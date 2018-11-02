Jaguar I-Pace Sales Exceeded 1,000 In October
Electrification becomes the main force of growth for Jaguar.
Jaguar sold in October 1,200 I-PACE. It’s a new highest result, which brings total deliveries to 2,468.
When we look at Jag’s total volume of 13,764 (up 11.6%) for the month, we note that I-PACE not only accounted for 8.7% share for the brand, but almost the entire increase of sales for Jaguar fall on the I-PACE’s shoulders.
So far it seems that the introduction of I-PACE was a very smart move for Jaguar, which in the near future probably will try to utilize its platform to develop other models.
We believe there should be no problem in exceeding 2,000 units a month sometime soon.
And the I-Pace also has an order for 20,000 cars from Waymo (Google’s autonomous ride-share project).
It was also featured on Fifth Gear.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqFrS2198-c
This shows two things.
1. That Jaguar was smart in making the I-PACE, and that it is a really good car.
2. EVs are NOT in competition with each other. They are only in competition with ICE.
How long the second will remain true is uncertain but I expect it to be true until EVs are at least 25% of new car sales.
“EVs are NOT in competition with each other”
When you are out to buy EV, do you buy every EV on market or do you choose? Everything’s in competition in the real world.
It shows that the usual Tesla fanboy story about EVs exclusively cannibalizing their own brand sales is as silly as it sounds. Buyers are not necessary tied to a single brand, and Jag was successful attracting buyers from other brands with i-Pace.
“almost the entire increase of sales for Jaguar fall on the I-PACE’s shoulders”
I wonder how many they can build in a month once they complete their production ramp? It would be nice to see the i-Pace grab a substantial share of Jag production and increase their market share. That may help convince other companies to build appealing EVs rather than compliance cars.
I-Pace is gaining momentum. Next Jaguar needs to offer a next gen EX sedan and wagon EV. Along with making the new E-Pace and EV like it should have been all along. My guess is that was the plan, but the drivetrain was not ready…so it got ICE for now. But it looks too nice to be ICE.
Why does the Scorecard show “5” I-Pace in October?
Because the Scorecard tracks only US deliveries.
The scorecard shows only 5 sold in the US. So I take it the bulk of these sales is elsewhere. Europe I presume?