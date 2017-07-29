Tesla Model 3 Specs: 220-310 Miles Range, 0-60 MPH in 5.1 Seconds – More Details

1 hour ago by Jay Cole

The wait for the Tesla Model 3, the company’s long-promised inexpensive, long range all-electric car has been excruciating…has it really been almost a decade since CEO Elon Musk foretold of his plan for the 3?

With that said, the wait ended Friday night, as Tesla gave over the keys to some 50 Model 3s to anxious owners from its Fremont, California production facility. (Watch the event here)

And when it was all over, Tesla put out all the pricing and specs we have been waiting for!

The base Tesla Model 3 was confirmed to have a price of $35,000 – which nets 220 miles of range (EPA estimate), a 0-60 time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 130 MPG – with deliveries to start in “Fall 2017”.

Adding the “Long Range” battery option moves first deliveries up to this month (so we assume all the cars given out tonight have this option), adds $9,000 to the price, but bumps range up to 310 miles, lowers the 0-60 MPH time to 5.1 seconds, and bumps the top speed to 140 MPH – a pretty good deal from $44,000 we would say!

A look inside Model 3 pic.twitter.com/hIhAZn4Sdj — Tesla (@TeslaMotors) July 29, 2017

There was no word on the AWD versions of the Model 3, but one expects those offerings to add a little more performance on top, as well as slightly higher range abilities.

Model 3 all-wheel drive production is estimated to get underway in late 2017/early 2018.

And of course we know everyone wants to see the interior up close!

Gallery (below): More from inside the Tesla Model 3!

Tesla says of the Model 3:

“Model 3 is a smaller, simpler and a more affordable electric car. Designed and built as the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle, it is a critical step in Tesla’s mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Like every Tesla vehicle, Model 3 combines range, performance, safety and technology. Intelligent design maximizes interior space to comfortably fit five adults and all of their gear. The high-efficiency powertrain provides zero to 60 mph acceleration in as little as 5.1 seconds. Model 3 is designed to achieve the highest safety ratings in every category. Combined with 220* to 310 miles of range and a starting price of $35,000 before incentives, Model 3 is Tesla’s most affordable vehicle yet. Model 3 is currently in production, and deliveries to employee reservation holders began on July 28, 2017 at the Tesla Factory in Fremont, CA. Reservations for Model 3 first opened on March 31, 2016 and remain available today.”

And as one can see from the Model 3 event Friday, Tesla is forecasting a S-Curve in production for the rest of 2017:

Full Tesla Model 3 spec list:

STANDARD EQUIPMENT

Price – $35,000

Standard Battery

Range: 220 miles (EPA estimated)

Supercharging rate: 130 miles of range per 30 minutes

Home charging rate: 30 miles of range per hour (240V outlet, 32A)

Deliveries begin: Fall 2017

Performance

0-60 mph: 5.6 seconds

Top speed: 130 mph

Interior

15” touchscreen display

Dual zone climate control system

FM/Internet streaming radio

Textile seating

Front center console with open storage and two USB ports

Convenience

Onboard maps and navigation

Wi-Fi and LTE internet connectivity

Keyless entry and remote climate control using the Tesla app

Voice activated controls

Bluetooth hands-free calling and media streaming

60/40 split folding rear seat to maximize cargo options

Back-up camera

Auto dimming rear-view mirror

One-touch power windows throughout

Power-adjustable side mirrors

12-volt power outlet

Safety

Full LED exterior lighting

Eight cameras, forward radar and twelve ultrasonic sensors enabling active safety technologies including collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking

Six front row and two side curtain airbags

Three-point safety belts with belt-reminders for driver and four passengers

Two LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) attachments in second row

Electronic stability and traction control

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes with electronic parking brake

Child safety locks

Anti-theft alarm system

Tire pressure monitoring system

Warranty

Vehicle: 4 year, 50,000 mile limited warranty

Battery warranty: 8 year, 100,000 mile (120,000 mile with Long Range Battery)

It’s S, E, X on a bridge (don’t blame us, it’s Tesla pun with the naming convention)

S, 3, X on a bridge pic.twitter.com/2E57xqkTVY — Tesla (@TeslaMotors) July 29, 2017

OPTIONS

Long Range Battery – $9,000

Range: 310 miles

Supercharging rate: 170 miles of range per 30 minutes

Home charging rate: 37 miles of range per hour (240V outlet, 40A)

0-60 mph: 5.1 seconds

Top speed: 140 mph

Deliveries begin: July 2017

Paint

Solid Black: Standard

Midnight Silver Metallic: $1,000

Deep Blue Metallic: $1,000

Silver Metallic: $1,000

Pearl White Multi-Coat: $1,000

Red Multi-Coat: $1,000

Wheels

18” Aero: Standard

19” Sport: $1,500

Premium Upgrades Package – $5,000

Upgraded interior with additional features and premium materials.

Premium heated seating and cabin materials throughout, including open pore wood décor and two rear USBs

12-way, power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with custom driver profiles

Premium audio system with more power, tweeters, surround speakers and subwoofer

Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection

Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors

LED fog lamps

Center console with covered storage and docking for two smartphones

Enhanced Autopilot – $5,000

Model 3 will match speed to traffic conditions, keep within a lane, automatically change lanes, transition from one freeway to another, exit the freeway and self-park at your destination.

Additional features will roll out over time through software updates.

Full Self-Driving Capability – $3,000 (requires Enhanced Autopilot)

In the future, Model 3 will be capable of conducting trips with no action required by the person in the driver’s seat.

This feature is dependent upon extensive software validation and regulatory approval, which may vary by jurisdiction.

VEHICLE SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions & Weight

Length: 184.8”

Width: 72.8” (76.1” with mirrors folded)

Height: 56.8”

Wheelbase: 113.2”

Track (wheel center): 62.2” front and rear

Ground clearance: 5.5”

Head room, standard: 39.6” front row, 37.7” second row

Head room, glass roof: 40.3” front row, 37.7” second row

Leg room: 42.7” front row, 35.2” second row

Shoulder room: 56.3” front row, 54.0” second row

Hip room: 53.4” front row, 52.4” second row

Seating capacity: 5 adults

Luggage capacity: 15 cubic feet

Curb weight: 3549 lbs. (Model 3) 3814 lbs. (Model 3 Long Range)

Weight distribution: 47% front, 53% rear (Model 3) 48% front, 52% rear (Model 3 Long Range)



Body

Hybrid steel/aluminum body

Drag coefficient of 0.23

Chassis

Double wishbone, virtual steer axis front suspension with coil over twin-tube shock absorbers and stabilizer bar

Independent multi-link rear suspension with twin-tube shock absorbers and stabilizer bar

Variable ratio, speed sensitive electronic power steering

Electromechanically boosted four wheel anti-lock disc brakes with electronic brake force distribution

18” Aero or 19” Sport wheels with all-season tires

Standard Accessories

240 volt NEMA 14-50 adapter

120 volt NEMA 5-15 adapter

J1772 public charging adapter

20 foot mobile connector with storage bag

Watch a Tesla Model 3 vs. Volvo S60 side-pole impact test pic.twitter.com/dXBQkstrdo — Tesla (@TeslaMotors) July 29, 2017



Another Tesla graphic on Model 3 production: