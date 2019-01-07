In 2018, More Than 8% Of Cars Sold In Sweden Were Plug-Ins
2 H BY MARK KANE
2018 was the last year of PHEV dominance in Sweden?
While the overall car market in Sweden decreases, plug-in electric cars continue with expansion. In December, some 2,695 new plug-ins were registered, which is 21% more than a year ago at a decent 11% market share.
All-electric cars became more popular in recent months, while the plug-in hybrids note decline:
- BEVs – 1,090 (up 277%)
- PHEVs – 1,605 (down 17%)
The best-selling model in December was Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (383), followed by Nissan LEAF (343) and Renault ZOE (340).
Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden
The total number of new registrations in 2018 amounted to 28,674 (up 43% year-over-year) at an average market share of 8.1%.
Plug-in hybrid models were the most popular choice in 2018, but there is big chance that new BEV models and more BEV-friendly incentives will change the outcome in 2019:
Source: EV Sales Blog
Categories: Sales
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!