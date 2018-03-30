2018 Nissan LEAF Two-Month Owner’s Review

1 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Still a beLEAFer.

Kenneth Bokor is the co-host of the EV Revolution Show, which has a YouTube channel as well as a podcast, and a relatively new all-electric vehicle owner. His ride? A 2018 Nissan LEAF in lovely Jade Frost paint not available in the United States. Pity.

It’s now been two months since he picked up his car, and after driving more than 5,700 km (3,542 miles) over that period, he thought it would be a good time to make a video (above) about his experience thus far. And so he has. His video starts off with a bit of drone footage and we can see that the exterior of the car is unmolested and still looking sharp. Inside, the only alteration is an iPhone mounted on the dash that runs LEAF Spy — a program that gives a readout of battery state of charge and temperature, among other things.

So after two months, is the honeymoon over? Nope. “I’m loving it,” he says early on in the footage. Bokor is admittedly pretty light on the power pedal, preferring to stay in Eco Mode, and says he starts the day with a full battery and a readout that says he has between 270 km (168 miles) to 290 km (180 miles) of range. Despite a number of trips around, and even outside the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), he still hasn’t had to stop to charge to complete a journey. Yet.

This, he says, will change in the near future as he plans on taking a couple work-related trips that will necessitate picking up some extra electrons along the way. Quite familiar with the “rapidgate” situation — the 2018 Nissan LEAF with the 40 kWh battery may throttle back charging speed depending on temperature — he already has a chart of ready that informs what speed the car will charge at depending on the temperature.

Bokor wraps up the video with a discussion of the costs he’s incurred driving the car so far. We’ll let you watch the video for all the details, but living where the price of gas is high, and electricity is relatively cheap, it’s fair to say he makes out pretty well. If you do watch this segment, you may notice that he uses a charger from Tesla. Although he doesn’t mention it the video, in the comments beneath he informs that he uses an adapter called the “Tesla Tap” to make it work with his LEAF. Enjoy!

