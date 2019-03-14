2019 BYD Yuan EV360 Now On Sale In China

33 M BY GASGOO

New version beats the outgoing model.

The Yuan EV360 is a small-sized all-electric SUV launched by BYD in last May. On March 9, its all-new version hit the market with 3 variants priced between RMB 89,900 and RMB109,900 after subsidy.

The 2019 BYD Yuan EV360 still adopts BYD’s iconic “Dragon Face” design language with its exterior basically remaining the same over the existing model. Immediately above the closed-off grille is a chrome trim that stretches across the entire front face.

The new model measures 4,360mm long, 1,785mm wide and 1,690mm tall, the same as the outgoing model. Wheelbase for the all-new BEV is 2,535mm.

The 2019 Yuan EV360 has been upgraded in configurators over the 2018 version. The entire model series comes standard with aluminum alloy rims, leather-covered seats, anti-lock braking system, automatic air-conditioner and tire pressure monitor system, etc. Besides, the mid-spec version carries such facilities as in-car infotainment system dubbed “CarPad”, panoramic sunroof, automotive backup camera, event data recorder and PM2.5 filter. The top-spec version boasts 360-degree holographic display, side curtain air bags as well as anti-pinch windows.

Powering the new vehicle is a permanent magnet synchronous generator that produces up to 70kW and 180N·m, and a 43.2kWh ternary-lithium battery pack with an energy density of 126.91Wh/kg. The 2019 Yuan EV360 features a combined range of 305km, according to BYD’s introduction.

Source: Gasgoo