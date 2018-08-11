  1. Home
BY MARK KANE

July 2018 will be in the record books forever.

It’s the first month of plug-in electric car sales above 2% market share in the U.S.

The record share of over 2.1% was achieved thanks to record sales of 29,514 plug-in cars, which is roughly 90% more than a year ago. At the same time the overall car market decreased by 3.7%.

U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – July 2018

Here is a quick look at the market share progress:

U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – July 2018

During the first seven months of 2018, plug-in car sales amounted to around 153,666 (up 47%) atan average market share of over 1.5%.

U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – July 2018

In July, cumulative sales exceed 918,000 and now moves towards first million.

U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – July 2018

So far this year there is no competitor for the Tesla Model 3, which enabled Tesla to grow by some 440% year-over-year.

Surprisingly, the Toyota Prius Prime keeps the strong second place as the only non-Tesla in the first four places.

U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – July 2018

The tremendous impact of Tesla Model 3 on the market is probably best shown here – never before any plug-in models was growing so quick.

U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – July 2018

Finally, the hero of the month and of the year, Tesla Model 3.

Tesla Model 3 sales in U.S. – July 2018

TheWay

We are right now entering the 2nd generation of modern EVs (200-300 range), with it we will pass the 2.5% innovators on the adoption curve and enter the early adopters segment. By the time the 3rd generation comes (400-600 range) in 2021-2022, we should be able to break into the Early majority, maybe even the late majority.

Regardless, past the innovators curve, the first tipping point is about to begin 🙂

46 minutes ago
Rightofthepeople

Wow. I did not realize cumulative sales of TM3 had already surpassed the BMW i3. The i3 had a 3 year head start and the two vehicles are priced similarly, so that comparison should have BMW worried.

Thanks for including the YTD market share of 1.5%, that to me is far more relevant than a monthly market share. A 12 month rolling average would be particularly useful as well, but I know you guys have enough on your plate as it is. Keep up the good reporting!

13 minutes ago