About 100 Tesla Owners Convened To Test Cars At Michigan Speedway

EVENT RECAP: 2018 MIDWEST TESLA GATHERING

Guest Contributor: Liz Gattra, President of the St. Louis Tesla Enthusiasts

The 2018 Midwest Tesla Gathering was held last July in Ann Arbor, MI. Almost 100 Tesla Owners gathered together to test their cars out at the Michigan International Speedway.

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX. Authored by Liz Gattra.

Above: Tesla owners showcased a “need for speed” at this year’s event (Source: Midwest Tesla Gathering)

Reaching speeds over 100 mph, owners were able to test their car’s handling and get a true sense of their car’s power.

After a day on the track, attendees met at the Graduate Hotel for dinner and a talk by Bob Borsh on his experience installing and owning a Tesla Solar array.

Above: An overview of the event (Youtube: TALONIAN)

Check out some of the event highlights above.

Pre-registration for the 2019 Midwest Tesla Gathering has already opened. This year MWTG will be descending on Bowling Green, KY, where they have rented out the road course at the NCM Motorsport Park. The road course is 3.2 miles with multiple turns and curves, which will allow owners to experience the awesome handling that Teslas have due to their low center of gravity plus allow Model 3 Performance owners to test out “Track Mode”.

Above: Tesla owners ready to hit the track (Source: Midwest Tesla Gathering)

To reserve your spot at the 2019 MWTG go to: midwestteslagathering.com.

