2018 June US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: Market Share Hit 1.6%
June was the third best month for plug-in electric car sales in terms of volume and one of tops in terms of market share.
In total, some 25,179 cars were delivered (up 47.7% year-over-year) at a share of roughly 1.6%.
The market was led by Tesla, which alone delivered 11,362 cars (estimated) or 45% of total volume. And that is despite there being no need to overdo it from federal tax credit perspective.
So far this year, sales amounted to 124,687 (estimated), which is 40% more than a year ago. Since December 2010, around 890,000 plug-in cars were sold in U.S.
From now on, sales will be even higher because the Tesla Model 3 will be five-digit seller each month (between 10,000-25,000).
Here we can compare the top 10 plug-in cars in the first half of the year. The biggest surprise is that the Honda Clarity PHEV managed to outsell the new Nissan LEAF and is approaching the Chevrolet Volt, which is close to the Chevrolet Bolt EV. One more interesting fact is that the BMW 530e is above the BMW i3.
We estimate that Tesla sold in the U.S. more than 200,000 cars by the end of June, but it seems that accounting for the federal tax credit differs and the mark of 200,000 was reached in early July. It means that the $7,500 incentive for Teslas will be available three months longer, by the end of 2018. Now it’s GM’s turn.
Truth is that I don’t look at the monthly score card to check for the Tesla Model 3 sales anymore, I look at the overall sales comparing to other cars. The Model 3 is already outselling all other premium sedans like the BMW 3-series and 4-series, Mercedes C-Class and Audi A4 and A5. Now I keep looking if (when) it will surpass the sales of other economy sedans and hybrid vehicles.
That is what I have been doing too the last couple of months.
In the coming months the numbers will be how many car maker’ combined US sales will Tesla exceed? Will Tesla exceed Audi and BMW sales in the same class US combined?
I NEVER dreamed 5 years ago we would be discussing EV sales in those terms
I also been doing this. It’s funny that many car publications keep referring to the BMW 3’s and Audi A3 and A4 also MB C class as industry leaders in this class, either they don’t look to the numbers or don’t want to look and admit how Tesla is beatting them.
I can’t blame people who still love Mercedes or BMW since their comfort and ride level still is incomparable. Everywhere where you touch and fell in theses cars is engineered for a superior feeling while the Teslas have a more simplistic approach in doing the best job at driving you very fast and economically without frills.
When will the Tesla delivery numbers for July come out? I know that they are tough to extrapolate from the little info that is disclosed. I am really hoping for a breakout month. Getting the 3 to 6250 in May was impressive, but since the S had hit 5850 in Dec 2016 it wasn’t a huge improvement given the time between the S hitting 5850 and the 3 hitting 6250. But I have a feeling that the 3 US deliveries for July are going to be close to 10,000 which is huge. I hope for more than that, but I don’t want to jinx it. 😉
We will have our estimates all set for Wednesday, August 1 before midday. It’s looking very good thus far!
Thanks, Steven! I will be refreshing the screen from time to time to get the news as soon as possible.