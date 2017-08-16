This Nissan E-NV 200 Is The Electric Camper Van Of The Future – Video

10 hours ago by Mark Kane

Here is a very special Nissan e-NV200 – converted to a camper van by Kevin and Elaine Smith in UK.

Earlier we noted the possibility to utilize the electric NV200 as camper van about two years ago by Hillside Leisure.

Now, the bespoke version is equipped with 250 W solar panels on the roof, which combine with the vehicle’s 24 kWh battery. The review gives us a great look at the conversion – both inside and out.

Kevin Smith (not the famous director) states in the presentation that a bigger battery and more solar output would be appreciated – perhaps in a future version?