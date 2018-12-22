Over 140,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Sold In China In November
It’s third monthly record in a row
According to the EV Sales Blog, roughly 141,800 plug-in electric cars were sold in China last month, which is the highest result ever registered – 18% higher than the previous record in October.
The pace of growth is remarkable – 59% year-over-year at outstanding 6.3% market share (partially because the overall market shrunk by 14% in November).
The latest update shows that more than 920,000 plug-in cars were sold in China so far this year, which with one month to go means no only exceeding 1,000,000 but maybe reaching 1,075,000.
BYD and BAIC lead the Chinese plug-in market, but in November GM & SAIC’s joint fruit also achieved a good result:
- BAIC EC-Series – 14,205
- BYD Tang PHEV – 6,405
- BYD Yuan PHEV – 6,188
- BYD e5 – 5,573
- Baojun E100 – 5,155
Plug-in electric car sales in China – November 2018
Source: EV Sales Blog
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Over 140,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Sold In China In November"
And December will probably be the fourth! Thanks China, your effort is making EV transition faster also in the rest of the world. You are literally forcing every automaker to produce electric cars. And the trick “make BEVs only for China, sell gas guzzlers elsewhere” won’t last long, simply because everyone will want to drive EV. Why? Because they are better than their ICE counterpart!
Wow! Just wow. When Chinese autos get serious about engaging the US market it is going to to be a bloodbath. Applauding reduced emissions regulations won’t seem like such a great idea then.
According to EV Sales Blog BYD is also forecasting 400k plug in sales next year…
“And with looong waiting lists, the Yuan alone has 40,000 reservations, the 400,000 units target that the company has for 2019 seems quite feasible.”
On another BYD note they are apparently going to have a full and I mean full model line up of BEVs at some point in the future…
http://autonews.gasgoo.com/china_news/70015502.html
“The “e” product matrix consists of the “e” sedan series and the “S” SUV series, including 8 models in total, namely, the e1, e2, e3, e5, e6, S2, S3 and S5.”