This Nissan E-NV 200 Is The Electric Camper Van Of The Future – Video

10 hours ago by Mark Kane 23

Here is a very special Nissan e-NV200 – converted to a camper van by Kevin and Elaine Smith in UK.

Nissan e-NV200 Camper Van

Earlier we noted the possibility to utilize the electric NV200 as camper van about two years ago by Hillside Leisure.

Now, the bespoke version is equipped with 250 W solar panels on the roof, which combine with the vehicle’s 24 kWh battery.   The review gives us a great look at the conversion – both inside and out.

Kevin Smith (not the famous director) states in the presentation that a bigger battery and more solar output would be appreciated – perhaps in a future version?

A Bespoke Nissan E-NV 200 Camper Van

Today I have had the opportunity to look around this amazing, bespoke, electric campervan. I can honestly say, this is by far one of the best electric vehicles I’ve had the pleasure of driving. A real complement to the owners, Kevin and Elaine Smith.

23 responses to "This Nissan E-NV 200 Is The Electric Camper Van Of The Future – Video"

  1. NeilBlanchard says:
    August 16, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Neat! They are preempting a safari version of the I.D. Buzz.

    1. KUD says:
      August 16, 2017 at 12:57 pm

      +! That was my thought when I saw the video.

  2. DJ says:
    August 16, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Pretty cool. The solar panel also likely makes a lot of sense in this case too 😀

    1. Mark.ca says:
      August 16, 2017 at 2:07 pm

      It’s for creating shade. Seriously, why only 250w? With what we have today on the market he could have probably fit 400w. Maybe this was built some time ago.

      1. sveno says:
        August 16, 2017 at 2:32 pm

        Thin semiflexible panels? I don’t think so. I am curious what specific panel they are using though.

        1. Mark.ca says:
          August 16, 2017 at 6:19 pm

          Why semiflex? A regular panel has enough flex for that low angle anyway…

  3. Vexar says:
    August 16, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    65-100 miles of range. This is a great camper van if you live on an island. It is clear in the interview that the range discussion hit a nerve with the Mrs., but she put a livable spin on it. It’s clear they love each other very much. Very talented builder!

    1. Texas FFE says:
      August 16, 2017 at 1:24 pm

      CHAdeMO charging would make the range not an issue on many trips. More range is always better but at least you would have someplace to sleep or watch during slow charge sessions.

    2. VazzedUp says:
      August 16, 2017 at 2:56 pm

      Stay at a reasonable campsite and you can recharge while you sleep. Most RV sites have 240v. though a 200+ mile range would make travel a lot easier.

      1. Robert Weekley says:
        August 16, 2017 at 4:21 pm

        Re-Releasing the eNV200 with a 40 kWh Battery would be a great start, for the 2018 Model Year, but bumping it up to the Bolt EV Levels 60 kWh, before 2019, would begin to make it a Solid 180-200+ miles Range potential, and expand the overall usability quite a bit!

        If Nissan wanted to, they could open talks with Tesla, for Accessing their Superchargers, while they assist Tesla in locating, funding, and actually getting more contractors trained, to expand Supercharger Development, since the Writing is On The Wall, that it will be pervasive, quite soon!

        And they could trade Tesla the current ‘No Charge To Charge’ Access, initially, to share what they have negitiated already, too!

        A 60 kWh version of the eNV200, should be a reasonable Camper Van option! Adding 120V or 230V outlets, would add some interest, as well!

        The new Ford/DHL EV Van, with 90 kWh, could also make an interesting play in the Camper Van World, too!

    3. Tom says:
      August 16, 2017 at 10:08 pm

      Well they live on an island so that got that going for them, which is nice.

  4. Texas FFE says:
    August 16, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    So when are going to start seeing RVs built on those big BYD and Pandera EV bus frames?

  5. Priusmaniac says:
    August 16, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Very well done. They can move 50 miles, stay a week, move 50 miles again, stay a week again, and repeat indefinitely. They only need to get food from time to time. If they want, they can travel forever, endlessly circling the planet.

    1. Texas FFE says:
      August 16, 2017 at 1:30 pm

      There are a few places like the Bering Strait and the Daren Gap that would like it a little difficult to circle the planet in this thing

      1. Priusmaniac says:
        August 16, 2017 at 1:52 pm

        Yes indeed. Well perhaps it is time to put a ferry there if there isn’t yet one. That would allow to travel from Cape town to Ushuaia.

      2. Priusmaniac says:
        August 16, 2017 at 2:06 pm

        …and build a key west type road over the Daren gap.

        1. Robert Weekley says:
          August 16, 2017 at 4:24 pm

          I have seen a NOVA show, or something, that said there were plans to build a large bridge on that route, based on lessons learned from the Confederation Bridge, in Nova Scotia, Canada! So it might just happen, in 20-50 years!

      3. DJ says:
        August 16, 2017 at 3:59 pm

        And lemme guess they use the kids as replacement parts to keep it going right?

  6. speculawyer says:
    August 16, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    It is cool but quite ridiculous until they increase the battery size.

  7. Tom says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    I’m not sure but I think there was a van in that video. Hard to tell because she hypnotized me. Must be a witch. Burn her!

  8. acevolt says:
    August 16, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Putting that equipment into a Model X 100D would be really nice and get rid of the Falcon doors to allow for a raised ceiling.

    Reply
    1. Robert Weekley says:
      August 16, 2017 at 4:26 pm

      Falcon Wing Door Opening Mechanisms, could be used to raise the roof!

  9. Tom says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    This might be a stupid question, but can’t they just buy a Tesla Powerwall and lay the thing in back and charge it up and if their camper dies from lack of battery just charge it back up via the Powerwall? If you are going to spend that much converting a van, the extra weight of that battery can’t be that big of a deal and for a few grand they add what…30 miles perhaps? I wonder how hard it would be to just plain mod the battery pack to tie in a powerwall. A good electrician perhaps.

