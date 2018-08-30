2018 Nissan LEAF Reviewed After 10,000 Miles
10,000 miles proved that the Nissan LEAF was the right choice.
Lemon-Tea Leaf recently just crossed a milestone of 10,000 miles (over 16,000 km) in seven months, and it was good opportunity to make a review of the second generation LEAF.
As one would expect, the LEAF turned out to be an excellent commuter car for daily electric driving. There were some quirks, but overall nothing big. The feedback is very positive.
Thanks to many free charging sessions, charging costs were just £161.41 (€181 or $211) in the UK, but normally it would be between £400 (home charging only) to £800 (public charging).
Bonus: The first fast-charging station for curved cars (watch at 15:40):
My Son accidentally charged his 2012 LEAF to 100% yesterday. I drove it to work today instead of my 2012 LEAF with a 80% charge. I didn’t want his car sitting out there with 100% charge, half to full sun, and 96F in the shade. Teenagers. At least he cannot ruin a LEAF in a day like he ruined 2 Corrollas, a Camry, and a CRV. Those vehicles don’t work well without oil, without antifreeze, or on diesel. The LEAFs are the best cars for absent minded teenagers that don’t have a long commute.
Although I wouldn’t charge up to 100% and leave the car in the heat I never experienced temperature problems with the 2016 Leaf SL I recently traded in. Even on super hot days driving on the freeway with the a/c on might raise from 6 bars to 7. I have no shaded parking for my cars and the sun reflects of the light colored siding and makes it even worse. Car still had all 12 capacity bars showing when I traded in on a 2018 Leaf. I suspect that many of the battery woes some people experienced were related to a heat build up during and after DCFCs. With no active cooling and a large thermal mass, the batteries take a long time to cool down. (Like overnight!!!)
I will miss the sexy styling of the original LEAF, but I;’m sure that it is every bit as reliable as the original. Great cars if the range suites your needs.
I kind of liked the old Leaf’s appearance as well. That being said my new 2018 in dark blue metallic is a real looker.
I like that he has the plant in the passenger seat wearing it seat belt….good man!
My Leaf 2018 has 18000 km and last week i do vacation from Czech republic to Italian (800km) and it was perfect. I like this car.
I don’t have special feelings for Nissan. But I’ve being saying this for a long time – Nissan Leaf is the first modern affordable EV. Forget the model 3 and others even more expensive.
It doesn’t do 4 from 0 to 60 and it doesn’t go 300 miles but it’s reasonable fast, reasonable range, lots of space for the size, very reliable, … It’s a car for people that don’t care about cars, they just want to go from point A to point B. If there are many car enthusiasts that wash their car every Sunday, fix the shortest scratch, … many just don’t care about those “small details”.