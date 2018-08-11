1 H BY MARK KANE

July 2018 will be in the record books forever.

It’s the first month of plug-in electric car sales above 2% market share in the U.S.

The record share of over 2.1% was achieved thanks to record sales of 29,514 plug-in cars, which is roughly 90% more than a year ago. At the same time the overall car market decreased by 3.7%.

Here is a quick look at the market share progress:

During the first seven months of 2018, plug-in car sales amounted to around 153,666 (up 47%) atan average market share of over 1.5%.

In July, cumulative sales exceed 918,000 and now moves towards first million.

So far this year there is no competitor for the Tesla Model 3, which enabled Tesla to grow by some 440% year-over-year.

Surprisingly, the Toyota Prius Prime keeps the strong second place as the only non-Tesla in the first four places.

The tremendous impact of Tesla Model 3 on the market is probably best shown here – never before any plug-in models was growing so quick.

Finally, the hero of the month and of the year, Tesla Model 3.