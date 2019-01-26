In 2018, Electric Car Sales In Portugal Exceeded Past 10 Years Combined

15 M BY MARK KANE

Portugal experiences really strong progress in EV acceptance

Portugal is another small but very promising plug-in electric car market in Europe. In 2018, some 8,241 plug-ins were sold, which is 95% more than a year earlier and apparently more than in the previous 10 years combined.

The most impressive is, however, the market share of 3.6%, which is almost twice as high as in 2017.

The best-selling model in Portugal is the Nissan LEAF (1,593), followed by Renault ZOE (1,305). It’s interesting that the LEAF is the most popular despite the rather hot climate, which is not the best environment for models without strong liquid cooling.

On the other hand, Teslas don’t seem to make a big splash.

22%), ahead of 19%) and 16%). The top brand is surprisingly BMW ), ahead of Nissan ) and Renault ).

Source: EV Sales Blog