In 2018 Denmark Returned To Strong Growth Of Plug-In Car Sales
Organic growth led Denmark to levels from 2015, driven by incentives
Denmark finally shows signs of increased demand for plug-in cars. In 2018 some 4,583 were sold, which is 261% more than year ago, and the best results since 2015.
The market share also improved to 2.0%, close to a record of 2.3% in 2015. If the new trend will continue, the year 2019 should be best.
Most of the sales (68%) fall on plug-in hybrids, which also experienced rapid growth of 449% year-over-year, while all-electric car sales increased by 111%.
The best selling model is the Kia Niro PHEV with 1,113 sales (24% of all), followed by the Nissan LEAF with 637 sales.
Plug-in electric car sales in Denmark – December 2018
Source: EV Sales Blog
Categories: Sales
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "In 2018 Denmark Returned To Strong Growth Of Plug-In Car Sales"
Interesting, note that out of this list, only one car has a price above EUR 50K, the Volvo. Out of that same site (EV sales blog), the German plugging sale scoreboard for 2018 which was published yesterday reports no pluggin priced above EUR 50k in the top 10. We are somewhat of a thrifty bunch.
This is as expected. Higher prices cars sell less then their cheaper versions. Tesla S shoukd sell at lower volumes then 50k car, which in turn should sell at lower volumes then 35k car which should… ok You get the picture. It’s USA totally borked market that’s skewed. Once good competition arrives we will see normal distribution of sales across price range. By competition I mean cars at price points not “legacy” or other brands.
Model 3 February delivery will show over 300 deliverys, Hyundai kona will sell well because it is priced low. The etron has 400 reservations. 2019 Wil be a great year.
@ Rasmus Birkegaard Christensen
What can you tell us about the incentives for Plug-In EV’s in Denmark?
Does the government of Denmark really want Plug-In EV’s to go mainstream in Denmark?
Do people in Denmark receive a certain amount of money (subsidy/rebate) from the Danish government when they decide to buy a new Plug-In EV?