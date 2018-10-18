10% Of Norway’s Passenger Vehicles Are Plug Ins
10% of passenger cars in Norway are either all-electric or plug-in hybrid.
Recently, we reported that all-electric accounts for about the 6.5% of total number of passenger cars in Norway where sales of plug-ins already exceed 50% on a monthly basis.
After October, it seems that we can announce that 10% of passenger cars in Norway are plug-ins. That’s unbelievable if yo consider that on one hand you can count all of the countries where market share is 10% or more.
According to official data (OFV and Norsk elbilforening) – as of the end of September – there were:
- 2,728,043
- 183,637 BEVs
- 89,922 PHEVs
Including 13,616 additional registrations in October (including 4,496 new BEVs, 1,094 used BEVs and 1,970 new PHEVs) there is about 281,119 plug-ins in a market of almost 2.741 million cars, which translates to 10.2%. We assume that there could be some inaccuracies, but without doubt, the 10% mark was reached.
About 6.9% of the fleet is all-electric and another 3.3% is plug-in hybrid.
The question is whether Norway will be able to reach 20% by the end of 2019 or rather will it be in the range of 15-20%.
Hat tip to Emc2!!!
source: OFV, Norsk elbilforening
Categories: Sales
4 Comments on "10% Of Norway’s Passenger Vehicles Are Plug Ins"
I don’t know the Norwegian market. Is 13,616 low for total passenger sales in one month?
If it is typical and we see huge growth in Plug-in registrations (say to 75% of new registrations), that would put next year’s total at about 125,000 plugins, or slightly less than 5% of all registered vehicles.
It goes to show that even in a very successful plug-in market, it will take a long time for plug-ins to replace ICE unless they do something to incent retirement of ICE vehicles.
Yes indeed, Norway is a small market, about 160,000 new car registrations per year. Norway achieved 1% of plug-ins on the road in March 2014, 5% in December 2016, and now 10% in October 2018. And as reported by Inside EVs, both in September and October the segment’s market share has been above 50%.
You have to consider that to renew the entire stock of motor vehicles in a given country takes between 15 to 20 years, depending on the country’s regulations for clunkers on the road. So, it is indeed a long term process, the sooner you start the better.
Unless they start some mass exportation of old ICE vehicles there is almost no chance for them to reach 15% next year already.
Replacing the fleet is a slow job even at 100% EV sales.
It will be interesting to see the impact on oil consumption, which peaked in Norway in 2007 at 238K bpd. https://www.indexmundi.com/energy/?country=no&product=oil&graph=consumption
I wonder what percentage of oil consumed in Norway (and other countries) is for cars.