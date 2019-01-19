In 2018 Denmark Returned To Strong Growth Of Plug-In Car Sales

1 H BY MARK KANE

Organic growth led Denmark to levels from 2015, driven by incentives

Denmark finally shows signs of increased demand for plug-in cars. In 2018 some 4,583 were sold, which is 261% more than year ago, and the best results since 2015.

The market share also improved to 2.0%, close to a record of 2.3% in 2015. If the new trend will continue, the year 2019 should be best.

Most of the sales (68%) fall on plug-in hybrids, which also experienced rapid growth of 449% year-over-year, while all-electric car sales increased by 111%.

The best selling model is the Kia Niro PHEV with 1,113 sales (24% of all), followed by the Nissan LEAF with 637 sales.

Plug-in electric car sales in Denmark – December 2018

Source: EV Sales Blog