Tesla Model X 90D Hits The Dyno – Video

3 hours ago by Steven Loveday

The Tesla Model X 90D makes it way onto a dyno at the Wind River Casino in Riverton, Wyoming.

The casino, located on the Northern Arapaho Indian Reservation near Yellowstone National Park, was holding a recent car show when the Model X had an opportunity to show its stuff.

According to several reputable sources, the non-performance Model X with a 90 kWh battery pack churns out a respectable 417 horsepower. After safely strapping the Model X down on the dyno, the folks running the test were impressed to find that the luxury SUV was able to exceed those numbers by over 15 percent, recording a whopping 487 horsepower.

Surprisingly — unless the gang over at Wind River spared us multiple unsuccessful takes of the video — they didn’t have any of the usual problems that tend to occur with new vehicles when performing dyno testing.

We previously reported about Drag Times’ test of a Tesla Model S P100D, during which the car was firing error codes because of sensors detecting the car not moving, lowering the car’s suspension (which loosens the straps), and spinning the tires. This type of testing can become dangerous in such situations, and sometimes getting an accurate read is a hassle. Fortunately, this test appears to be seamless, and the results are outstanding. There’s no indication of whether or not the Model X had a full charge, but if not, the numbers are even more staggering.