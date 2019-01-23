In 2018 Nissan Sold In Europe 40,699 LEAFs

50 M BY MARK KANE

The LEAF is first and only electric car to crack the 40,000 mark in Europe

Nissan just released the final numbers of Nissan LEAF sales in Europe for the past 2018 year – 40,699 were sold. LEAF never was selling better in Europe and is above any other BEV or PHEV.

The big part of LEAF’s success in Europe is Norway, where the Japanese flagship is the top selling car of any kind! With 12,303 sales, Norway takes 30.2% of total LEAF sales in Europe, which is hilarious compared to the tiny population of Norway (about 5 million) and rest of the continent (two orders of magnitude higher).

“Sales of the award-winning, all-electric Nissan LEAF are surging throughout Europe as consumer appetite for electric vehicles (EVs) continues to grow. Norway has emerged as a standout market for the LEAF, with more car buyers opting for the EV over any other car on sale.”

Nissan probably would be able to sell more LEAFs in Europe and wasn’t able to fulfill all the outstanding orders.

The new Nissan LEAF e+ version with 62 kWh battery will be available in summer, months later than in Japan (January) and U.S. (Spring).

“To ensure LEAF remains the most competitive EV offering on the market, Nissan recently confirmed two new versions of the LEAF for Europe. The addition of the new Nissan LEAF e+ 3.ZERO Limited Edition, which is fitted with an uprated 62kWh battery, which brings enhanced performance and a range of up to 239 Miles*** from a single charge. The new Nissan LEAF 3.ZERO equipped with a 40kWh battery brings to Europe’s best-selling electric vehicle an 8-inch infotainment screen enabling additional connectivity services such as door-to-door navigation. An all-new and improved NissanConnect EV app will also be available when the new LEAF 3.ZERO goes on sale in Europe. In addition to new connected services, it also benefits from new colour options, including a contrasting roof, enabling more scope for personalisation, enhancing the appeal of Nissan EV ownership even further.” “Both the Nissan LEAF e+ 3.ZERO Limited Edition and the Nissan LEAF 3.ZERO are available to order now, with first deliveries expected in summer 2019.”

Ken Ramirez, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Nissan Europe said: