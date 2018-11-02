Jaguar I-Pace Sales Exceeded 1,000 In October

3 H BY MARK KANE

Electrification becomes the main force of growth for Jaguar.

Jaguar sold in October 1,200 I-PACE. It’s a new highest result, which brings total deliveries to 2,468.

When we look at Jag’s total volume of 13,764 (up 11.6%) for the month, we note that I-PACE not only accounted for 8.7% share for the brand, but almost the entire increase of sales for Jaguar fall on the I-PACE’s shoulders.

So far it seems that the introduction of I-PACE was a very smart move for Jaguar, which in the near future probably will try to utilize its platform to develop other models.

We believe there should be no problem in exceeding 2,000 units a month sometime soon.