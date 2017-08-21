Tesla Model X Outguns Lamborghini Aventador To Set new World Record – Video

9 hours ago by Mark Kane

DragTimes took the Tesla Model X P100D Ludicrous to the Palm Beach International Raceway for a duel with a Lamborghini Aventador SV.

Despite the fact the X wasn’t fully charged (three quarters), the driver managed to set new world record for SUV acceleration:

11.418 seconds at 117.95 mph

And on at least one try, the Lamborghini Aventador SV was slower on the 1/4 than Tesla Model X, which is a shame for an ICE that cost $530,000 and is built for performance.

“Watch a Lamborghini Aventador SV take on a Tesla Model X P100D and Model S P100D in an all out drag racing battle at Palm Beach International Raceway. The Model X P100D sets a new world record for being the worlds quickest SUV.”

