2018 July US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: Market Share Exceeds 2%
July 2018 will be in the record books forever.
It’s the first month of plug-in electric car sales above 2% market share in the U.S.
The record share of over 2.1% was achieved thanks to record sales of 29,514 plug-in cars, which is roughly 90% more than a year ago. At the same time the overall car market decreased by 3.7%.
Here is a quick look at the market share progress:
During the first seven months of 2018, plug-in car sales amounted to around 153,666 (up 47%) atan average market share of over 1.5%.
In July, cumulative sales exceed 918,000 and now moves towards first million.
So far this year there is no competitor for the Tesla Model 3, which enabled Tesla to grow by some 440% year-over-year.
Surprisingly, the Toyota Prius Prime keeps the strong second place as the only non-Tesla in the first four places.
The tremendous impact of Tesla Model 3 on the market is probably best shown here – never before any plug-in models was growing so quick.
Finally, the hero of the month and of the year, Tesla Model 3.
We are right now entering the 2nd generation of modern EVs (200-300 range), with it we will pass the 2.5% innovators on the adoption curve and enter the early adopters segment. By the time the 3rd generation comes (400-600 range) in 2021-2022, we should be able to break into the Early majority, maybe even the late majority.
Regardless, past the innovators curve, the first tipping point is about to begin 🙂
Wow. I did not realize cumulative sales of TM3 had already surpassed the BMW i3. The i3 had a 3 year head start and the two vehicles are priced similarly, so that comparison should have BMW worried.
Thanks for including the YTD market share of 1.5%, that to me is far more relevant than a monthly market share. A 12 month rolling average would be particularly useful as well, but I know you guys have enough on your plate as it is. Keep up the good reporting!