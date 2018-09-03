  1. Home
  3. 2019 BMW i3 Prices In UK Only Slightly Higher Than 2018 i3

2019 BMW i3 Prices In UK Only Slightly Higher Than 2018 i3

BMW i3 – 42.2 kWh battery for just 3% more

BMW already released prices of the upcoming i3/ i3s in the UK and, as it turns out, the entry-level version will be just around 3% more expensive.

The previous 33.2 kWh i3 started at £34,070 on-the-road price (OTR), which includes 20% VAT and On the Road Fee (£730). The new 42.2 kWh version starts at £35,180, which is £1,110 or 3.2% more. Not bad for 9 kWh (27%) more battery capacity and range, as well as several minor improvements.

Prices in the UK don’t include the £4,500 Plug-In Car Grant, available for both all-electric and REx versions. Sales in UK will start in December.

Assuming a 3% bump, in the U.S. the MSRP should then increase from $44,450 to maybe $45,800.

The other thing is that used i3s probably will be significantly cheaper now, maybe even by a few thousand dollars.

BMW i3 120Ah (42.2 kWh) prices in UK:

Model Power
(hp)		 Torque (Nm) 0 – 62mph
(Seconds)
 Top
Speed
(mph)		 CO2
Emissions
(g/km)

NEDC
electric
range
(miles)

 £
from
(OTR)
BMW i3 170 250 7.3 93 0 223
(192
WLTP)		 £35,180
BMW i3s 184 270 6.9 99 0 214
(177
WLTP)		 £37,670

BMW i3 94Ah (33.2 kWh) prices in UK:

Model Power
(hp)		 Torque  (Nm) 0 – 62mph (Seconds) Top Speed (mph) Combined (mpg) CO2 Emissions (g/km) From

(OTR)
BMW i3 170 250 7.3 93 n/a 0 £34,070
BMW i3 Range Extender 170 250 8.1 93 tbc 13-14* £37,220
BMW i3s 184 270 6.9 99 n/a 0 £36,975
BMW i3s Range Extender 184 270 7.7 99 tbc 15* £40,125
2 Comments on "2019 BMW i3 Prices In UK Only Slightly Higher Than 2018 i3"

andre

what about the vulnerable wheels-tires construction?

noleaf4me

Still priced 10k too high for what you get….

