While small, these changes are certainly welcome. The only downside? A Chevrolet representative informed us that there are no plans at this time to make these features available via software update on the 2017 or 2018 model years.
For the full impressions of the 2019 Chevy Bolt, check out the video above!
Video Description via InCharge DIY on YouTube:
In this video we take a look at what has changed since 2017 when the Bolt EV was first released. These are new changes for model year 2019.
Special Thanks to: Hakeem & Clint at Sport Chevrolet 3101 Automobile Blvd Silver Spring MD 20904 US
Categories: Chevrolet
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "Video Overview: 2019 Chevy Bolt Gives Drivers More Control"
Are the software enhancements coming as an over-the-air update to Bolt EVs already on the road?
Sadly no… at least there are no plans ‘at the moment.’
It’s a bummer! 🙁 I wanted these upgrades.
But the existence of these changes to charge level, the seates, and climate controls means Chevy was listening to user feedback… Let them know you want the software upgrades as well!
My experience with basically every car company:
Dealer: “That infotainment/software problem? Yes, this problem/limitation is now fixed.”
Me: “Great, could you please update my cars software please?”
Dealer: “You have to buy the newer version of the car if you want this fix.”
Me: “But the software and infotainment look exactly the same as on my car!?”
Dealer: “Yes but they are different…sorry”
So you have to buy a whole new car for the software updates?
Agree, this seems ridiculous. This would be an easy OTA update or at the very least, a free dealer update.
And I’m still here waiting on adaptive cruise.
If GM was smart they would start rolling these updates out over the air. That is an advantage that Tesla has. If GM/Chevy wants to build a loyal customer base actually treating your customer well with OTA upgrades like this would be a huge step.
The more interesting question is what’s the production target, and whether it’ll be just a 3-country car (USA, Canada, S. Korea)? That’ll show whether GM is serious.
Well, it is currently on sale in Europe as the Opel Ampera-e. But Opel has their own plug ins on the way so the Ampera-e isn’t a priority for them. Still Europe receives similar allocations to Canada. Through August, roughly 1,900 have been sold in europe.
The car is also currently on sale in Mexico and UAE. Saudi Arabia is next on the list I believe. These will be pretty small markets.
China is the major wild card. China has protectionist policies that make it difficult/impossible to sell the Bolt there. But with GM having issues with A123 and the company still needing to increase their zero emission plug ins in China… there might be a chance. Maybe. Probably not though.
GM doesn’t care about customer service.
The dealer won’t even order a roll of tape for fixing a recall item until they tear open my Bolt EV, then confirm they need to replace it, put everything back in, send me home, & make another appointment to come in to install the tape around the sensors.
GM blames the dealers, dealer blame GM as they are following GM’s process