2019 BMW i3 Prices In UK Only Slightly Higher Than 2018 i3

BY MARK KANE

BMW i3 – 42.2 kWh battery for just 3% more

BMW already released prices of the upcoming i3/ i3s in the UK and, as it turns out, the entry-level version will be just around 3% more expensive.

The previous 33.2 kWh i3 started at £34,070 on-the-road price (OTR), which includes 20% VAT and On the Road Fee (£730). The new 42.2 kWh version starts at £35,180, which is £1,110 or 3.2% more. Not bad for 9 kWh (27%) more battery capacity and range, as well as several minor improvements.

Prices in the UK don’t include the £4,500 Plug-In Car Grant, available for both all-electric and REx versions. Sales in UK will start in December.

Assuming a 3% bump, in the U.S. the MSRP should then increase from $44,450 to maybe $45,800.

The other thing is that used i3s probably will be significantly cheaper now, maybe even by a few thousand dollars.

BMW i3 120Ah (42.2 kWh) prices in UK:

Model Power

(hp) Torque (Nm) 0 – 62mph

(Seconds)

Top

Speed

(mph) CO2

Emissions

(g/km) NEDC

electric

range

(miles)

£

from

(OTR) BMW i3 170 250 7.3 93 0 223

(192

WLTP) £35,180 BMW i3s 184 270 6.9 99 0 214

(177

WLTP) £37,670

BMW i3 94Ah (33.2 kWh) prices in UK:

Model Power

(hp) Torque (Nm) 0 – 62mph (Seconds) Top Speed (mph) Combined (mpg) CO 2 Emissions (g/km) From (OTR) BMW i3 170 250 7.3 93 n/a 0 £34,070 BMW i3 Range Extender 170 250 8.1 93 tbc 13-14* £37,220 BMW i3s 184 270 6.9 99 n/a 0 £36,975 BMW i3s Range Extender 184 270 7.7 99 tbc 15* £40,125