Teslas Now Love Comedy, Especially Monty Python Skits

12 hours ago by Sebastian Blanco

Tesla’s electric vehicles have just become a whole lot sillier.

It’s no secret that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has an affinity for British pop culture. Whether he’s naming rockets after space ships in Iain M. Banks amazing Culture series of sci-fi novels or finding inspiration from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Musk likes the way the Brits think. And now you can enjoy some of the most British humor (sorry, humour) ever made from the comfort of your Model S or X.

Musk Tweeted today that you can now use voice controls to have the electric vehicle play comedy routines from Monty Python, among others, with some limitations.

In the US, you can ask your Tesla to play any Monty Python (or other comedy) skit. Doesn’t work outside US yet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2017

Just tap the voice button on the steering wheel and say “Play Monty Python” or “Navigate home” or anything. Voice commands work pretty well. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2017

Based on the Twitter responses, people love this idea. Reddit users are saying that you can find the comedy skits on Slacker streaming audio app under “Tesla Heard,” but that station seems like it only has music in it. We’ll let our Tesla-owning readers clarify how, exactly, this all works. And that’s only our American Tesla owners (and maybe Canada), because

Musk promised that the service will work in the UK – where Monty Python cam from, obviously – “soon.” Maybe that will make Eric Idle’s wife happy.

Now I know why my wife bought a Tesla! — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) June 8, 2017

Interacting with Monty Python stars is not the only way Musk is spending time on Twitter today. He also listened to a Tesla owner who suggested that using voice control to pick a song to play shouldn’t require touching the screen to confirm that action.

Yeah, car should auto play when it gets an exact match, like it does for directions. Will make that change. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2017

Splendid.

Source: Elon Musk on Twitter, Reddit