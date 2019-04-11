2018 Nissan LEAF Redesign Appreciated & Awarded By J.D. Power
The redesign was successful and hopefully, the new 62 kWh battery will increase sales
The 2018 Nissan LEAF won J.D. Power’s inaugural Engineering Award for Highest-Rated Vehicle Redesign.
The LEAF was originally introduced on the market in December 2010, and since 2018 (in Japan since late 2017) has been available in a heavily upgraded second-generation version (40 kWh battery and 110 kW electric motor), which this year will also get the 62 kWh battery e+ version. Part of the successful redesign was also the more attractive look of the car.
More than 400,000 LEAFs were sold globally since the vehicle’s introduction, which is the highest level for any plug-in car.
Chris Reed, senior vice president of engineering at Nissan North America said:
“This award is a credit to hundreds of Nissan technical professionals here in the U.S., as well as in Japan. Any vehicle redesign requires a massive amount of coordination across many functional teams, and I am very proud of the excellent vehicle this effort produced which has been recognized by J.D. Power.”
Doug Betts, senior vice president of global automotive at J.D. Power said:
“While J.D. Power has become known for benchmarking quality in all phases of the automotive industry for the past 50-plus years, we wanted to recognize the achievements of the engineers who translate concept vehicles into practical road vehicles. Nissan launched its first LEAF vehicle in 2010, and their engineers were able to utilize the lessons learned from that vehicle and successfully apply improvements to the redesigned vehicle.”
Nissan LEAF e+ specs (vs. LEAF 40 kWh)
- 62 kWh battery (+55% capacity over 40 kWh, 25% more energy dense lithium-ion cells, similar size)
- 288 lithium-ion cells (compared to 192 cells)
- battery limited warranty of 8 years/160,000 km (whichever occurs first) is standard
- 364 km (226 miles) of expected EPA range (up 50% from 243 km/151 miles)
- 385 km (239 miles) of WLTP range in Europe (vs. 285 km/177 miles)
- 458 km (285 miles) of WLTC Japan range in Japan (vs. 322 km/200 miles)
- 570 km (354 miles) of JC08 range in Japan (vs. 400 km/249 miles)
- 160 kW electric motor (up from 110 kW) and 250 lb-ft (340 Nm) (vs. 320 Nm in 40 kWh version)
- 70 kW (100 kW peak) fast charging using CHAdeMO (vs. less than 50 kW)
Categories: Nissan
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "2018 Nissan LEAF Redesign Appreciated & Awarded By J.D. Power"
Nissan management, I hope you’re reading this. PROVIDE THE RAPIDGATE SOFTWARE FIX that’s available in Europe for the 40 kWh Leaf owners to 40 kWh Leaf owners in North America. And don’t give me any excuses about North American Leaf owners not complaining; I’m complaining, FIX MY CAR!
Have any Leaf e+ actually been sold? Nissan has been talking about it forever and launched it in January… supposedly Japanese sales would start immediately, US sales would start in April, and EU sales would start in July, but as far as I can tell, there’s still been no sales anywhere in the world.
Why doesn’t that story get a lot more coverage? If it were about Tesla, we’d see another article every week about how they haven’t shipped whatever yet. Instead when it’s an “established” player like Nissan, they just get a free pass to never ship anything.