Over 15,000 New Tesla Model 3 Dual-Motor VINs Registered

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

It’s becoming crystal clear that Tesla will be heavily focused on dual-motor all-wheel-drive Model 3 production in the near future.

As quickly as Model 3 VINs reports new batches of VIN registrations on Twitter, another large batch pops up. Over the course of just a few days (August 4 and 5, 2018), the automaker registered about 10,000 new VINS with the NHTSA, and most were for dual-motor vehicles. As we were doing the math and prepping this article for publishing, two more batches were reported.

As always, we remind you that the highest VIN number doesn’t necessarily dictate exact production figures or even definite plans. Just the same, the number of cars registered in each batch should not be used in and of itself to determine production. With that being said, we know that Tesla is producing Model 3 sedans at a much faster rate, and there’s really no reason to keep registering these cars so quickly unless they’re being manufactured.

Below is a look at Model 3 VINs’ latest Tweets:

Correction: This batch (78580-81204) is ~100% dual motor, not ~88% as previously estimated. It appears that 12% of the VINs were skipped (invalid response for dual motor AND single motor), however, they have since been updated by Tesla. — Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) August 5, 2018

#Tesla registered 7,903 new #Model3 VINs. ~100% estimated to be dual motor. Highest VIN is 89107. https://t.co/OZqpp8nPjs — Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) August 5, 2018

#Tesla registered 3,609 new #Model3 VINs. ~82% estimated to be dual motor. Highest VIN is 92929. https://t.co/0aeHBTUoLW — Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) August 6, 2018

#Tesla registered 1,965 new #Model3 VINs. ~100% estimated to be dual motor. Highest VIN is 94894. https://t.co/FJLRf2poJ2 — Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) August 7, 2018

So, over the course of about four days, Tesla registered some 15,000 VINs for Model 3 dual-motor all-wheel-drive sedans. We can only imagine and assume that more will be reported in the very near future.

Hopefully, this means we will see another incredible jump in Model 3 deliveries this month. If you have ordered or plan to order a dual-motor Model 3, it appears your chances of getting the car rather quickly are increasing rapidly. This all makes perfect sense since Tesla is currently laser-focused on profitability. Being that the more expensive vehicles have a higher profit margin, this surge should work to push the automaker closer to its goal.

Source: Model 3 VINs