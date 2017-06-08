Teslas Now Love Comedy, Especially Monty Python Skits
12 hours ago by Sebastian Blanco 17Comments
Tesla’s electric vehicles have just become a whole lot sillier.
It’s no secret that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has an affinity for British pop culture. Whether he’s naming rockets after space ships in Iain M. Banks amazing Culture series of sci-fi novels or finding inspiration from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Musk likes the way the Brits think. And now you can enjoy some of the most British humor (sorry, humour) ever made from the comfort of your Model S or X.
Musk Tweeted today that you can now use voice controls to have the electric vehicle play comedy routines from Monty Python, among others, with some limitations.
In the US, you can ask your Tesla to play any Monty Python (or other comedy) skit. Doesn’t work outside US yet.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2017
Just tap the voice button on the steering wheel and say “Play Monty Python” or “Navigate home” or anything. Voice commands work pretty well.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2017
Based on the Twitter responses, people love this idea. Reddit users are saying that you can find the comedy skits on Slacker streaming audio app under “Tesla Heard,” but that station seems like it only has music in it. We’ll let our Tesla-owning readers clarify how, exactly, this all works. And that’s only our American Tesla owners (and maybe Canada), because
Musk promised that the service will work in the UK – where Monty Python cam from, obviously – “soon.” Maybe that will make Eric Idle’s wife happy.
Now I know why my wife bought a Tesla!
— Eric Idle (@EricIdle) June 8, 2017
Interacting with Monty Python stars is not the only way Musk is spending time on Twitter today. He also listened to a Tesla owner who suggested that using voice control to pick a song to play shouldn’t require touching the screen to confirm that action.
Yeah, car should auto play when it gets an exact match, like it does for directions. Will make that change.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2017
Splendid.
Source: Elon Musk on Twitter, Reddit
Related Articles
- Full Recap of Tesla Shareholder Meeting: Model 3, Y, Semi, Gigafactories, Supercharging + More
- The Boring Company Releases New Images Of Multi-Passenger Concept
- Tesla Model X Not Nearly As Successful As It Should’ve Been
- Hugely Popular YouTuber Submits Excellent Last-Minute Tesla Project Loveday Entry
24 responses to "Teslas Now Love Comedy, Especially Monty Python Skits"
And now, for something completely different…
Know what I mean? Know what I mean (nudge, nudge).
Say no more!
Your Tesla? Is she a goer?
This battery is…
Completely and utterly dead!
Flat as a pancake,
Has ceased to beep,
Is bereft of charge,
Has shuffled off its Tesla coil.
Winner!
It already does just start playing a song when it gets an exact or near exact match… Started doing that with an update maybe 6 months ago.
OTA update via Time Machine today, to make it work 6 month ago?
I’m not dead yet…
It’s just a flesh wound…
LOL! Yep!
I tried this by saying, “Play Monte Python”, it went to the Monte Python Chanel and played a Tosh.O skit and then crashed my center screen. A/C turned off and the center screen went through a reboot cycle and came back up with the previously played station which was Alterantive too 120. Never had the screen crash before.
Pure comedy.
I see short sellers are increasing there bets. It seems like a couple months ago I.hear short sellers had lost 3 billion. I wonder how much they have lost since then.
Not really on topic… but as far as I see it, short sellers in fact are moving away (closing positions, getting margin calls…). What you can observe is that the remaining shorts increase in value because of the climbing stock price.
I may have mentioned this before, but I am surprised Mr. Musk hasn’t come out with a frictionless black model, as per this excerpt from the Hitchhikers Guide series of which he is so fond: (Spoiler Alert: the main characters are stealing a spaceship that belongs to Hotblack Desiato, of the band Disaster Area).
The vehicle is described as “of classic, simple design, like a flattened salmon, twenty yards long, very clean, very slick. There was just one remarkable thing about it:
“It’s so…black!” said Ford Prefect. “You can hardly make out it’s shape…light just seems to fall into it!”
Zaphod said nothing. He had simply fallen in love.
The blackness of it was so extreme that it was almost impossible to tell how close you were standing to it.
“Your eyes just slide off it…”said Ford in wonder. It was an emotional moment. He bit his lip.
Zaphod moved forward to it, slowly, like a man possessed—or more accurately, like a man who wanted to possess. His hand reached out to stroke it. His hand stopped. His hand reached out to stroke it again. His hand stopped again.
“Come feel this surface,” he said in a hushed voice.
Ford put his hand out to feel it. His hand stopped.
“You…you can’t…” he said
“See?” said Zaphod. “It’s just totally frictionless. This must be one mother of a mover…”
Perhaps for the Model Y?
Now that is flat black!
Apparently Zaphod Beeblebrox loves a black finish on a vehicle almost as much as Jay Cole does. 😉
about voice control play music direct
my words exactly!