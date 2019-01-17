In 2018, A Stunning 19% Cars Sold In Iceland Were Plug-Ins

34 M BY MARK KANE

The automotive market is changing towards electrification

Iceland is the 2nd-ranked country in the world (after Norway) with the highest plug-in electric car share in new sales. As of the end of 2018, Iceland closed with a record 3,439 sales (up 15%) and 19% average share!

The share is growing not only because plug-in car sales increased, but also because Iceland experienced a decrease of overall car sales the past year (16%).

The direction of further growth is shown proven December figures, which brought 32% market share (as overall market shrunk by 46%).

The best-selling model in Iceland is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (999), followed by Nissan LEAF (370). Mitsubishi holds also the top spot among brands with 29% share.

Plug-in electric car sales in Iceland – December 2018

Source: EV Sales Blog