Tesla Model S 100D Sets Production EV Range Record Of 1,078 km/670 Miles On Single Charge

17 hours ago by Mark Kane

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said achieving 1,000 km on a single charge in a Model S 100D was possible and now it’s been done.

On August 3, 2017, Tesla Owners Italia completed the 27 hour marathon of driving a Tesla Model S 100D at approximately 40 km/h (25 mph) to cover 1,078 km (669.83 miles) on a single charge.

That’s the new record for the longest distance covered on a single charge in a Tesla ever, and well above the 1,000 km mark stated was possible by Elon Musk two month ago.

The team managed to set the record using just 91 Wh per km, in total using 98.4 kWh.

Here’s some video posted following the drive. Video description:

“We beat the world record, 1078 km with Tesla Model S 100 D Series. The new world record is ours, all Italian!”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk even took to Twitter to congratulate Tesla Owners Italy and to verify that the drive indeed set a new record, not just for a Tesla, but for any production electric car ever!

Officially verified as the first production electric car to exceed 1000km on a single charge! Congratulations Tesla Owners Italia!! https://t.co/r8fFZIFEP2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2017



Here are some photos (all via Tesla Owners Italy-Ticino-R. San Marino on Facebook) from the attempt:

Source: Tesla Owners Italy via Electrek