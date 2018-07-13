2018 Nissan LEAF Presented In 90-Second Autotrader Clip
Autotrader says the redesigned 2018 Nissan LEAF is a great place to start if you’re looking to “go green and save big.”
Despite all the negativity surrounding the Nissan LEAF and battery degradation, it’s a fantastic car for many people. If this statement wasn’t true, it wouldn’t be one the top-selling EVs across the globe. Moreover, the 2018 model ups the ante considerably while remaining affordable in comparison to its few rivals.
These Autotrader videos are excellent since most of us lead very busy lives. The publication gives us 90-second stats about the car. This means you don’t have to heavily invest yourself to get the basic lowdown on a vehicle before diving deeper.
It’s important to note that if the current LEAF’s range isn’t enough for you and/or you still have concerns about its lack of active thermal battery management, another variant is on the way. Nissan will soon release a 2019 model with a potential 60-kWh battery pack, over 225 miles of range, and some form of active cooling for the battery. The starting price is TBD, however, multiple sources say will cost approximately $35,000.
Video Description via Autotrader on YouTube:
For those who are even remotely considering going electric, the 2018 Nissan Leaf is a great place to start. Not only has Nissan completely redesigned the car, they have also made some impressive improvements. We have some stats on what the latest Leaf has to offer.
150-mile range
With a 150-mile range, the Leaf improves about 40 percent from the previous generation. That’s a substantial improvement, especially with today’s long-ranging driving. There is also an ECO mode you can drive in, which assists the car in achieving the best possible range.
147 horsepower
The Leaf kicks out a pretty solid 147 hp, which is an improvement as well. Driving or riding in an electric car is definitely a different driving experience than driving or riding in a gas-powered vehicle. The Leaf has more than enough power for zipping around town, and it’s actually a pretty fun drive.
60/40-split seats
The Leaf is a hatchback, and usually, that translates to more versatility. The 60/40-split rear seats have 23.6 cu ft. of space behind them and fold down almost all the way flat. With the back seats folded, there is 30 cu ft., a decent amount of cargo space.
17-inch alloys
The full redesign of the Leaf is impressive. Nissan designers really changed the look. There are three trim levels, and the top SL trim level boasts 17-in machine-finished alloys and a rear spoiler. It also comes equipped with heated mirrors, LED headlights and UV-reducing solar glass.
Interior
There are available high-end features inside the Leaf, especially on the higher SL trim level, such as heated seats, a heated steering wheel and a 7-speaker Bose energy-efficient sound system. However, it doesn’t offer a telescope steering wheel and the storage space is a bit limited.
Autotrader Says
The 2018 Nissan Leaf has a fresh new look and a fairly reasonable $30,000 starting price. This is one of the world’s best-selling electric cars, and the newest version is certainly a great way to go green and save big.
Nissan must have lots of these turds in stock to be pushing so hard to get rid of them (autotrader is car selling web site). Smart money should be waiting for 2019 or any other alternative available in your area.
Nissan always promoted the Leaf and wanted to sell it. Smart money acts now and starts saving right away. Lease if unsure. I heard this crap over and over in solar talks, wait for something better that’s just around the corner. It’s no wonder most Americans have no money savings. Waiting for better opportunities should be a national sport.
I’d wait for the 2019, which will be a superior car. I think the logic that since they are selling they must be ok is flawed.
The article indicates that people don’t have a lot of time, well make some if you’re going to buy a car.
I have lots of time have read a lot about the Leaf and it’s problems and even though my particular status, lots of time, few places to go and plenty of time to get there, I wouldn’t get one.
If you simply must have one, wait a few months more, and the price should just fall off the table as the superior product hits the market.
The reason they are selling well is you can get a good deal, as Nissan is trying to dump them. Also some utilities might have rebates still active. Many were set to expire at the end of June or July. But it think the deals will still be there and maybe even better ones in the future..
We know how it’ll be the better car, but do we know how much? What if we end up with a mid $30,000 Leaf with a dark $20,000 interior? Afterall, this is just a lame Nissan Pulsar adapted to hold a battery in the belly. The Bolt, Model 3 and even the Volt and Clarity may actually be better picks in this regard, leaving the majority who’d stick to the LEAF to happily live with the more adequate 40kWh since that at least has the mid-section of the EV range map all to itself. All at a price still lower than everyone offering 30kWh packs or below.
I’d be very surprised if the split between the 60 and 40 were uh… 60:40 or even 40:60. The bigger, stronger better pack is basically the modern equivalent of choosing a V6 over an I4. The car inside and out doesn’t change lets remember.
Capacity loss over mileage and time, would lead me to prefer the car with the bigger battery if one where to buy the vehicle. If you’re leasing, then the capacity loss doesn’t matter.
Do we have any data that shows how many are leased vs buying?
I went to one of the Nissan forums yesterday, and this poor Texan is experiencing overheated battery issues with quick charging. I hope the vehicle is leased.
Boy , she’s being very generous if that’s what she considers “almost entirely flat” for the fold down rear seats.
I like the new LEAF and have it on my list of next cars. The updated range is well within my comfort and would suit my daily driving needs.
Not being in a rush for my next car, I’m waiting to see what the price is for the 60kwh version though.
Boy, that’s some spin to say those rear seats fold “almost all the way flat”!
In any case, the 2019 looks like it might be pretty desirable as a commuter.
This new leaf is NOT “completely redesigned” and anyone who has sat and drove both generation leafs can easily detect that fact. Most glaring is the lack of telescopic steering wheel. That feature has been on just about all new cars in the last five years but for some reason Nissan didn’t include it on the original leadf design, engineering a decade ago.
Yes, the second gen leaf is better in many respects but range, mpge, and other modern features would be even better if it had been completely redesigned…especially by reducing its weight.