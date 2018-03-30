2018 Smart Fortwo Electric Test Drive Review

1 M BY MARK KANE

The smart fortwo electric drive is the only smart currently available in North America as Daimler’s brand intends to go fully electric.

It’s also the smallest and one of the cheapest plug-in cars on the market. This Redline Reviews brings us one of the best overviews of the smart ed. It could help you decide whether it’s the right car for you.

First, the electric smart looks quite cute and it’s roomy inside, but on the other hand there are some cheap materials, basic infotainment and the cargo room is very small.

Driving experience, especially in the parking lot and in the city is exceptional. The smart is so nimble, turns back on itself almost in its own place and the low-end torque makes it quick. On the highway however, at higher speeds, it gets louder inside and car feels a little tippy, ride could be described as bumpy as well.