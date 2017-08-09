Tesla Model 3 Configurator – Here It Is

3 hours ago by Eric Loveday 24

Tesla Model 3 Configurator

Courtesy of Imgur, we’ve now got a Tesla Model 3 configurator for realz.

Following the big Tesla Model 3 reveal, we expected Tesla to post a configurator to its website. That never happened, but now thanks to an upload on Imgur shortly after the event, we’ve got our first solid look at all of the currently available configuration details.

Tesla is opening its configurator to more and more reservation holders daily, but if you don’t have a reservation and/or work at the company, or are farther down the priority line, you’ve probably yet to see what’s offered in terms of configurations.

In the Imgur embed above (note: there are 18 images. Click the next arrow to cycle through them all, or click on any individual page to enlarge) you’ll see there’s “first production” and “coming soon” variants for the Model 3.

Other choices include long range battery, premium upgrades, paint color and wheels. the last selection you can make is for Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self Driving Capability.

This particular configurator shows a delivery date of September-November 2017, which likely implies this will be a Tesla employee build.

Go ahead and check out the configurator embedded above (or here at Imgur) to begin building your Model 3.

  1. Klaus says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:15 am

    With zero pictures of the standard interior and no potential pricing info if you decide to hold for AWD, it’s tough to make an informed decision.

    1. bro1999 says:
      August 9, 2017 at 8:49 am

      Hey, don’t point out these obviously glaring omissions. You will be accused of beign a TSLA troll that is trying to short the stock.

      1. Tosho says:
        August 9, 2017 at 9:05 am

        Dude, is your life so empty that you can afford to waste it by constantly hating on Tesla?

      2. Klaus says:
        August 9, 2017 at 10:19 am

        No troll here and I’m a big EV supporter. We’ve got a model s 100d in the family, I drove a Leaf to work today, I own Tesla stock, and I’m a current model 3 reservation holder.

        However, I’m not a mindless follower and I won’t order without more detail than those screenshots show. With any luck, that will change by the time the configurator is open to the public.

  2. Nathan says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Do we know if the AWD for the 3 will be an additional 5K upgrade as it is on the Model S and X?

    1. Bacardi says:
      August 9, 2017 at 8:44 am

      Musk said it would be less than $5K so our best guesses are $4950…

  3. Nathan says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Do we know if the AWD for the 3 will be an additional 5K upgrade as it is on the Model S and X?

  4. Bacardi says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Interesting tidbits…
    Appears no leasing option…
    2.74% APR…
    Sep-Nov delivery…

  5. Kdawg says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:42 am

    What would the regular auto-pilot have, if you don’t buy the enhanced auto-pilot? Would it even have cruise control? Adaptive?

    1. Klaus says:
      August 9, 2017 at 10:21 am

      Current Tesla’s without EAP get old-school cruise control, non-adaptive.

      1. Kdawg says:
        August 9, 2017 at 10:29 am

        Good to know. I do use cruise control a lot, so that is important to me. I don’t know if it’s worth it to me to pay $5k for enhanced AP.

  6. tftf says:
    August 9, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Nothing says mass-market like a $50-60k car!

    LOL.

    I’m still not convinced Tesla ever wants to sell the $35k base car in significant volumes.

    The base Model3 could become the new Model S 40, taken to the wood shed after a few weeks…

    *bam*

    Never heard of again. No margins.

    1. bro1999 says:
      August 9, 2017 at 8:51 am

      It’s simple: they can’t sell a ($35k + $1k delivery fees) base 3 at a profit. Why do you think they aren’t making them available till some far off date?

      1. Jim says:
        August 9, 2017 at 9:05 am

        Fall 2017 is “some far off date”?

        1. tftf says:
          August 9, 2017 at 9:14 am

          “Fall 2017 is “some far off date”?”

          They also sold the Model S 40 for some time back in 2012-13.

          Not convinced they won’t retire the base version after a few months (using whatever excuse suits them best…).

  7. Matt says:
    August 9, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Wondering if HomeLink is standard.

    1. Ray says:
      August 9, 2017 at 9:58 am

      I’m hoping they have HomeLink. In one of my cars, I had to buy the leather package just to get the HomeLink. What does leather have to do with HomeLink, I don’t know.

  8. Texas FFE says:
    August 9, 2017 at 9:54 am

    I do have to say that $800 a month for a car that can drive itself sounds like a pretty good deal. If you hired a chauffeur to drive you around you would spend much more. If I ever get to the point where I need someone else to drive me around I would definitely consider a Model 3.

    1. Klaus says:
      August 9, 2017 at 10:23 am

      Have you driven an AP2 EAP car? The model 3 won’t drive itself any time soon.

  9. F150 Brian says:
    August 9, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I wonder if they ordered more than 5 sets of those aero wheels? They are so hideous that it seems like an automatic +$1500.

  10. georgeS says:
    August 9, 2017 at 10:03 am

    I’ll wait for the real one from Tesla thanks.

  11. F150 Brian says:
    August 9, 2017 at 10:13 am

    $9000 for an extra 90 miles range. Since the long range battery can’t possibly cost $31k, the upgrade is clearly very high margins.

  12. Jason says:
    August 9, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Is there no heated steering wheel at all? Even with the premium upgrades package?? If so i’m surprised there is no public outcry in this regard as even the base Nissan Leaf has a heated steering wheel…

    1. Example says:
      August 9, 2017 at 10:34 am

      I live in Finland and I have never needed a heated steering wheel.

