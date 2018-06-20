2019 Chevrolet Volt Slight Price Increase: Premier Gets 7.2 kW Charger
The 2019 Chevrolet Volt ups the ante without significantly increasing the price.
Back in June, we reported about the 2019 Chevrolet Volt finally offering a 7.2-kW onboard charger, among other new features. At the time, we were aware that the charger was only an option on the base model, but standard on the Premier. According to Chevrolet:
With the new 7.2 kW system, a complete recharge can be achieved in as little as 2.3 hours with a 240-volt outlet and supporting hardware. The new system is standard on the 2019 Volt Premier model and available on the LT trim. A 3.6 kW charger is standard on the Volt LT.
Now, pricing information has been released, along with clarification of other details related to which features come standard on each trim level. According to CarsDirect, the base Volt LT will see a price bump of only $300 ($33,520 excluding destination). Chevrolet’s top-tier Volt Premier (the only other trim available) will increase $550, to $38,120. Keep in mind that these prices are prior to the available $7,500 federal EV tax credit. Check with a tax expert to find out if you qualify.
The 2019 Chevrolet Volt LT comes with upgraded touch screen software for tracking efficiency. It also provides the same, stronger regenerative braking that is found on the Bolt EV, by way of a new “Low” setting. All 2019 Volts also have a new feature that alerts you when the tires are filled to the appropriate pressure. Finally, the Volt includes a new digital rearview camera and a new setting that allows drivers to choose a lower temperature for when the engine kicks in.
The Volt Premier adds the 7.2-kW onboard charger (a $750 option on the LT trim) and a standard power driver’s seat.
Source: CarsDirect
Overall I wouldn’t be turned off by the slight price increase considering how much stuff you’d be getting that Volt owners have been complaining about for years, namely the slow charging speed.
Plus a lot of dealerships usually mark the cars down by a lot anyway, so it probably wouldn’t even affect you if you’re in the market for a Volt. Finding one outside of CARB states with the color/options you want will be the bigger issue.
This is another car that needs a real independent rear suspension, in this price range.
( Still a favorite of mine though. The interior looks better than a Bolt. )
The economics are excellent, should be able to pay for itself over life of car.
GM’s implementation and calibration of a torsion beam rear suspension is almost as good as some other manufacturers implementation of IRS. While IRS would help handling a bit more it would also cost more, weight more, reduce efficiency and take up more space removing cargo room (like on the Prius Prime). Personally in my opinion on a car like the Volt IRS offers to much compromise for just a bit better handling.
I guess the Clarity PHEV is really putting heat on the Volt. Good. It’s a little overpriced as a Cruze PHEV.
How do you figure the Clarity is putting pressure on the Volt? GM raised the price of the Volt. Not a sign of pressure.
The Volt really is an amazing offering, especially with these updates. If enough were stocked on lots (most people want a car in a particular color and option set today, not in 6 weeks), and dealer salesmen took the time to learn about the technology, there’d be a lot more on the road today.
It is a real shame that this wonderful car is not in sale in Europe!!! If I want to buy a PHEV,I have only few option: (i3 ReX – too small and expensive….Prius PHEV – not enough EV range…Ioniq PHEV – same as Prius,+ heating with ICE-unacceptable for me…other BMW,MB,and VW PHEV-s:not enough EV range and expensive).
Even previous generation (Ampera ie. Volt1) was better PHEV in any way than all the PHEV cars in Europe market in this moment
Driver’s power seat is a sorely needed feature. In fact, they should add memory to it.
Why the 7.2 kW charger wasn’t available since the beginning? It is much more practical to stop by a public station and get the car charged during the shopping time. Besides, this is the only way people like me, who can’t afford buying a place to install a home charger, have to charge their electric cars.
The Volts 53 mile range can be fully replenished overnight on a 120v outlet…
Unless you live in an apartment…
For Canadians, the 7.2 kW charger option is $995.