Tesla Model Y Teaser Released, Deliveries Anticipated By 2019
6 hours ago by Jay Cole 10Comments
From Tuesday’s Tesla shareholder meeting we got our first look at the company’s Model Y compact SUV…more or less.
The cloudy teaser shot foreshadows the company’s next offering, after the Model 3 heads into production next month.
During the conference call, CEO Elon Musk took the time to explain that the Model Y would be manufactured in a “way that a car has never been built before”, meaning it will have its own unique platform apart from the Model 3, from a dedicated factory.
Musk felt that capital expenditures on the Model Y would be a lot lower than that of the Model 3, perhaps by as much as a “factor of 2”.
We do know for sure from the teaser image that some money will be saved on producing pesky things like side mirrors.
The CEO stated (not unlike previous with the Model X over the Model S) that he expects the Model Y to outsell the Model 3 in the future, while admitting the company made more than a few mistakes in its rollout of the Model X., including the attempt to build the SUV off of the sedan’s platform.
From the shareholder call on the Model Y:
Elon Musk: “I am really excited about Model Y. It’s, there’s been some criticism, like we should sort of derive it from the Model 3 platform. But I think actually we made a mistake in trying to derive the Model X from the Model S platform.
It would’ve been better to just design an SUV the way an SUV should be designed. Design a sedan – the way a sedan should be designed. Otherwise you’d just try to shoe horn something that doesn’t make sense. Also there are a number of I think really major manufacturing improvements that can be done that allow us to build the car in a way that a car has never been built before.
…we are aiming for that to hit the roads in 2019 approximately. And probably the demand for Model Y will exceed the demand for Model 3.”
10 responses to "Tesla Model Y Teaser Released, Deliveries Anticipated By 2019"
That whole anti-sell thing seems to be fading…
For the American market, how about something that goes head to head with the sales-leading gas guzzler F-series and Silverado. That’ll shake things up. Or trust the feet draggers themselves to do the heavy lifting.
Battery prices have not fallen far enough yet. An F150 equivalent will require a 150+kWh pack and that will price it out of the competition. A Model X with 100kWh only gets 100 or so miles while towing.
Those pesky outside mirrors are mandated by law. At this point in time, just using cameras is not sufficient. Designers of concept cars have done away with the rearview mirror decades ago… yet we still have them. Why? Because they are cheap and effective. Do people really think cameras, wiring, software and displays is cheaper and more maintenance free than a mirror on a stick??
Suggesting that building a car in a dedicated factory on a different platform than another car is a way no car has ever been built before is absurd. This has been done many, many times before.
This teaser doesn’t tell us anything really. An indistinct picture of a concept car.
That is not what is different. Tesla plans to do away with 12v architecture and reduce the length of wiring by 90% compared to conventional cars.Maybe printing the wiring like on a computer chip.
Change the way the car is designed so it can be manufactured without a human being touching the car. That is different. Very different. It allows the speed of the production line to increase 5x-30x.
I love Tesla…but does every car have to look the same?!? They created the model S, then super sized it with the Model X. Then the Model 3 is a mini Model S. And so far, the front of this is looking way to much like the same damn thing.
There is more differentiation at Tesla than BMW,Mercedes, and Audi.
And that is with only four cars plus this teaser.
Or you can get the Niro EV in 2018. Yes please!!
I’m very interested in seeing what happens with the Niro EV. Although I fully expect it to only be available in CARB states. And if the Ioniq EV is any indication maybe not even all of those.
That’s fine for me since every EV is available in my state. But it’s not fine for everyone.