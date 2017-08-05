Tesla Roadster Battery Gets Second Life In Electric Porsche 911 – Video
The latest episode of Fully Charged was all about an electric Porsche 911 – but as Porsche themselves don’t offer any, the only way to have one … is to build one.
This particular Porsche 911 from 1979 is a complete restoration and conversion project made by Electric Classic Cars, using a Tesla Roadster battery pack and two electric motors.
The range is said to be up to 200 miles (322 km), and acceleration is even better than the original Porsche 911 SC Targa.
Electric Porsche 911 | Fully Charged
Richard Morgan of Electric Classic Cars, last seen on Fully Charged when we test drove the lovely red VW Beetle, has surpassed himself.
This is an amazing machine, slightly faster than the original 1979 Porsche 911 SC Targa and beautifully converted. With a 54kWh battery from a Tesla Roadster and two motors end-on-end, it’s 0-60mph (0-97km/h) time has been improved by close to 1 second so “it’s certainly got a little bit of spirit!”.
00:00 Introduction and car ‘walkaround’ with Richard.
04:06 Battery comparison.
05:44 Robert’s first ride in a Porsche! Power assisted steering, transmission etc.
07:59 Two modes: Eco & Power and range.
08:59 Robert drives the ‘911E’.
11:16 Testing the acceleration!
12:20 Scenic shots & outro
7 responses to "Tesla Roadster Battery Gets Second Life In Electric Porsche 911 – Video"
Entertaining video as usual.
What a pity he didn’t cover charging times or fast charging ability. After all, this is a huge battery pack.
This Porsche doesn’t have CHAdeMO (though it can be built in if requested by a customer) and if I remember correctly it came with a 6kW onboard charger (type 2 socket).
Amazing conversion. This guys really know their stuff. Good video from Robert, as always.
An old 911 Targa? Really? A rare car with a limited stock in the world.
Should have used a resent more numerous car.
They don’t want to deal with air bags and various gadgets on modern cars.
I know there is a group putting a tesla battery in a Cadillac Escalade.
Rather annoying that he constantly giggles – and the accent is difficult for Americans to negotiate when he is giggling.
Didn’t learn too much about the car, except the text in this article is wrong in that it is not a TESLA ROADSTER battery – it is cells from a Tesla Roadster, albeit it a bit larger (54 vs 53 kwh). If the cells have lost some of their capacity already, then it is safe to assume there are even more cells than you’d think since each of the cells here is a bit tired and you need more of them to make a true current 54 kwh.
And he is using different drive motors and a different car charger. The TR was single phase only world wide, and here, it can be anything they want it to be.