Tesla Roadster Battery Gets Second Life In Electric Porsche 911 – Video

14 hours ago by Mark Kane

The latest episode of Fully Charged was all about an electric Porsche 911 – but as Porsche themselves don’t offer any, the only way to have one … is to build one.

This particular Porsche 911 from 1979 is a complete restoration and conversion project made by Electric Classic Cars, using a Tesla Roadster battery pack and two electric motors.

The range is said to be up to 200 miles (322 km), and acceleration is even better than the original Porsche 911 SC Targa.