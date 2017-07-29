Tesla Model 3 Specs: 220-310 Miles Range, 0-60 MPH in 5.1 Seconds – More Details
1 hour ago by Jay Cole 91Comments
The wait for the Tesla Model 3, the company’s long-promised inexpensive, long range all-electric car has been excruciating…has it really been almost a decade since CEO Elon Musk foretold of his plan for the 3?
With that said, the wait ended Friday night, as Tesla gave over the keys to some 50 Model 3s to anxious owners from its Fremont, California production facility. (Watch the event here)
And when it was all over, Tesla put out all the pricing and specs we have been waiting for!
The base Tesla Model 3 was confirmed to have a price of $35,000 – which nets 220 miles of range (EPA estimate), a 0-60 time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 130 MPG – with deliveries to start in “Fall 2017”.
Adding the “Long Range” battery option moves first deliveries up to this month (so we assume all the cars given out tonight have this option), adds $9,000 to the price, but bumps range up to 310 miles, lowers the 0-60 MPH time to 5.1 seconds, and bumps the top speed to 140 MPH – a pretty good deal from $44,000 we would say!
A look inside Model 3 pic.twitter.com/hIhAZn4Sdj
— Tesla (@TeslaMotors) July 29, 2017
There was no word on the AWD versions of the Model 3, but one expects those offerings to add a little more performance on top, as well as slightly higher range abilities.
Model 3 all-wheel drive production is estimated to get underway in late 2017/early 2018.
And of course we know everyone wants to see the interior up close!
Gallery (below): More from inside the Tesla Model 3!
Tesla says of the Model 3:
“Model 3 is a smaller, simpler and a more affordable electric car. Designed and built as the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle, it is a critical step in Tesla’s mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.
Like every Tesla vehicle, Model 3 combines range, performance, safety and technology. Intelligent design maximizes interior space to comfortably fit five adults and all of their gear. The high-efficiency powertrain provides zero to 60 mph acceleration in as little as 5.1 seconds.
Model 3 is designed to achieve the highest safety ratings in every category. Combined with 220* to 310 miles of range and a starting price of $35,000 before incentives, Model 3 is Tesla’s most affordable vehicle yet.
Model 3 is currently in production, and deliveries to employee reservation holders began on July 28, 2017 at the Tesla Factory in Fremont, CA. Reservations for Model 3 first opened on March 31, 2016 and remain available today.”
And as one can see from the Model 3 event Friday, Tesla is forecasting a S-Curve in production for the rest of 2017:
Full Tesla Model 3 spec list:
STANDARD EQUIPMENT
Price – $35,000
Standard Battery
- Range: 220 miles (EPA estimated)
- Supercharging rate: 130 miles of range per 30 minutes
- Home charging rate: 30 miles of range per hour (240V outlet, 32A)
- Deliveries begin: Fall 2017
Performance
- 0-60 mph: 5.6 seconds
- Top speed: 130 mph
Interior
- 15” touchscreen display
- Dual zone climate control system
- FM/Internet streaming radio
- Textile seating
- Front center console with open storage and two USB ports
Convenience
- Onboard maps and navigation
- Wi-Fi and LTE internet connectivity
- Keyless entry and remote climate control using the Tesla app
- Voice activated controls
- Bluetooth hands-free calling and media streaming
- 60/40 split folding rear seat to maximize cargo options
- Back-up camera
- Auto dimming rear-view mirror
- One-touch power windows throughout
- Power-adjustable side mirrors
- 12-volt power outlet
Safety
- Full LED exterior lighting
- Eight cameras, forward radar and twelve ultrasonic sensors enabling active safety technologies including collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking
- Six front row and two side curtain airbags
- Three-point safety belts with belt-reminders for driver and four passengers
- Two LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) attachments in second row
- Electronic stability and traction control
- Four-wheel antilock disc brakes with electronic parking brake
- Child safety locks
- Anti-theft alarm system
- Tire pressure monitoring system
Warranty
- Vehicle: 4 year, 50,000 mile limited warranty
- Battery warranty: 8 year, 100,000 mile (120,000 mile with Long Range Battery)
It’s S, E, X on a bridge (don’t blame us, it’s Tesla pun with the naming convention)
S, 3, X on a bridge pic.twitter.com/2E57xqkTVY
— Tesla (@TeslaMotors) July 29, 2017
OPTIONS
Long Range Battery – $9,000
- Range: 310 miles
- Supercharging rate: 170 miles of range per 30 minutes
- Home charging rate: 37 miles of range per hour (240V outlet, 40A)
- 0-60 mph: 5.1 seconds
- Top speed: 140 mph
- Deliveries begin: July 2017
Paint
- Solid Black: Standard
- Midnight Silver Metallic: $1,000
- Deep Blue Metallic: $1,000
- Silver Metallic: $1,000
- Pearl White Multi-Coat: $1,000
- Red Multi-Coat: $1,000
Wheels
- 18” Aero: Standard
- 19” Sport: $1,500
Premium Upgrades Package – $5,000
Upgraded interior with additional features and premium materials.
- Premium heated seating and cabin materials throughout, including open pore wood décor and two rear USBs
- 12-way, power adjustable front seats, steering column and side mirrors, with custom driver profiles
- Premium audio system with more power, tweeters, surround speakers and subwoofer
- Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection
- Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors
- LED fog lamps
- Center console with covered storage and docking for two smartphones
Enhanced Autopilot – $5,000
Model 3 will match speed to traffic conditions, keep within a lane, automatically change lanes, transition from one freeway to another, exit the freeway and self-park at your destination.
Additional features will roll out over time through software updates.
Full Self-Driving Capability – $3,000 (requires Enhanced Autopilot)
In the future, Model 3 will be capable of conducting trips with no action required by the person in the driver’s seat.
This feature is dependent upon extensive software validation and regulatory approval, which may vary by jurisdiction.
VEHICLE SPECIFICATIONS
Dimensions & Weight
- Length: 184.8”
- Width: 72.8” (76.1” with mirrors folded)
- Height: 56.8”
- Wheelbase: 113.2”
- Track (wheel center): 62.2” front and rear
- Ground clearance: 5.5”
- Head room, standard: 39.6” front row, 37.7” second row
- Head room, glass roof: 40.3” front row, 37.7” second row
- Leg room: 42.7” front row, 35.2” second row
- Shoulder room: 56.3” front row, 54.0” second row
- Hip room: 53.4” front row, 52.4” second row
- Seating capacity: 5 adults
- Luggage capacity: 15 cubic feet
- Curb weight:
- 3549 lbs. (Model 3)
- 3814 lbs. (Model 3 Long Range)
- Weight distribution:
- 47% front, 53% rear (Model 3)
- 48% front, 52% rear (Model 3 Long Range)
Body
- Hybrid steel/aluminum body
- Drag coefficient of 0.23
Chassis
- Double wishbone, virtual steer axis front suspension with coil over twin-tube shock absorbers and stabilizer bar
- Independent multi-link rear suspension with twin-tube shock absorbers and stabilizer bar
- Variable ratio, speed sensitive electronic power steering
- Electromechanically boosted four wheel anti-lock disc brakes with electronic brake force distribution
- 18” Aero or 19” Sport wheels with all-season tires
Standard Accessories
- 240 volt NEMA 14-50 adapter
- 120 volt NEMA 5-15 adapter
- J1772 public charging adapter
- 20 foot mobile connector with storage bag
Watch a Tesla Model 3 vs. Volvo S60 side-pole impact test pic.twitter.com/dXBQkstrdo
— Tesla (@TeslaMotors) July 29, 2017
Another Tesla graphic on Model 3 production:
94 responses to "Tesla Model 3 Specs: 220-310 Miles Range, 0-60 MPH in 5.1 Seconds – More Details"
310 miles on a 44k car is pretty damn good. This car is gonna sell like crazy.
Assuming you don’t want any of the options like Auto Polite.
I need Auto Polite quite often here.
😛
Nah, I’ll definitely take my car rude.
“Auto Polite”, must be the feature that gently reminds you that you got the best EV, now you can sit back and enjoy!
That would be without premium heated seats or power seats? Add $5,000.
Autopilot or self driving tech: $8000.
Less range than the Bolt? $9000 to increase the battery capacity. Ehhh my wife may rethink the model 3 after seeing these prices.
Nothing about dual motor?
Won’t be introduced until 2018.
Dual motors?
See above! /^\
How can the rear seat headroom be the same with the glass roof as the standard roof?
Its the same glass rear window that extends over the rear seat. In front of that its either metal or glass. So its the same headroom for the rear seat. They showed an image.
Love it. I’ll take a base car in black with the long range battery please.
No autopilot and lvl5 future?
More expensive options than I thought. The naysayers were right. $9k for bigger battery is way more than I expected. $8k for autopilot software? Everything else in $5k premium package.
$22k in options on a $35k car. Wow.
Surprised he didn’t try to sell it at all. No demo. No talking it up. No talk of the configurator etc.
“The naysayers were right.” True.
I agree, the prices for the options are significantly higher than I expected. $100/mile for the larger battery pack? That would be something close to $400/kWh!
I’m actually sort of disappointed the larger battery costs that much more. Obviously there’s a lot of profit margin built into that. Aren’t some estimates that the Chevy Bolt’s battery costs only $10,000 total? If so, another 25 kWh shouldn’t be more than about $4,000.
I can accept the other option prices (although $1000 for a different paint color seems excessive), but I think pricing the battery at such a premium might be a mistake. I mean, on the one hand it’s a good upsell, but on the other a 220 mile range is really still sort of short compared to gas cars. I’d really have liked to see a base LR version being $40,000.
The base Model 3 has enough range voor 95% of the people. The battery upgrade is not only 90 miles added, but 0.5 faster and faster charging as well
Agreed, the option prices are Much Higher than I expected.
I was shocked that he showed up, said here it is and we have a lot of work to do … then exit stage left. What was that?
It was apparently more ‘Delivery Party’, than ‘Model 3 Detail Reveal!’
So don’t take the options then….you do know the car can run just fine without them, right?
Yeah, my wife has been set on a Model 3. She went right to bed after we watched the stream.
She may change her mind after seeing the prices for autopilot and premium seats. We were thinking a 40-42k. After delivery, taxes, autopilot and premium seats, the car becomes very expensive. And By the time we got one, the federal tax rebate will be gone or significantly reduced. And it probably will not qualify for the state rebate in Texas.
May wait for used ones to show up in a few years. Or go with a gen 2 volt.
Well, I was wrong when I predicted the base (“standard”) battery pack would give the car more range than the Bolt EV’s 238 miles.
Still wanna know what the kWh ratings are for the two battery pack sizes!
I’m guessing 50 and 75 based on the mileage specs. Someone with good insight should look at the weight difference and do some calcs to make an educated guess.
The standard battery is probably closer to 55 kWh. I can’t see a 3500 lb car getting 4.4 mi/kWh (if it only had a 50 battery); 4.0 mi/kWh or lower makes more sense.
It’s probably not 60 kWh (which is what I expected), because it would be closer to the Bolt’s range if it was.
It’s 50 and 75. You can tell that by the electrek article from this morning.
If you take the efficiency per mile noted in the article and multiply by 50 and 75 you get almost exactly the miles stated as range. Note the: 0.237 kwh per mile
https://electrek.co/2017/07/28/tesla-accidentally-reveals-model-3-efficiency-hinting-at-impressive-range/
I’m surprised that the Model 3 doesn’t seem to be significantly more efficient than the Bolt. The curb weight is about the same, but the Model 3 is definitely more aerodynamic.
So, does that mean that GM’s EV drive system is efficient enough to completely make up the difference in aerodynamics? On the one hand that’s pretty impressive, but it’s also a bit surprising to me. I guess the Model 3 could be tuned for more performance at the expense of efficiency.
I wouldn’t try to figure based on weight, because we don’t know what fraction of the weight isn’t the cells themselves. Other parts of the weight would include casing, cooling system, and the BMS.
Pure math based on the listed ranges says that if the larger pack size is 75 kWh, then the smaller one would be 53.2 kWh. Throw in the law of diminishing returns for the larger pack, and that suggests the smaller pack is ~55 kWh… just as many of us including yours truly had predicted. But it could be closer to 60 kWh, depending on just how much the heavier weight of the larger pack reduces the range of that trim level.
Oops, I “reversed the polarity” on the law of diminishing returns! 😳 That suggests the smaller pack size is closer to 50 kWh, as Ben said.
See my other comment. It’s 50 and 75.
Then can’t wait to see the cross country race between the 238 Mile Bolt vs the 310 Mile Model 3.. Think the model 3 will be waiting on the bolt to finish charging that is if you can find a CCS Station that works.
Yeah. Other than Musk’s tweet there never was really a reason to think it would.
More range costs more money. Even for Tesla. I know people complain about the Bolt price a lot but with the current cost of batteries that’s just how it is.
We can hope for more range or lower prices (or both) later.
And of course the Model 3 has the longer-range option too.
What are the battery capacities? 220 miles / 50 kWh and 310 miles / 70 kWh would mean 4.2 mi/kWh, but are they?
What is the towing capacity?
I agree. A very weird launch as he does not seem enthused by this and talking it down. And everyone can be Tesla crazy but this is not an AFFORDABLE mass market car. With the options there is no way I would pay mid 50Ks for a small car like this. I’m really let down
Eh then explain why thousands of BMW 3 series are sold? The entry level versions are the same price as this Tesla Model 3, not counting EV incentives.
The base Tesla Model 3 is already better equipped than said BMW.
If you can’t afford $50K, then don’t bother with useless addons like glass roof or amp-ed up audio. With only 200mi range, you don’t need Enhanced Autopilot.
BMW is not a mass market car. This car was supposed to be for the middle class – the everyday non Ev buyer. Do not compare to a BMW. This was supposed to compete with Toyota camry, Chevy Cruz’s, etc.
I’ve never heard the Camry comparison. They’ve always talked about the BMW 3 series as the benchmark. That’s the car that is in the 35k range. There are magnitudes fewer of those sold per year than a Camry for that same reason. Tesla is not going to be a pure mass market car for the foreseeable future.
Nop not really. It was supposed to compete with BMW 3 series and Audi A4 and the Model 3 exactly does that in terms of price and performance and so on. I mean a Camry come on. The base Model 3 price of 35K is known for over a year now. A Camry starts at 23K. Of course they don’t compete against each other.
Well, with the EV rebates the Model 3 is basically in competition with the Camry in CA. Although, you can probably buy a Camry for less than MSRP.
I’m actually not sure why people are that disappointed by the price being offered. GM selling the Bolt at $37K tells us about how much the production cost for a ~200 mile EV is. The fact the Model 3 ended up in the same ballpark is not surprising.
Once the rebates are gone, however, then the price of the car is going to be more difficult to justify for the mass market. Will economies of scale allow the price to drop as the rebate tails off? That’s the big question, in my opinion.
It’s all relative, and you are ascribing terms like “mass market” and “affordable” outside the pre established context of the vehicle, manufacturer, and automotive segment in question.
Ummm… because people shopping for an “affordable” car don’t even bother looking at a BMW, unless it’s a used car?
People looking for an “affordable” car are looking at a Chevy, or a Ford, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Kia, or maybe a Hyundai.
The average car in the Netherlands drives around 225.000 km before it gets scratched. In that life time a Model 3 owner will save approx. €20.000,- on gas savings. Not taking in account the possibility of rising fuel prices.
The problem is that back ended savings like that don’t help those who can’t afford the car in the first place. And even for those who can afford it, saying in the future you can save money is something that is a pretty hard sell for many people.
I can’t believe anyone is surprised. While compact in size, it has always been clear that the 3 would be positioned as a competitor to the BMW 3 series and Audi A4, and NOT a Honda Civic or Chevrolet Cruze. The pricing is absolutely in line with the intended ICE competition, just as the S was before it. The affordability factor is relative to previously available Tesla models and other EVs.
Assuming we actually see the base model available, I think it is basically a mass market car. The premium options are all unnecessary fluff–some people might like them, but they’re clearly not needed. Autopilot you can skip.
The only thing I find disappointing is the $1000 cost of a different paint job. That seems a bit tacky to me. At least offer a few basic colors besides black (is this like a weird Model T reference?).
And the cost for the higher capacity battery is also disappointing. In fact, it almost makes me suspect the base model is pretty much a loss leader to hit the price point, but in reality they don’t want to sell many of them. That’s ironic though because the base model is also the only one that really qualifies as being in the “mass market” price range.
Jesus Christ man, Then don’t get the muthaF—k-n options.
Yeah, that was a reply to @Stimpacker…..lol
9000 for 90miles…no that is too much:(.
It is interesting that there was an article about a 48 ampere charger for the “3”, yet the specs here state 32 amperes. It will be also interesting to see if the actual charger capacity is 7680 watts, 7200 watts (which would be identical to the BOLT ev), or some other figure.
Perhaps the 48 amp charger is only available as an option if you also purchase the larger of the 2 battery packs – that would be one explanation of the discrepancy in the information. 220 mile epa rating is almost as high as the BOlt ev’s is.
One would think that since both the ‘3’ and GM products pamper their batteries with conditioning, and have decent ranges, that this would make NISSAN hotter under the collar re: release of its new 40 kwh Leaf product. Too little, too late?
32A is for the small battery.
The large battery has higher specs and charges faster from the home charger:
Home charging rate: 37 miles of range per hour (240V outlet, 40A)
Yeah but the article stated 48A…
http://insideevs.com/tesla-model-3-to-come-with-48-amp-onboard-charger/
Maybe their source was wrong?
Is the $35k the MSRP, or with the Fed incentive factored in?
AFAIK it is all before rebate money. Expectations are Tesla will run out of subsidy slots anyway as they are capped at 300k cars?
Tesla isn’t capped at 300K cars.
https://www.fueleconomy.gov/feg/taxevb.shtml
Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the Phaseout section.
Full tax credit ($7,500) – switches from a count (200K total USA sales) limit to a time based limit once each automaker’s USA sales reaches 200K. The time period will be the remainder of the quarter when 200K USA sales is reached and then 1 full quarter after that. It is unlimited sales during the time limit.
50% credit ($3,750) – will run for 6 months unlimited sales after full credit expires
25% credit ($1,875) – will run for 6 months unlimited sales after 50% credit expires
You are correct, the phase out makes the numbers a bit hard to predict but someone in the past used some tricks to calculate based on expected volumes of production at what number of cars the incentives run out. Since I will likely wait for the dual motor small battery option, the timing may be really pushing it. At least based on the timelines Elon announced.
They gave us a rock concert.
There is something missing in all this. Cars are getting delivered but almost no interior shots in the presentation and the media slides? Really a bummer needing 50k to have a nicely optioned car… Somehow was hoping for a surprise and getting a 40k car with upgraded interior sooner than late next year… Cant wait to see the car in person in different colors and interior materials
The glass roof is the standard roof.
If the glass roof was ‘standard’, why do the specs differentiate the two?
Great news that this wheelbase can do 310 miles. 220 and 310 miles mean something like a 55KWh and 80KWh battery size.
37 miles of charge per hour, at 240v 40a suggests = 3.85 miles range efficiency per KWh, which is a big improvement for Tesla. Numbers work to 310/3.85=80KWh, if we’re backing into the big battery’s size.
The options look priced the same as Model S, which is a tough pill to the 35k shopper. Auto-pilot at $5,000? ~$55k Model 3’s. Come’n get it.
L2 is not 100% efficient. If you consider 85% efficient,
37 / (240*40*0.85) * 1000 = 4.53 mi/kWh
30 / (240*32*0.85) * 1000 = 4.60 mi/kWh
Then the usable battery would be
310 / 4.53 = 68,4 kWh
220 / 4.60 = 47.8 kWh
Since the battery won’t be discharged to 0%, and assuming 92.5% utilization (like SparkEV) full battery capacity could be
68.4 / 0.925 = 74 kWh
47.8 / 0.925 = 52 kWh
Guessing game…
Regardless of our both arriving at what sounds like will be claimed a large efficiency bump, the 90 mile spread between the two batteries has to make for a bigger gap in battery size than almost anyone expected. “60/75” are out of the question, just looking at the “220/310” proportion.
This whole options re-work seemed ham-fisted, to me, but I give Elon credit for showing real costs in his options. There’s super-labor in his AP software development, and he’s charing $$$ for that too.
Is the $35k the MSRP, or with the Fed incentive factored in?
msrp
Very little hype for such a hyped event. If the Gigafactory is revolutionizing batteries/cost, does $9,000 for 90 miles of additional range seems like a lot, or is it just me?
My too:(. Overpriced 90miles.
Probably they make next to no profit off the $35K base. The $44K model is what they formerly called the popular “$42K” option.
$9K for that bit of range and $5K for a FW update? Those will be the big money maker.
Some people will buy it just for the 5.6 dropping to 5.1 0-60MPH. It also gets faster L2 charging. Higher top speed too.
Honda wanted $10,000 more for its plug-in Accord, with the same 2.0ltr hybrid motor when folks wanted that extra ~7Kwh. Tesla is offering about 25KWh, for that extra $9k. Around $300/KWh is still a good price, retail.
Definitely not just you.
With a higher planned volume, the unit price on these options should be lower than on the Model S, and I predicted they would be.
Shocked to see I was wrong about that, and frankly I don’t understand why Tesla would price them that high.
BTW — By comparison, the pricing on the Bolt EV now looks better than it did. And the Leaf 2.0 is gonna eat Tesla’s lunch when it comes to price comparisons with the M3.
It’s a huge disappointment that the range is not 314.15926 miles. They could’ve squeezed out a bit more for more memorable number. 220 isn’t bad (two two’s naught)
They’ll release a software improvement on March 14 to boost the range.
There are only 10 types of people – those that will get the joke and those that will not 🙂
Took me a while to get your joke .. does that mean I am in a super position in between the two? 😉
Can one “unlock” auto pilot and self driving later? Is it extra compared to purchasing upfront?
$1k more each after delivery, just like the S & X.
Maybee time to cancel my preorder and wait on Das Auto…Wolkswagen next 2 years:(.
1. I would just like to say that all the idiots out there that thought the M3 could never option up that far, I counted up the options and it gets you to $59,500 and we aren’t even to AWD yes.
2. I guess $35,000 entry was vaporware which is hilarious. They are going to do their ever loving best to ensure as few as possible people buy that thing. It will ALWAYS get de-prioritized on the wait. Which is exactly what they should do…they aren’t a charity. But I’m just pointing out the folks that were in denial.
3. I didn’t say it wasn’t worth that much. Quite the contrary. It is absolutely worth that.
I see you’re trying hard to maintain your troll status, acting like a sore winner by sneering at others and scoring “points” you have not actually earned.
Nobody was claiming that Tesla would be putting the base trim level $35,000 cars into production this early. Some were hoping so, but nobody was claiming they would.
While I do think there is a bit of disappointment in some of this, the real question is “What else is more compelling at the same price points?”
A base Bolt vs. a base 3 ends up the same way it did yesterday. You get style, more performance and superchargers, and a $2k+ savings in the Model 3 vs. more utility, upright seating, and 18 miles of additional range in the Bolt.
The loaded Bolt to loaded Model 3 is a bit more challenging as the latter can be $15k+ more, but the deltas are much more stark with the AP, 70+ miles of additional range in the 3. A better comparison would be the base battery 3 loaded with every option but the FSD…at that point you have about a $3k delta with AP being the primary difference.
The wild card: Tesla’s $7500 credit running out sooner.
Gonna be an interesting next several months…
It isn’t even $2K price difference when the Bolt is $36,620.
Tesla does come with a 240V EVSE though. That’s a savings of $600 versus the Bolt where you have to buy it separately.
Wasn’t there an announcement a few days back about a 48A charge rate on 240VAC?????
I don’t see that in the specs. Not even as an upgrade.
It was just a rumor.
Don’t fret too much. With the higher efficiency this has versus a Model S/X it will still charge quite quickly (in mph). Same as the Bolt in that way.
Beyond my Bolt comparison, the more compelling options to a loaded Model 3 might be things like the upcoming BMW 3 series electric. It will undoubtedly be similarly priced when loaded, and probably nicer in many ways and then it will come down to…supercharging.
I’ll wager that there will be some excuse to delay production and sale of the standard battery pack well into next year once Fall comes.
As a business, why sell a nil profit car when there is a long waitlist and a limited window (tax credit) which compels people to buy now.
That smooth upwardly-rising production curve will develop a kink once the Federal subsidy expires.
That subsidy enables the sale of lower-priced EVs far more than expensive ones, and so suddenly the base Model 3’s effective price will jump 27% at that point in time.
Several times, it has been shown that the removal of subsidies affects EV sales – the higher the subsidy, the worse the effect when it is removed. The subsidy was the deciding factor when I bought my former 12 Leaf, and it will play a significant role for many Model 3 buyers.
My point is that the Model 3’s appeal as a mainstream car will suffer if a decently-equipped version costs $45-50k in 2019. Consequently, there won’t be a need for Fremont to produce 10k Model 3s a week, because people won’t be buying that many.
Well, I’ve decided on the long range model with premium, red multicoat. I’m not sold on the larger wheels, I may Tirerack the base rims and use those for winter wheels. AP/SD not wanted or needed.
Now what will be the destination fee?
So far a nice even $50k for me.
310 miles is more than I expected. I expected 270 for the long-range model.
“fall 2017” would be impressive and is earlier than I expected for base model deliveries. I won’t believe it until I see it. There’s simply not a lot of reason for Tesla to diverge from their past policies of holding back base models for quite some time.
Early 2018 for AWD would also be quite impressive. It’ll be interesting if AWD adds or subtracts range. With the car being less optimized for performance (0-60) there isn’t as much reason to think they can pull the “front motor optimized for cruising” trick meaningfully here.
Same AC charging rate as Bolt. A Supercharging rate far more similar to the Bolt rate than the Model S rate (but still more than Bolt, bolt is 90 miles in first 30 minutes).
0-60 similar to Bolt (but again a little better).
Interior very basic, not a premium/luxury car at all. Trunk significantly SMALLER than the Bolt. Crazy in a car that size!
Sure seems like those who thought they were going to get a Model 3 for cheap were way, way off. Those who said there wasn’t a lot of reason to think Tesla could outdo other car companies (like GM) at the same price points were right.
Except for autopilot, this is a very basic car. Perhaps they’ll add options like surround view that the Bolt has later?
Autopilot is of course a big deal. Pricey but if you want it it’s something you’ll spring for. And if you want it on competing vehicles you can’t have it at any price.
Other interesting (but minor) things:
LED lighting is great.
dual zone climate is nice.
No AM radio. What gives? First the i3 now this?
Those are seemingly the best visors Tesla has ever put on a car. About time they nailed that.
Based on the overpriced option is that the cost of repairment willstill be the same as S/X model. That is simply pity:(.
All I can say is I hope the Model Y debut in 2019 starts even later on West Coast…not enough jet lag/sleep deprivation happening at all for us transplanted East Coasters, (=