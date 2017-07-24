Tesla Model 3 Uses Key Card Instead Of Key Fob?
5 hours ago by Steven Loveday 26Comments
Perhaps there will be no traditional key fob for the Tesla Model 3?
This recent video shows Tesla’s Senior Vice President of Engineering, Doug Field, with a very obvious small, black book or “credit-card-like” item in his right hand as he gets into a Tesla Model 3.
It’s pretty cool to see another Model 3, which could be Field’s newest personal vehicle. But, the Tesla key card could be something even more exciting, and yet another way for the Silicon Valley electric automaker to keep costs down.
A closer look shows that Field is carrying the card inside of some kind of case or little back booklet. Based on the zoomed in picture to the right, one could even suggest that Field is simply holding a thin mobile device. However, further inspection, as well as other pictures, suggest that Field inserts it — or at least its contents — into the cupholder area of the Tesla Model 3. A closer picture of the cupholder area shows a white card with the Tesla moniker stamped on it.
The Model3OwnersClub and TheTeslaShow took to Twitter to post images of what they’re agreeing is set to be the “key” for the Tesla Model 3. If this is true, there will not likely be a standard Tesla key fob like the vehicle-shaped one that we’re all familiar with. Perhaps you can still opt for the traditional Tesla key fob as an option, or maybe it comes on certain “special” trims.
Model 3 keycard. Just a bit more evidence… pic.twitter.com/uHFTTKI9cO
— Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) July 21, 2017
Model 3 booklet containing the keycard? (No keyfobs for this car) pic.twitter.com/mhMOkvPtFi
— Model 3 Owners Club (@Model3Owners) July 21, 2017
Doug Field seems to have the keycard in his hand when he gets in and then puts in the cup holder. https://t.co/VpGPWXDm2q pic.twitter.com/u166iFtqDR
— The Tesla Show (@TheTeslaShow) July 22, 2017
There’s still so much we don’t know about the upcoming Model 3, but all of that’s set to change this Friday, July 28, when Tesla hosts the Model 3 handover party in Fremont. Of course, we will be filling you in with all of the details from the event as they occur.
Source: Model 3 Owners Club via Teslarati
37 responses to "Tesla Model 3 Uses Key Card Instead Of Key Fob?"
The cup holders would need to be able to hold cups, if the key has to go in there that is bad design
That’s not a cup holder. That’s clearly a binocular holder, so that you can see the cars you left behind at traffic lights…
YEAH BABY LOL
Why do you think it needs to go there? Just because he happened to put it there. It likely just needs to be somewhere in the car.
Kacey Green posted exactly what I was thinking… altho I would have made the joke more obvious by putting a smiley after the comment. 🙂
Well, you aren’t driving so much as checking into a room.
Or, and bear with me here, that thing has nothing to do with the car. Maybe the fob is in his pocket and he took whatever that is out of his pocket so it would be more comfortable to sit. Let’s not all jump to conclusions here.
+1
This is inane. All the Tesla fobs have both a proximity reader (with the sensor in the cup-holder/binocular holder – LOL) as well as bluetooth for remote entrance to the vehicle. This is probably a convenience that it is a proximity card, especially if there are multiple people testing it.
That’s it…no key fob shaped like model 3 and I will ask for my $1000 back..lol bullocks I’m not doing that I want my model 3 yesterday.
It sounds strange to have, but if it is a key card it might be good in a way. What do you always have on you – your wallet. Stick it in there and forget about it. No need to carry around an extra keyfob to lose. If it works by proximity I’m sure it would be close enough in your pocket. Or in a purse on the seat.
I agree with you Marcel. The card is a great idea. I hope that’s what it is.
Indeed. I’ve read complaints about the MX key fob shape being awkward to carry in your pocket, so for some people at least, a “key card” would be an improvement, not just a cost-saving measure.
It is rather building upon the Model 3 as taxi concept. If people want to drive your car they use a credit card to enter instead of a bulky key fob. If you give your car available to car sharing, the credit card will open it.
They are really making this car as a taxi not as a driver’s car. It is a continuation on the no driver dashboard in the car, that’s a bit annoying for real drivers. Becoming a taxi passenger is not what they look for.
I dunno if this is true or just fans desperately seeking new information lol.
As long as we never have to remove the card from a wallet or purse and physically swipe it, I will be fine with this.
But… I like the little tesla key fobs shaped like the car! ;( lol
“I dunno if this is true or just fans desperately seeking new information lol. ”
Yup way to many fans and way too many new web sites trying to make a buck off the Tesla frenzy.
I have to carry house-keys & work-keys with me anyway, so it’s not like my keychain is going to go away.
“…fans desperately seeking new information…”
I resemble that remark. 😉
Let’s be honest. There is no real reason why we don’t know more information about this car if it is 100% done. Why is the reveal almost 30 days after the first car was “delivered”
Because Tesla wants to sell the Model S and the Model X in preference to the Model 3. Keeping mum about the M3 until the final Reveal is one way to keep up demand for the MS & MX.
Tesla would much rather sell you a car that you’d pay for within 3-6 weeks, rather than have you wait for a couple of years on a Model 3. Plus, Tesla has had time to whittle away at the cost of making a Model S, and perhaps has been able to trim the cost of the Model X slightly, or at least it has worked out a lot of production problems with the car.
With the Model 3 comes a whole new set of startup costs and production problems, so it will be awhile before Tesla can start making a profit off the M3. (It is said that most car models only start making an overall profit in the second year of production.)
So, naturally, Tesla would rather you buy a MS or MX now, rather than wait until later to buy a M3, for multiple reasons.
P.S. — I think you’re confused over just when the first production M3 was delivered, or will be.
Elon tweeted on July 9:
“Production unit 1 of Model 3 is now built and going through final checkout. Pics soon.”
That was only 15 days ago, and we don’t just when that car was actually delivered to Elon. How long does “final checkout” take? And with his very busy schedule, would he have have had time to take delivery on the earliest possible date?
I see this the opposite way. I was relatively unconvinced the car would even be released in a week (or so), that it would just be the second reveal and it would be sent to employees only.
But there’s no point in leaking features out as you see with this and the 48A charger if you aren’t going to publicize the order list soon.
I have been on a factory tour. That looks more like the employee key card to get in the factory door.
🤣
To funny.
Does make for quick news story.
A key card would be fine. I don’t see a reason to have a separate fob. A card I could fit in my wallet would be great.
I’m not sure that would fit in my wallet, it looks thick.
I also have concerns similar to Aaron’s, that this card is for something else, not the car.