2019 BMW i3, i3 REx, i3s & i3s REx: Full Specs
2019 BMW i3 – all the numbers in one tidy post.
Since the new 2019 BMW i3 was officially announced and it will be available in four versions – i3, i3 REx, i3s and i3s REx – here we gathered technical spec numbers for comparison. The main change is new battery cells (120 Ah versus previous 94 Ah), which in total stores 42.2 kWh (compared 33.2 kWh) within the same footprint.
The question is whether there still will be customers willing to buy the range-extender option as the new i3 will be able to go some 246 km (153 miles) in real-world driving.
Sales in Europe should begin in November/December.
2019 BMW i3/i3s spec:
- 42.2 kWh battery
- 8 modules with 12 cells each (120 Ah lithium-ion cells)
- Typical range 260 km (162 miles), expected EPA result of around 246 km (153 miles)
- WLTP range : 285-310 km (177-193 miles) / 270-285 km (168-177 miles)
- NEDC range : 359 km (223 miles) / 330-345 km (205-214 miles)
- electric motors: 125 kW / 135 kW
- 0-60 mph: 7.2 seconds / 6.8 seconds
- 0-100 km/h: 7.3 seconds / 6.9 seconds
- 80-120 km/h: 5.1 seconds / 4.3 seconds
- on-board charger: 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase
- DC fast charging: 0-80% in 42 minutes at 50 kW
New 2019 BMW i3/i3s (42.2 kWh; 120 Ah)
- Typical: 260 km (162 miles)
- Expected EPA: around 246 km (153 miles)
- WLTP: 285-310 km (177-193 miles) / 270-285 km (168-177 miles)
- NEDC: 359 km (223 miles) / 330-345 km (205-214 miles)
Outgoing BMW i3/i3s (33.2 kWh; 94 Ah)
- Typical: 200 km (124 miles)
- EPA: 183 km (114 miles) / 172 km (107 miles)
- WLTP: 235-255 km (146-158 miles) / 235-245 km (146-152 miles)
- NEDC: 290-300 km (180-186 miles) / 280 km (174 miles)
BMW i3 (21.6 kWh; 60 Ah)
- Typical: 130-160 km (81-99 miles)
- EPA: 130 km (81 miles) / N/A
- WLTP: N/A
- NEDC: 190 km (118 miles) / N/A
Categories: BMW
Leave a Reply
17 Comments on "2019 BMW i3, i3 REx, i3s & i3s REx: Full Specs"
Color me unimpressed.
Really nice update, love my 2015 Rex, would be nice to have twice the electric range or more. Weight is starting to get too heavy though (300 lbs heavier than 60 Ah battery), especially given narrow tires, etc. The added weight has slowed it down a lot. As long as you get discounts BMW tends to offer it is a great car. This range update will make it even better.
Any chance you could fit wider tires on it? I’ve heard the i3 tire size is a bit of an odd one, and sometimes it can be difficult to find new tires for it. Have you had that experience?
They went to wider tires last year
Are they same size all around now? It’s stupid you cannot rotate the tires on an i3.
Stil buying it with Rex since there’s a lot of areas with shaddy chargers and dead zones ( Texas) and mountain ranges that with a combine Rex can get you over especially when those ranges don’t have a DC( Pennsylvania)
Exactly, also, this will drive down 90 Ah prices a bit, so with Rex, if you don’t really need 150 mile range, the 107 mile range of 90 Ah model might be good.
I have 60 Ah 2015 Rex, and DC fast charging has heavy taper after 80%. The 90 Ah has almost no taper until like 95% SoC, making it more useful. We don’t know about 120 Ah yet. The newer cars have refined a lot of the little issues too.
Driving over mountains, code it to unlock hold mode of course (unless you are within EV range).
Are they going to uncode it since it’s pass the gas range
The silly restriction will be there as long as BMW gets additional ZEV credits for BEVx (they get same credits as BEV instead of what a PHEV would get). BEVx says the car has to have less gas range than EV and operate at reduced performance on gas (to encourage charging).
However, being in Texas there is no issue coding the car to enable the hold feature as BMW is not getting ZEV credits for vehicles sold there anyway. Coding is essentially using a tool to replace some info in country specific config files in the computer system(s).
Yeah I know that but the electric range is going to be double of Rex range, they should just leave like it’s built instead of changing it at the ports
That restriction went away with the 2017s. The gas tank is only 2.3g.
So the hold mode on the Rex with be on
What about battery upgrade for older cars??
Yelp they never brought that over here
The spreadsheet says seating for 5. I’m pretty sure the seating capacity has remained unchanged at 4 seats.
Bit of a shame that they didn’t take the opportunity to improve the DC charging speed. I’d almost have rather had 80 kW charging than the bigger battery, but that might be more difficult to achieve. Also fast charging would REALLY make the Rex obsolete.
It would only save you a few minutes given the taper. This battery is too small to take in 80kW all the way to 80%.