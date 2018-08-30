2018 Nissan LEAF Reviewed After 10,000 Miles

6 H BY MARK KANE

10,000 miles proved that the Nissan LEAF was the right choice.

Lemon-Tea Leaf recently just crossed a milestone of 10,000 miles (over 16,000 km) in seven months, and it was good opportunity to make a review of the second generation LEAF.

As one would expect, the LEAF turned out to be an excellent commuter car for daily electric driving. There were some quirks, but overall nothing big. The feedback is very positive.

Thanks to many free charging sessions, charging costs were just £161.41 (€181 or $211) in the UK, but normally it would be between £400 (home charging only) to £800 (public charging).

