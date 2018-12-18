2018 Chevy Volt Is A Winner, But This Guy Cites One Major Flaw

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

For years, we’ve heard mostly positive words about the Chevy Volt and this is perhaps the first time we’ve heard this new complaint.

The Chevy Volt is (and has been) known as the plug-in EV that offers an impressive amount of all-electric range (53 EPA-rate miles) before its gas engine kicks in. In fact, there is still not another plug-in hybrid electric vehicle on the market today that can match it. The Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is the first to come close and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid fares pretty well, for a minivan. But still, the Volt remains in the lead. Nonetheless, this YouTuber wants more electric range. Maybe he should have considered buying a BEV? Or, should he be driving the car differently, and especially not racing down the highway at 85 mph?

We felt compelled to share this video (make sure you have a look at the YouTube comments as well) to show that there is still a huge lack of education out there about electric cars. People are unaware about regenerative braking/driving modes, how speed impacts range, why a PHEV is not going to offer the electric range of a BEV, etc.

Essentially, Jeremy Judkins is impressed with his new Volt. He says it’s a stepping stone to pure electric car ownership. He’s especially happy with its mpge and initial projected electric range. However, as he jumps on the freeway and drives really fast, that mpge and range deplete rapidly. He seems surprised by this reality and considers it a flaw.

Several YouTube commenters try to help him out by making multiple suggestions: he shouldn’t speed, he should use the gas engine on the freeway, he should adjust the driving mode, he should drive the car differently to maximize its range potential, and on and on. Clearly, aside from a comment here or there, these people don’t really get it. In addition, while it seems like Jeremy may be starting to get it, we’re not quite sure he’s got it all figured out yet either.

We’re aware we have many readers that are Volt owners. Perhaps we can give him a bit of advice in the comment section below?

