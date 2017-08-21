2018 Nissan LEAF Specs, Prices Leaked
9 hours ago by Mark Kane 35Comments
DragTimes took the Tesla Model X P100D Ludicrous to the Palm Beach International Raceway for a duel with a Lamborghini Aventador SV.
Despite the fact the X wasn’t fully charged (three quarters), the driver managed to set new world record for SUV acceleration:
11.418 seconds at 117.95 mph
And on at least one try, the Lamborghini Aventador SV was slower on the 1/4 than Tesla Model X, which is a shame for an ICE that cost $530,000 and is built for performance.
“Watch a Lamborghini Aventador SV take on a Tesla Model X P100D and Model S P100D in an all out drag racing battle at Palm Beach International Raceway. The Model X P100D sets a new world record for being the worlds quickest SUV.”
Lamborghini Aventador SV vs Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous Plus Drag Race
35 responses to "Tesla Model X Outguns Lamborghini Aventador To Set new World Record – Video"
Do rich people still buy Lambo? It seems gassers are getting slapped around left and right by Tesla. I can see some rental shops buying Lambo for punk kids to show off for a day, but I don’t see a reason to actually buy one.
Who cares?? Who’s the fastest, who’s got the biggest ****, who makes more money, who has the nicer house…..Who gives a s**t?
Didn’t we all act like this in grade school? When the hell are people going to grow up??
Obviously people care. Otherwise, we’d all be driving iMiev. And yes, mine is shorter than yours unless you have (Smart)ED 🙂
“Who gives a s**t?”
Every single person who buys a Ferrari, or a Lamborghini, or a Bugatti, or a Maserati, or a car from any other “supercar” auto maker; that’s who. Those companies wouldn’t be in existence if there weren’t at least some people who care a great deal more than just a s**t about such things.
And a lot of (for example) Porsche and Jaguar and Aston Martin customers, too.
I also have a friend who is into street racing, so I’m sure he also cares.
Now, for ordinary Joes like you and me, sure it’s irrelevant. But let’s not pretend that those high-end sports cars don’t attract attention. Tesla’s drag race performance gets the very same sort of attention, which of course is good for Tesla, even if we don’t care.
So you don’t care….and yet….you’re here.
Beat by a family SUV. That’s gotta hurt.
If only all road were completely straight and only 1/4 mile long, then it would hurt. It’s like losing one even of a decathlon by the narrowest margin.
But the SUV did it without swallowing OPEC jizz and spewing crud in the air.
Not disagreeing with the oil vs clean energy aspect of it as I drive my EV powered by my solar system. But let’s not get too carried away from reality.
or if we had no speed limit or were on the Autobahn
lol…. really. so a video with a Lamborghini spinning its tires and then rapidly catching up shows what… That the EV has no top end? That the Lamborghini should have heated up his tires in the bleach box?
Look at the times. Both Lambo runs are 11.2. What is more significant is 1/8 mile run where cars are going close to 100 MPH (7.4 for Lambo). X is quicker by 0.13 sec and S is quicker by almost 0.4 sec. For street driving merging to freeway, Tesla will win every time.
If you’re talking about track or strip racing, making your own off-road gasser would be quicker and cheaper than Lambo. Lambo is too much of a compromise, not good on the road, not good on the track/strip.
> For street driving merging to freeway, Tesla will win every time.
Yeah, because you need to merge into the freeway in 2 seconds flat or you’re risking an accident!
Speaking as someone whose first car was a 1977 Honda Civic CVCC, with a 0-60 time of 15 seconds… I would certainly have appreciated having the acceleration of any Tesla car!
The Civic CVCC was engineered for extreme fuel economy… not power. That was very apparent every time I tried to pass anyone on a two-lane highway. 🙁
You’ll have absolutely no problem merging on the highway with any car with 0-60 time under 10 seconds. The merging lane has been designed to accommodate vehicles with pretty slow acceleration. Semi that trucks do 0-60 in more than 30 seconds use the same road networks.
Have you tried to merge to 110 fwy in Pasadena? 2 seconds to merge, and you may be crushed by semi trucks!
Aventador top end 217 MPH. Lucid Air EV top end 235 MPH
https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/watch-the-lucid-air-ev-hit-235-mph-on-a-high-speed-oval/
A Tesla Beat by a 1995 Honda Civic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BfZLGIs0H14
That’s embarrassing. Do Tesla fanbois really think they have something speacial regarding that drag racing trick they can maybe use 2-3 times before the batteries overheat?
And how often do you drive like you’re at a race track? For most people, never. Besides, if cornering fun is what you’re after, motorcycles are far better than any car. Feel the road, literally if you crash, but fun as hell.
Indeed not very often. And I see soccer moms drag racing with a family SUV all the time
You know the wrong soccer moms.
I think he knows the right soccer moms. Drag racing with a family SUV is my kind of MILF.
Yeah the Tesla very much is a one trick pony. It is optimized for doing a quick 1/4 mile but that’s it. That’s great for marketing, people like being able to shoot off like a rocket at a traffic light but it doesn’t make a good sports car.
That of course also explains why there is a market for something like the Porsche Mission-E. That’s a car that can do more than just a quick 0-60.
Yeah, the Lamborghini is really good when you want a quiet, comfortable ride. It’s excellent when you want to bring a ton of luggage. Wonderful for moving seven people at once. Its power is so exploitable; you don’t need to make a loud noise and seem like some caveman brute just because you’d like to accelerate quickly! It’s cheap to run, and it emits absolutely nothing it all, as long as you run it on sun, wind, geothermal, hydro or any of the numerous other renewable energy sources it can use.
The Tesla on the other hand is no good for anything except maybe beating the Lamborghini in a quarter mile drag race. What a stupid one trick pony!
Right on terawatt :).
+11.418
Well said, Terawatt.
The X may be on the portly side, but man oh man can it go!
IGAFF wrote:
“Who cares?? Who’s the fastest, who’s got the biggest ****, who makes more money, who has the nicer house…..Who gives a s**t?”
It sure mattered when electric cars were ridiculed for being too slow to keep up with gascars, didn’t it?
Now that a 5,000 lb electric CUV/SUV can outrun a Lamborghini from zero to 60, it’s all sour grapes from ICE loyalists.
Besides, you clicked, you witnessed, you commented, so I know for sure that you give a s**t.
I bet the Lamborghini would be quicker if it had Tesla’s electric drivetrain.
I’m not convinced the state of charge has as much effect as they are acting like. What I would be more concerned about is the temperature of the motor and battery pack so that the computer doesn’t throttle back. Taking it right from a supercharger could cause that.
I think you’re right. What considerations of the state of charge ignore is that Tesla cars have their power and acceleration, as well as top speed, electronically limited. Actual real-world dragstrip times reported on InsideEVs show very little difference between fully charged Tesla cars and half-charged ones.
David’s right. For peak usable power, state of charge doesn’t really matter. At least until it reaches its power de-rate around 10-30% (depending on manufacturer). It’s always motor/HEX limited just from an aspect of having to deal with the heat generated at that power.
These videos reek of sneaky advertisements. We get it – electric cars have great torque. If there was another drag race with similar cars, you can expect a similar outcome.
Any Tesla driver using the car’s pre-programmed “Launch mode” should get nearly identical results, unless you do that too many times in a row and the powertrain overheats. Tesla really does make it easy to win a drag race.
Beating a Tesla with a gasmobile is more a matter of skill; in knowing, for example, just how hard to stomp on the gas pedal, without spinning the tires and thus losing traction.
GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY SUPERCARS LOL