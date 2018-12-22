Over 140,000 Plug-In Electric Cars Sold In China In November

1 H BY MARK KANE

It’s third monthly record in a row

According to the EV Sales Blog, roughly 141,800 plug-in electric cars were sold in China last month, which is the highest result ever registered – 18% higher than the previous record in October.

The pace of growth is remarkable – 59% year-over-year at outstanding 6.3% market share (partially because the overall market shrunk by 14% in November).

The latest update shows that more than 920,000 plug-in cars were sold in China so far this year, which with one month to go means no only exceeding 1,000,000 but maybe reaching 1,075,000.

BYD and BAIC lead the Chinese plug-in market, but in November GM & SAIC’s joint fruit also achieved a good result:

BAIC EC-Series – 14,205

BYD Tang PHEV – 6,405

BYD Yuan PHEV – 6,188

BYD e5 – 5,573

Baojun E100 – 5,155



Source: EV Sales Blog