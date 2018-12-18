2018 Chevy Volt Is A Winner, But This Guy Cites One Major Flaw
For years, we’ve heard mostly positive words about the Chevy Volt and this is perhaps the first time we’ve heard this new complaint.
The Chevy Volt is (and has been) known as the plug-in EV that offers an impressive amount of all-electric range (53 EPA-rate miles) before its gas engine kicks in. In fact, there is still not another plug-in hybrid electric vehicle on the market today that can match it. The Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is the first to come close and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid fares pretty well, for a minivan. But still, the Volt remains in the lead. Nonetheless, this YouTuber wants more electric range. Maybe he should have considered buying a BEV? Or, should he be driving the car differently, and especially not racing down the highway at 85 mph?
We felt compelled to share this video (make sure you have a look at the YouTube comments as well) to show that there is still a huge lack of education out there about electric cars. People are unaware about regenerative braking/driving modes, how speed impacts range, why a PHEV is not going to offer the electric range of a BEV, etc.
Essentially, Jeremy Judkins is impressed with his new Volt. He says it’s a stepping stone to pure electric car ownership. He’s especially happy with its mpge and initial projected electric range. However, as he jumps on the freeway and drives really fast, that mpge and range deplete rapidly. He seems surprised by this reality and considers it a flaw.
Several YouTube commenters try to help him out by making multiple suggestions: he shouldn’t speed, he should use the gas engine on the freeway, he should adjust the driving mode, he should drive the car differently to maximize its range potential, and on and on. Clearly, aside from a comment here or there, these people don’t really get it. In addition, while it seems like Jeremy may be starting to get it, we’re not quite sure he’s got it all figured out yet either.
We’re aware we have many readers that are Volt owners. Perhaps we can give him a bit of advice in the comment section below?
Video Description via Jeremy Judkins on YouTube:
2018 Chevy Volt : 3 Months Later | The ONE thing I hate about it
I found one issue with the Chevy Volt… it’s not a deal breaker, but I thought I would point it out for those also interested in the car.
24 Comments on "2018 Chevy Volt Is A Winner, But This Guy Cites One Major Flaw"
Seriously, don’t want to be rude but, does this guy has a brain?
Why is he complaining about the short EV range when he’s consuming 36 kWh riding at 80 mph?
This video is a terrible waste of time.
Driving faster uses more energy….go figure.
Does he even Science?
I think the answer to your question a big ol’ nope-a-rino.
Maybe Trump’s version of science.
Maybe he could take a physics class.
Not everyone is an EV geek. In fact, almost no one is. Pretty much everyone drives gascars, which typically get better MPG on the highway than on the city. In fact, most gascars do better at 80 mph than in daily commuting. So this this guy’s reaction to a whopping 40% drop at 80 mph is PERFECTLY NATURAL.
And why does everyone assume 80 mph is “speeding”. I live near an 80 mph highway and not that far from an 85 mph limit. And plenty of places with 70 mph limits have a natural flow around 80. Europe has 130s (81 mph), not to mention the autobahn….
Very few roads have 80mph+ speed limits.
Almost any Tesla is the Go Fast-Go Far EV, all others, not so much.
Battery size and a slippery low drag coefficient, at high speeds, are a Musk Have!
Where is Bill Nye the Science Guy, when you need some good EV tech/physics “Man Splaining”?
Do 80 mph in a Tesla and watch how fast your mileage drops versus someone during mixed driving.
I drive 80 frequently in my LR RWD and it’s not alarming at all compared to my previous EV’s. I don’t even give it a second thought.
However, 80mph is lower than optimal long distance speed. Hammer!
(Not that I would hammer it. I stick to speed limits.)
This will be more talked about as more bev’s and phev’s are sold. EV’s get way lower efficiency when driving at highway speeds and when the heater is running. It’s definitely a different culture than driving gas cars where you expected better mpg on the highway and really no difference with the heater. Gas engines already produce heat and keeping all those rotating parts moving is easier than making them start moving. Regardless of the EV relative reduced efficiency in certain situations, they are still considerable more efficient than gas cars.
Agree Lou.
I found this line of yours particularly accurate (and funny): “… except for the “fake news” crowd that refuses to believe math or any similar forms of witchcraft…..”
I may have to use that one.😄
So much bashing this guy… not all EV or plug in hybrid drivers are experts or early adopters. And something that’s a flaw to the driver shows that we’re not there yet regarding electric vehicles. Seems he has learned that electric motors are most efficient at low speeds and gasoline engines are most efficient at high speed, as well as the lower accuracy of electric estimated range in comparison to gasoline estimated range. The fact that the driver cannot use it in EV mode all the time could very well be the impetus he needs to go for a fully electric car next time. After all, he said the Volt was like a “gateway drug to a Tesla”
In the pic above, it looks like the dude is taking a dump in his Volt. 💩
This guy has a little less gray matter than most.
An ICE vehicle will consume more fuel at 100 km/h (62 mph) than it would at 80 km/h (55 mph) and even more at 130 km/h (80 mph). So..why would it be different driving an EV.
I would’ve loved that my PHEV had a larger battery providing greater AER. But I leased it knowing that the range is limited and that newer, longer range BEV’s would be on the market by the time my lease is up.
Hmmm… does a light bulb use more energy when it is fully bright than it does when it is dim? If it does it must be flawed!
I need to write a blog about how the Model X’s biggest flaw is how expensive it is.
Seriously, some people are F’ing stupid. Another case of public education fail by this “YouTuber”.
I believe manual mentions something about range being calculated for a 50mph highway speed.
When doing research on EV’s the 3 T’s come into play that affect range. Temperature, Terrain, and Technique! I believe the speed that you travel falls under the category of Technique. I don’t have to tell you that this is true with ICE vehicles too.
I’m a bit surprised as the Volt is pretty efficient at high speed with its dual motor setup. Maybe he needs to put some air in the tires.
Or let some out of his head.
A lot of people are making comments that gas engines are more efficient at high speeds. WRONG. Gas engines differ from electric motors in that they are most efficient in the 40-45 mph range, while electric motor vehicles are typically most efficient at 25-30 mph. Anything above that and the aerodynamic drag increases and range decreases.
EVs typically indicate the remaining range better than a gas car (except for guess-o-meter equipped cars) so maybe part of the difference is in perception.