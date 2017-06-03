Tesla Launches New Configurator For Model S, X June 8th, As 90 kWh Option Ends
2 days ago by Steven Loveday 10Comments
Tesla’s updated Design Studio packages vehicles into three simple categories (trims): standard, premium and performance.
We already know that there will be less than 100 different configurations for the upcoming Model 3, and also that there will be few battery options (at least initially), and likely a very simplified Design Studio. Tesla just updated its configurator (if your browser can manage to not redirect to the old site before June 8th) for the Model S and X, and it may be a sign of what lies ahead for the Model 3.
The new configurator gives you the choice between 75 and 100 kWh battery packs, since the 90 kWh pack will be phased out/not offerd starting on June 8.
Tesla refers to the 75 (no all-wheel drive) as the “standard” model. The 100D is considered the “premium” trim, with the P100D being the “performance” model. Now, vehicles won’t be classified so much by battery size, as they will by trim, more like traditional automakers.
As Tesla moves forward toward mass production of the Tesla Model 3, it has had to consider the advantages of simplicity. Having less unique configurations assures that the line can move more quickly and efficiently, which lowers cost.
No need to overthink it or worry, however. At this point, and likely into the future, customers can still add options and extras, and stray from the three primary trims. Let’s not forget that Tesla just released a chart comparing the Model S to the Model 3, and touted the Model S’ 1500+ configurations.
You can choose a “custom-built” option, which redirects you to the old configurator, if the standard options don’t suffice. One example would be if you wanted a 75D. It wouldn’t be any different than ordering a vehicle from GM or Ford, and selecting the all-wheel drive option. This would also be true for those seeking a 90, until that battery pack goes away.
Another option is to simply select one of the standard choices, if most of the build suits your needs, and then add available options.
Source: Teslarati
15 responses to "Tesla Launches New Configurator For Model S, X June 8th, As 90 kWh Option Ends"
One concern here is things like 7 seats which are only available on performance package. Seems odd given 7 seats is family oriented but performance isn’t really.
This makes me wonder if the tow package on the model 3 will be limited to a higher trim level. Also, if I want a D, it seems getting premium interior will be required. I expect D is required for tow. X allows tow aftermarket (or at least I saw it one time on the Tesla shop). I hope adding utility won’t be limited to higher end configurations only.
Maybe it will be similar to the new configurator posted for the model S, where you can always choose a custom configuration, but it will take longer to be delivered. I also wonder about discounts if you choose a package vs custom configurations. Would make it less of a hard pill to swallow if options are added in your package that you don’t really want to pay for.
Another concern is that bigger wheels are really only negative except looks. Especially for parking damage, range, towing capacity and snow performance where bigger tires vs wheels are important.
All that said, this may be a necessity to compete in the wider auto industry, in which case any negative should be taken with the benefit of Tesla remaining competitive and economically feasible for the future.
I share your concerns. I would throw the glass roof in that pile as well. Hopefully Tesla will recognize customers needs vary greatly and will sell the Model 3 accordingly.
If I was Chevy, I would be working hard to build a ridiculously large inventory nationwide. Stand back and catch all of the Model 3 reservation holders that become unhappy for one reason or another.
Chevy may pick up a few unhappy or impatient Model 3 reservation holders. Even if GM were to sway roughly 5% of the dissatisfied Tesla Model 3 preorder ship jumpers, that 20k or slightly more GM Bolts, would take care of around 25% of MY 2017 and 2018 Bolt production. Building inventory for that unlikely, but possible scenario, would be putting the onus on LG Chem and their currently limited GM battery/EV electronics contract production.
There are also LEAF 2.0 waiting to pick up some slacks as well if Model 3 don’t work out for some people.
A far more likely scenario IMO. Especially if the looks are sharp.
“Tesla refers to the 75 (no all-wheel drive) as the “standard” model.”
Does it mean that only 75 will be available and the 75D (4WD/Dual Motor) will be phased out or the other way round and the 75D will be retained with the 2WD/Single Motor being phased out.
Sounds like something a traditional automaker would do. At least BMW still has the manufacturing process to build cars a la carte. MINI is exceptional at this, supporting over 10 million combinations for a car that starts at $20K.
Yeah, it’s been all the rage for some time with this made to order stuff. But I’m pretty sure it complicates matters, and adds cost.
I’m still very unsure if I should convert my reservation into a purchase or cancel it, but either way I cannot wait for it to come out, hope it is a huge success, and causes the incumbents to scramble and get on with the program in a real hurry!
A traditional manufacturer would also include a solid discount for standard configuration packages. That would have the biggest impact on converting M3 reservations to MS sales.
I own a Tesla S and I’m here to tell you that no discount is necessary people will come in hordes and continue to do so until all production is gone they’re that good I’ve had mine for 2 years