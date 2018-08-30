2019 BMW i3, i3 REx, i3s & i3s REx: Full Specs

4 H BY MARK KANE

2019 BMW i3 – all the numbers in one tidy post.

Since the new 2019 BMW i3 was officially announced and it will be available in four versions – i3, i3 REx, i3s and i3s REx – here we gathered technical spec numbers for comparison. The main change is new battery cells (120 Ah versus previous 94 Ah), which in total stores 42.2 kWh (compared 33.2 kWh) within the same footprint.

The question is whether there still will be customers willing to buy the range-extender option as the new i3 will be able to go some 246 km (153 miles) in real-world driving.

Sales in Europe should begin in November/December.

2019 BMW i3/i3s spec:

42.2 kWh battery

8 modules with 12 cells each (120 Ah lithium-ion cells)

Typical range 260 km (162 miles), expected EPA result of around 246 km (153 miles)



WLTP range : 285-310 km (177-193 miles) / 270-285 km (168-177 miles)

NEDC range : 359 km (223 miles) / 330-345 km (205-214 miles)

electric motors: 125 kW / 135 kW

0-60 mph: 7.2 seconds / 6.8 seconds

0-100 km/h: 7.3 seconds / 6.9 seconds

80-120 km/h: 5.1 seconds / 4.3 seconds

on-board charger: 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase

or DC fast charging: 0-80% in 42 minutes at 50 kW

New 2019 BMW i3/i3s (42.2 kWh; 120 Ah)

Typical: 260 km (162 miles)

Expected EPA: around 246 km ( 153 miles )

( ) WLTP: 285-310 km (177-193 miles) / 270-285 km (168-177 miles)

NEDC: 359 km (223 miles) / 330-345 km (205-214 miles)

Outgoing BMW i3/i3s (33.2 kWh; 94 Ah)

Typical: 200 km (124 miles)

EPA: 183 km (114 miles) / 172 km (107 miles)

WLTP: 235-255 km (146-158 miles) / 235-245 km (146-152 miles)

NEDC: 290-300 km (180-186 miles) / 280 km (174 miles)

BMW i3 (21.6 kWh; 60 Ah)

Typical: 130-160 km (81-99 miles)

EPA: 130 km (81 miles) / N/A

WLTP: N/A

NEDC: 190 km (118 miles) / N/A