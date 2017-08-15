Tesla Model X 90D Hits The Dyno – Video

2018 Nissan LEAF Specs, Prices Leaked
The casino, located on the Northern Arapaho Indian Reservation near Yellowstone National Park, was holding a recent car show when the Model X had an opportunity to show its stuff.
According to several reputable sources, the non-performance Model X with a 90 kWh battery pack churns out a respectable 417 horsepower. After safely strapping the Model X down on the dyno, the folks running the test were impressed to find that the luxury SUV was able to exceed those numbers by over 15 percent, recording a whopping 487 horsepower.
Surprisingly — unless the gang over at Wind River spared us multiple unsuccessful takes of the video — they didn’t have any of the usual problems that tend to occur with new vehicles when performing dyno testing.
We previously reported about Drag Times’ test of a Tesla Model S P100D, during which the car was firing error codes because of sensors detecting the car not moving, lowering the car’s suspension (which loosens the straps), and spinning the tires. This type of testing can become dangerous in such situations, and sometimes getting an accurate read is a hassle. Fortunately, this test appears to be seamless, and the results are outstanding. There’s no indication of whether or not the Model X had a full charge, but if not, the numbers are even more staggering.
My Model X 90D on a Dyno at the Wind River Casino Car Show 2017, 487 hp
It’s really important to remember that dyno numbers can fluctuate wildly between different units. If you’re using a dyno for tuning purposes and want to verify gains, it’s important to always use the same dyno. I’ve seen cars get 400hp on one dyno, and 500hp on another. Course…the only slip the owner keeps is the 500.
Since it was in Wyoming at higher than sea level, wonder if they turned off the altitude correction? Electric motors don’t reduce power with altitude and don’t need corrected. At 5000 ft it’s about a 20% difference which is in line with what most other dyno pulls report.