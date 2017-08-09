Tesla Model 3 Configurator – Here It Is
3 hours ago by Eric Loveday 24Comments
Courtesy of Imgur, we’ve now got a Tesla Model 3 configurator for realz.
Following the big Tesla Model 3 reveal, we expected Tesla to post a configurator to its website. That never happened, but now thanks to an upload on Imgur shortly after the event, we’ve got our first solid look at all of the currently available configuration details.
Tesla is opening its configurator to more and more reservation holders daily, but if you don’t have a reservation and/or work at the company, or are farther down the priority line, you’ve probably yet to see what’s offered in terms of configurations.
In the Imgur embed above (note: there are 18 images. Click the next arrow to cycle through them all, or click on any individual page to enlarge) you’ll see there’s “first production” and “coming soon” variants for the Model 3.
Other choices include long range battery, premium upgrades, paint color and wheels. the last selection you can make is for Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self Driving Capability.
This particular configurator shows a delivery date of September-November 2017, which likely implies this will be a Tesla employee build.
Go ahead and check out the configurator embedded above (or here at Imgur) to begin building your Model 3.
24 responses to "Tesla Model 3 Configurator – Here It Is"
With zero pictures of the standard interior and no potential pricing info if you decide to hold for AWD, it’s tough to make an informed decision.
Hey, don’t point out these obviously glaring omissions. You will be accused of beign a TSLA troll that is trying to short the stock.
Dude, is your life so empty that you can afford to waste it by constantly hating on Tesla?
No troll here and I’m a big EV supporter. We’ve got a model s 100d in the family, I drove a Leaf to work today, I own Tesla stock, and I’m a current model 3 reservation holder.
However, I’m not a mindless follower and I won’t order without more detail than those screenshots show. With any luck, that will change by the time the configurator is open to the public.
Do we know if the AWD for the 3 will be an additional 5K upgrade as it is on the Model S and X?
Musk said it would be less than $5K so our best guesses are $4950…
Do we know if the AWD for the 3 will be an additional 5K upgrade as it is on the Model S and X?
Interesting tidbits…
Appears no leasing option…
2.74% APR…
Sep-Nov delivery…
What would the regular auto-pilot have, if you don’t buy the enhanced auto-pilot? Would it even have cruise control? Adaptive?
Current Tesla’s without EAP get old-school cruise control, non-adaptive.
Good to know. I do use cruise control a lot, so that is important to me. I don’t know if it’s worth it to me to pay $5k for enhanced AP.
Nothing says mass-market like a $50-60k car!
LOL.
I’m still not convinced Tesla ever wants to sell the $35k base car in significant volumes.
The base Model3 could become the new Model S 40, taken to the wood shed after a few weeks…
*bam*
Never heard of again. No margins.
It’s simple: they can’t sell a ($35k + $1k delivery fees) base 3 at a profit. Why do you think they aren’t making them available till some far off date?
Fall 2017 is “some far off date”?
“Fall 2017 is “some far off date”?”
They also sold the Model S 40 for some time back in 2012-13.
Not convinced they won’t retire the base version after a few months (using whatever excuse suits them best…).
Wondering if HomeLink is standard.
I’m hoping they have HomeLink. In one of my cars, I had to buy the leather package just to get the HomeLink. What does leather have to do with HomeLink, I don’t know.
I do have to say that $800 a month for a car that can drive itself sounds like a pretty good deal. If you hired a chauffeur to drive you around you would spend much more. If I ever get to the point where I need someone else to drive me around I would definitely consider a Model 3.
Have you driven an AP2 EAP car? The model 3 won’t drive itself any time soon.
I wonder if they ordered more than 5 sets of those aero wheels? They are so hideous that it seems like an automatic +$1500.
I’ll wait for the real one from Tesla thanks.
$9000 for an extra 90 miles range. Since the long range battery can’t possibly cost $31k, the upgrade is clearly very high margins.
Is there no heated steering wheel at all? Even with the premium upgrades package?? If so i’m surprised there is no public outcry in this regard as even the base Nissan Leaf has a heated steering wheel…
I live in Finland and I have never needed a heated steering wheel.