2019 Chevrolet Volt Slight Price Increase: Premier Gets 7.2 kW Charger

The 2019 Chevrolet Volt ups the ante without significantly increasing the price.

Back in June, we reported about the 2019 Chevrolet Volt finally offering a 7.2-kW onboard charger, among other new features. At the time, we were aware that the charger was only an option on the base model, but standard on the Premier. According to Chevrolet:

With the new 7.2 kW system, a complete recharge can be achieved in as little as 2.3 hours with a 240-volt outlet and supporting hardware. The new system is standard on the 2019 Volt Premier model and available on the LT trim. A 3.6 kW charger is standard on the Volt LT.

Now, pricing information has been released, along with clarification of other details related to which features come standard on each trim level. According to CarsDirect, the base Volt LT will see a price bump of only $300 ($33,520 excluding destination). Chevrolet’s top-tier Volt Premier (the only other trim available) will increase $550, to $38,120. Keep in mind that these prices are prior to the available $7,500 federal EV tax credit. Check with a tax expert to find out if you qualify.

The 2019 Chevrolet Volt LT comes with upgraded touch screen software for tracking efficiency. It also provides the same, stronger regenerative braking that is found on the Bolt EV, by way of a new “Low” setting. All 2019 Volts also have a new feature that alerts you when the tires are filled to the appropriate pressure. Finally, the Volt includes a new digital rearview camera and a new setting that allows drivers to choose a lower temperature for when the engine kicks in.

The Volt Premier adds the 7.2-kW onboard charger (a $750 option on the LT trim) and a standard power driver’s seat.

